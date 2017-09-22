Top Items:
Trump publicly backs healthcare effort, privately harbors doubts — While the president appears all in some in the White House wonder about Graham-Cassidy's contents and its chances. — In public, President Donald Trump is all-in on the Senate's final chance to repeal Obamacare.
Discussion:
Veronica Stracqualursi / ABC News: The Note: Fake news gets real after Facebook CEO reveals Russian ads
RELATED:
Megan Messerly / The Nevada Independent:
Sandoval doubles down on criticism of Heller-sponsored measure; state analysis highlights up to $2 billion loss — Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, left, and Senator Dean Heller speak with media inside the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas on Friday, June 23, 2017. Daniel Clark/The Nevada Independent
Discussion: Washington Post and Political Wire
Discussion:
Kevin Uhrmacher / Washington Post: Of Cassidy-Graham's four co-sponsors, only one has the support of his governor
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Sandoval Blasts Latest GOP Health Care Bill
Paul Krugman / New York Times:
Cruelty, Incompetence and Lies — Graham-Cassidy, the health bill the Senate may vote on next week, is stunningly cruel. It's also incompetently drafted: The bill's sponsors clearly had no idea what they were doing when they put it together. Furthermore, their efforts to sell the bill involve obvious, blatant lies.
Discussion: Bloomberg, Vox, The Atlantic, Forbes, The Guardian, The Week, Whatever Source Derived, AOL, Washington Post, CNN, Business Insider, NPR, Center For Children … and The Nation
Discussion:
John Tozzi / Bloomberg: The Sneaky Way to Kill a Government Program
Vann R. Newkirk II / The Atlantic: Graham-Cassidy and the Fog of War
Judy Stone / Forbes: What Will Graham-Cassidy Do To Transplant Patients?
Daniel Hemel / Whatever Source Derived: On Graham-Cassidy and the Byrd Rule, All Depends How Thinly You Slice It
Chauncey Alcorn / AOL: Insurance industry leaders denounce GOP's new proposed health care bill
Catherine Rampell / Washington Post: Republicans' brave new strategy for fixing the U.S. health-care system
Chris Cillizza / CNN: This map shows why passing Graham-Cassidy could be a huge political problem for Republicans
Bob Bryan / Business Insider: KRUGMAN: Jimmy Kimmel has ‘done more homework on health than any Republican senator’
Alison Kodjak / NPR: Graham-Cassidy Health Bill Would Shift Funds From States That Expanded Medicaid
Sabrina Corlette / Center For Children and Families: Graham-Cassidy's Waiver Program Allows States to Erase Protections for People with Pre-existing Conditions
Caitlin Owens / Axios:
The key states that would lose funding under Graham-Cassidy — A new estimate obtained by Axios from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) projects that Alaska, home to key swing vote Sen. Lisa Murkowski, would lose 38% of federal funding for premium subsidies and Medicaid by 2026 under the Graham-Cassidy proposal.
Discussion: New York Magazine
Discussion:
Haley Byrd / IJR:
Republicans Attempt to Buy Murkowski's Vote in New Draft of Health Care Bill
Discussion:
Hart Williams / his vorpal sword: Hart's Poetry Corner
Jonathan Chait / New York Magazine: The Republican Plan to Repeal Obamacare for Everybody But Alaska Might Be Unconstitutional
Olivia Peterkin / Honolulu Civil Beat: Hawaii Would Lose Big If Obamacare Repealed
Juliet Eilperin / Washington Post: Cassidy-Graham bill provision would exempt Alaska, Montana from a cap on Medicaid spending
Peter Weber / The Week: Trump warns Rand Paul and other Graham-Cassidy holdouts not to ‘save ObamaCare’
Jennifer Haberkorn / Politico: Alaska could get relief from Senate repeal bill's Medicaid cuts
Nancy LeTourneau / Washington Monthly: Quick Takes: How Do You Buy a Vote to Repeal Obamacare?
Peter Suderman / Hit & Run: GOP Leaders are Trying to Bribe An Alaska Senator to Repeal Obamacare—By Letting Her State Keep Obamacare
Matthew Chapman / Shareblue: Senate GOP accidentally admits Obamacare is successful by offering it to Alaska as a bribe
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: Sources: Graham Wrote Repeal Bill To Cater To Murkowski
Dylan Scott / Vox: How Graham-Cassidy measures up to Lisa Murkowski's standards for health care reform
Aaron Rupar / ThinkProgress: Fox News host claims made-up ‘human suffering’ is caused by ‘immoral’ Obamacare
Haley Britzky / Axios: Graham and Cassidy are after Murkowski's vote
Julia Manchester / The Hill: Senate Dem: GOP trying to ‘purchase votes’ for ObamaCare repeal bill with Alaska changes
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Republicans Attempt to Buy Murkowski's Vote
Eugene Robinson / Washington Post:
This Republican health-care bill is the most monstrous yet
Discussion: CNN, KTLA, WTVR-TV, Daily Kos, Shareblue, Forbes, The Mahablog, New York Magazine and Politico
Discussion:
Daniella Diaz / CNN: CNN to host town hall debate Monday with Graham, Cassidy, Sanders and Klobuchar
Melissapamerktla / KTLA: GOP Still Trying to Get Votes for Graham-Cassidy Bill to Repeal, Replace Obamacare
Nick Dutton / WTVR-TV: The 1 big reason health care bill could pass
Matthew Chapman / Shareblue: Mike Pence makes up fake Thomas Jefferson quote to shill for disastrous GOP health repeal
Louis Nelson / Politico:
Trump cautions GOP to pass Obamacare repeal or face the consequences
Discussion: Political Wire
Discussion:
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Trump Warns GOP Lawmakers to Vote for Senate Bill
Washington Post:
Federal estimate shows states' big win-loss gap by 2026 under Cassidy-Graham bill
Discussion: Daily Kos, Marginal REVOLUTION, Hullabaloo and The Week
Discussion:
Georgia Logothetis / Daily Kos: Abbreviated pundit roundup: GOP defends its awful health insurance bill with lies
Tyler Cowen / Marginal REVOLUTION: Winners and losers under Graham-Cassidy
Digby / Hullabaloo: Everyone who knows anything about health care hates Graham Cassidy. Even the greedheads.
Theodore Kupfer / National Review:
Jimmy Kimmel, Policy-Wonk Wannabe
Discussion: Vox, Washington Post, The Week, Mashable, twitchy.com, Slate, Business Insider and Save My Care
Discussion:
Sarah Kliff / Vox: Jimmy Kimmel vs. Cassidy, round 3: “If these guys would tell the truth ... I wouldn't have to”
Daniel W. Drezner / Washington Post: Twice this week, ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel …
Peter Weber / The Week: National Review asks why Jimmy Kimmel won't ‘leave policy talk to health-care experts,’ gets an earful
Osita Nwanevu / Slate: Today in Conservative Media: Shut Up, Jimmy Kimmel
Bob Bryan / Business Insider: 'I'm not a serious person?': Jimmy Kimmel escalates his war against the Republican healthcare bill
Mohammed Mardini / Save My Care: Cassidy/Graham Fails the Jimmy Kimmel Test
Nancy Cook / Politico:
Trump aides begin looking for the exits — A fast-growing number of White House staffers are starting to look for the exits, even though the one-year mark of President Donald Trump's first term is still months away. — Many who joined the administration in January did so with the explicit idea …
Discussion: The Week, Raw Story, Washington Free Beacon and twitchy.com
Discussion:
Travis Gettys / Raw Story: ‘No joy in Trumpworld’: White House staffers looking to jump ship — and mass exodus coming
David Rutz / Washington Free Beacon: Spicer on Whether He's Ever Lied to the American People: 'I Don't Think So'
RELATED:
Shane Harris / Wall Street Journal:
U.S. Monitored Manafort After He Left Trump Campaign — The surveillance came as part of a counterintelligence probe into Russian interference with presidential election — U.S. authorities placed Paul Manafort under surveillance after he was ousted as Donald Trump's campaign manager …
Discussion: The Hill and Washington Post
Discussion:
Michelle Ye Hee Lee / Washington Post: Is President Trump vindicated on his claim of ‘wires tapped’ by Obama?
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Mueller requested phone records about Air Force One statement — The special counsel has also recently made requests for documents concerning a statement made by Sean Spicer in the days preceding James Comey's firing as FBI director. — Special counsel Robert Mueller has sought phone records concerning …
Discussion:
Michael Warren / Weekly Standard: White House Watch: Trump Meets with Erdogan
Erik Wemple / Washington Post: Is Sean Spicer unraveling now?
Betsy Rothstein / The Daily Caller: Spicer Apologizes After Threatening To Turn Reporter Over To Authorities For Emailing Him
Olivia Beavers / The Hill: Mueller asked WH for phone records on Air Force One statement
Kerry Eleveld / Daily Kos: Mueller requested phone records on disastrous Air Force One statement about Don Jr.-Kremlin meeting
Sean Colarossi / Politicus USA: Trump Is Sinking Fast As Robert Mueller Is Now Going After Air Force One Phone Records
Elizabeth Preza / Raw Story: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has requested phone records related …
Tommy Christopher / IJR: This Explains Sean Spicer's Panicky Threat Over Trump Investigation
David A. Graham / The Atlantic: The Paradox of an Explosive Week in the Mueller Investigation
Natalie Dickinson / Occupy Democrats: Sources Just Revealed Spicer Has Unexpected Evidence He Can Use To Get Revenge On Trump
Melissa McEwan / Shakesville: We Resist: Day 245 — One of the difficulties in resisting …
Aaron C. Davis / Washington Post:
How Tom Price decided chartered, private jets were a good use of taxpayer money — After Tom Price was sworn in as health and human services secretary, the Georgia Republican faced an inconvenience known to millions of Americans: His flight was delayed, an aide said, and he was forced to spend hours at an airport.
Discussion: Mother Jones, Daily Kos, Politico and FierceHealthcare
Discussion:
Laura Clawson / Daily Kos: Trump's health secretary has spent more than $300,000 on private plane flights since May
Paige Minemyer / FierceHealthcare: Tom Price draws ire for travel on private jets; HHS' Charmaine Yoest explains he has a ‘demanding schedule’
RELATED:
Dan Diamond / Politico:
Price traveled by private plane at least 24 times — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has taken at least 24 flights on private charter planes at taxpayers' expense since early May, according to people with knowledge of his travel plans and a review of HHS documents.
Discussion:
Paige Winfield Cunningham / Washington Post: The Health 202: Cassidy-Graham's abortion ban workaround
Undercover Blue / Hullabaloo: If anyone knows charters, it's Betsy DeVos by @BloggersRUs
Media Matters for America: Fox & Friends dismisses HHS Secretary Tom Price's repeated use of private jets because he “needs to be protected”
Maria Danilova / Associated Press: On work trips, DeVos flies on her plane at own expense
Margaret Hartmann / New York Magazine: HHS Explains Tom Price Spent $300K on Private Jets Because He's a Man of the People
Peter Weber / The Week: HHS Secretary Tom Price has apparently spent $300,000 in public funds on private jets since May
Sean Colarossi / Politicus USA: Tom Price Used $300K In Taxpayer Funds For Private Travel While Trying To Take Your Health Care
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: HHS Sec. Tom Price Has Cost Taxpayers at Least $300K on Private Jets Since May
Esme Cribb / Talking Points Memo: Politico: Price's Penchant For Private Jets Cost More Than $300K Since May
Katherine Mangu-Ward / Hit & Run: Fake Scandal: ‘DeVos Uses Private Jet for Work-Related Travel’
Jonathan Cheng / Wall Street Journal:
North Korea Warns of Hydrogen-Bomb Test Over Pacific Ocean — Threat made in response to U.S. president's speech before U.N.; Kim Jong Un calls Donald Trump ‘mentally deranged’ — SEOUL—North Korea's foreign minister said the country could detonate a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean …
Discussion: RedState
Discussion:
RELATED:
David Nakamura / Washington Post:
Amid new sanctions, Trump calls North Korea's leader ‘madman’ whose regime will face new tests — NEW YORK — President Trump lashed back Friday at North Korea's leader, calling Kim Jong Un a “madman” whose regime will be “tested like never before” amid new U. S-imposed financial sanctions.
Discussion: The Hill, Reuters, The Daily Caller, Just Security, NBC News, The American Conservative, Business Insider, The Guardian, CNN, The Week, Mashable, Mediaite, RedState and New York Magazine
Discussion:
Jim Treacher / The Daily Caller: Lefties Love Kim Jong-un Now
Pouneh Ahari / Just Security: The Early Edition: September 22, 2017
Daniel Larison / The American Conservative: The Consequences of Trump's Irresponsible North Korea Rhetoric
Joshua Berlinger / CNN: North Korea: Trump's UN speech amounted to ‘the sound of a dog barking’
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: Of Course #Dotard Began Trending on Twitter After Kim Jong Un Used That Word on Trump
Associated Press:
Kim Jong Un: ‘Deranged’ Trump will ‘pay dearly’ for threat
Discussion: Axios, Talking Points Memo, IJR, USA Today and The Hill
Discussion:
Alayna Treene / Axios: Trump unleashes on Hillary, “media screaming” and Kim Jong-un
Caitlin MacNeal / Talking Points Memo: Trump Responds To Kim Jong Un In Early-Morning Tweet: He's A ‘Madman’
Kim Hjelmgaard / USA Today: North Korea says Trump's U.N. speech sounded like ‘dog barking’
Rebecca Savransky / The Hill: North Korea likens Trump's UN speech to sound of a ‘dog barking’
Choe Sang-Hun / New York Times:
Kim's Rejoinder to Trump's Rocket Man: ‘Mentally Deranged U.S. Dotard’
Discussion: Washington Free Beacon
Discussion:
Yonhap News Agency:
N.K. FM says ‘highest-level’ actions in Kim's remarks may be H-bomb test in Pacific
Discussion: The Atlantic, The Daily Caller, AOL, CNBC, NBC News and The Week
Discussion:
Krishnadev Calamur / The Atlantic: Why Would North Korea Want to Drop a Hydrogen Bomb in the Ocean?
Phil McCausland / AOL: Kim Jong Un calls President Trump a ‘frightened dog’ and ‘dotard’
Nyshka Chandran / CNBC: South Korea approves $8 million aid for the North even as Kim and Trump trade threats
Phil McCausland / NBC News: Kim Jong Un Responds to Trump, Says ‘Dotard’ Will ‘Pay Dearly’
John Verhovek / ABC News:
5 moments that mattered in the Alabama US Senate debate — Senator Luther Strange and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore faced off tonight in the only debate before the runoff election for the GOP nomination next Tuesday to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.
Discussion: Politico
Discussion:
Louis Nelson / Politico: Trump: Strange has ‘gained mightily’ since my endorsement
RELATED:
John Bresnahan / Politico:
McConnell lays it on the line
Discussion: Washington Post and The Daily Caller
Discussion:
James Hohmann / Washington Post: The Daily 202: In Alabama Senate debate, a noun, a verb and Donald Trump
Russell Berman / The Atlantic:
How Democrats Gave the GOP One More Chance to Repeal Obamacare
Discussion: Outside the Beltway
Discussion:
Steven L. Taylor / Outside the Beltway: The Importance of Timing in Politics
Financial Times:
Steve Bannon held secret meeting in Beijing — Steve Bannon flew to Beijing last week for a secret meeting with the second most powerful Chinese Communist party official, less than a month after the former chief White House strategist declared that America was at “economic war with China”.
Discussion:
Philip Wegmann / Washington Examiner:
The Left catapulted Valerie Plame to stardom without figuring out what she thinks — CIA Agent. Fundraiser for Hillary Clinton. Apparent anti-Semite. Valerie Plame is many things. — The left-wing darling just tweeted an article accusing Jews of starting American wars.
Discussion: Patterico's Pontifications, IJR, twitchy.com and Washington Free Beacon
Discussion:
Reid Mene / IJR: Valerie Plame Just Tweeted Story on How Jews Are Ruining the World — The Responses Are Scorching
Sam J. / twitchy.com: SHOCKER: Valerie Plame on board pushing Iran deal; Ben Rhodes oddly quiet over anti-Semitic tweets
Alex Griswold / Washington Free Beacon: Valerie Plame Wilson Tweets 'America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars'
RELATED:
Maxwell Tani / Business Insider:
Former CIA officer Valerie Plame Wilson offers epic apology after tweeting anti-Semitic story …
Discussion:
Paul Mirengoff / Power Line: Valerie Plame Wilson “outs” herself
Pardes Seleh / IJR: Valerie Plame Raised $88K to ‘Ban Trump’ Because He ‘Emboldens White Supremacists’ and ‘Violence Against Journalists’
Teri Christoph / RedState: Ouch! Jake Tapper Tweet-Shames Raging Anti-Semite Valerie Plame
Jim Treacher / The Daily Caller: Valerie Plame Wants To Warn You About The Jews
Ed Driscoll / Instapundit: VALERIE PLAME: HEY, CHECK OUT THIS THOUGHT-PROVOKING ARTICLE ABOUT JEWS DRIVING AMERICA'S WARS.
Caleb Ecarma / Mediaite: Ex-CIA Officer Valerie Plame Apologizes for Promoting Article Blaming 'America's Jews' For War
Elizabeth Preza / Raw Story: Ex-CIA agent Valerie Plame raises eyebrows after sharing article blaming 'America's Jews' for US wars
CBS Los Angeles: Outed Ex-CIA Agent Apologizes For Retweeting Article Blaming ‘Jews’ For 'America's Wars'
Tom Maguire / JustOneMinute: Valerie Plame Tweeted WHAT?
Michelle Mark / AOL: Former CIA officer Valerie Plame Wilson apologizes for tweeting a story blaming Jews for US wars in the Middle East
Jason Le Miere / Newsweek:
STEVE BANNON HELPED WRITE TRUMP'S U.N. SPEECH, CLAIMS SEBASTIAN GORKA, WHO CALLED IT ‘CLASSIC MAGA AGENDA’ — Steve Bannon helped write President Donald Trump's address to the United Nations General Assembly before he was ousted from the White House last month, Sebastian Gorka told Newsweek Thursday.
Discussion: Conservative News Today and The Daily Caller
Discussion:
Nicole Haas / Conservative News Today: Fan of Trump's powerful UN speech? Once you see who reportedly helped write it, you'll know why
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: Report: Bannon, Gorka Helped Write Trump's UN Speech
RELATED:
Vann R. Newkirk II / The Atlantic:
There and Back Again — “In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit.” So began the legendarium that dominated a genre, changed Western literature and the field of linguistics, created a tapestry of characters and mythology that endured four generations, built an anti-war ethos that endured …
New York Times:
Fighting Breaks Out at Turkish President's Speech in New York — Violence broke out at a New York hotel Thursday afternoon when protesters disrupted a speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. — In the middle of Mr. Erdogan's speech, delivered in Turkish, a man …
Discussion: Washington Free Beacon, The Hill and Business Insider
Discussion:
Alexandra Petri / Washington Post:
Sorry I can't go to your thing. I must call my senator to plead for my life. — An email template from the near future. — I am sorry I cannot make it to your event, but I have to call Congress every eight minutes to plead for my life. — Would I like to go to your wedding/bar mitzvah …
Christopher Ingraham / Washington Post:
Flint's lead-poisoned water had a ‘horrifyingly large’ effect on fetal deaths, study finds — The fertility rate in Flint, Mich., dropped precipitously after the city decided to switch to lead-poisoned Flint River water in 2014, according to a new working paper.
Discussion: Mother Jones, CityLab, Verrit, AOL, Jezebel, TheBlaze, Business Insider and The Reality-Based Community
Discussion:
Caitlin Dickson / AOL: Lead in Flint's water linked to decline in birth rate, study finds
Hannah Gold / Jezebel: Study Suggests That Flint's Contaminated Water Led to an Increase in Miscarriages
Brownsville Herald:
De Leon apologizes; Leaked audio clips of foul language, slurs go viral — City Commissioner Cesar De Leon was apologetic Wednesday after multiple social media users this week shared audio clips of him using derogatory slurs to describe two assistant district attorneys.
Discussion: Conservative News Today, Daily Wire and The Daily Caller
Discussion:
Carmine Sabia / Conservative News Today: Texas Democrat grovels after he's caught using N-word in awful rant about black prosecutors
New York Times:
Trump Poised to Drop Some Limits on Drone Strikes and Commando Raids — WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is preparing to dismantle key Obama-era limits on drone strikes and commando raids outside conventional battlefields, according to officials familiar with internal deliberations.
Discussion: Common Dreams, Lawfare and Just Security
Discussion:
Jake Johnson / Common Dreams: ‘Blank Check to Kill With Impunity’: Trump to Quietly Scrap Drone Restrictions
RChesney / Lawfare: President Trump Ponders Changes to the Lethal Force Policy Constraints: What You Need to Know