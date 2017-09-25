Trump Calls for Boycott if N.F.L. Doesn't Crack Down on Anthem Protests

Top Items:
Julia Manchester / The Hill:
Mnuchin: NFL players ‘can do free speech on their own time’ … Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday defended President Trump's attacks on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, saying members of the league “can do free speech on their own time.”
Kevin Robillard / Politico: Mnuchin: NFL players ‘can do free speech on their own time’
Erica Pandey / Axios: Mnuchin: Players have First Amendment rights “off the field”
Kiri Salinas / FOX6Now.com: Aaron Rodgers posts Instagram photo in response to President Trump's NFL comments
William Steakin / IJR: President Donald Trump doubled down on his recent attacks aimed …
Betty Cracker / Balloon Juice: Taking the measure of the divide
Mark Osborne / ABC News: Patriots' owner Robert Kraft criticizes friend Trump over his ‘disappointing’ NFL remarks
Jon Queally / Common Dreams: Calling Kaepernick ‘Son of a Bitch,’ Trump Urges NFL to Fire All Protesting Players
Abby Phillip / Washington Post:
Trump demands NFL teams ‘fire or suspend’ players or risk fan boycott — SOMERSET, N.J. — President Trump on Sunday morning renewed his demand that NFL owners fire or suspend players who kneel during the national anthem in protest, again urging that fans should boycott the sport to force change.
Discussion:
Adam Rosenberg / Mashable: Trump proposed an NFL boycott because irony means nothing in 2017
Samuel Gonzalez / The Last Tradition: Trump tells fans to boycott NFL games, says attendance down
Tommy Christopher / IJR: Busted: Trump Called for NFL Boycott Hours After David Duke Did
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: Trump: NFL Owners Should ‘Fire Or Suspend’ Players Who Kneel During Nation Anthem
Tom Boggioni / Raw Story: Trump launches Twitter attack on ‘boring’ NFL with call to ‘fire or suspend’ players who kneel during anthem
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Trump Demands NFL Fire Players Who Kneel
Lauren Theisen / Deadspin: Several Players Kneel During National Anthem Before London Game (Updated)
Julia Manchester / The Hill: Golden State Warriors won't visit Trump White House
Teresa Kaepernick / BBC: Trump NFL row: Sports stars round on US president
Adam Serwer / The Atlantic: Trump's War of Words with Black Athletes
Mike Allen / Axios:
What Trump, the NFL are thinking — White House director of social media Dan Scavino last evening cc'd Brian McCarthy, the NFL's vice president of communications (@NFLprguy), on a Trump tweet criticizing Commissioner Roger Goodell. — The taunt reflects the fact that far from being sheepish …
Discussion:
David Cohen / Politico: Trump attacks NFL again
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Trump Is Trying to Distract from His Big Losses
Brandon Carter / The Hill: NFL player fires back at Trump: ‘Stay in your place’
David Remnick / New Yorker:
The Racial Demagoguery of Trump's Assaults on Colin Kaepernick and Steph Curry — Every day, and in countless and unexpected ways, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, finds new ways to divide and demoralize his country and undermine the national interest.
Justin Coleman / ABC News:
NFL players can have the ‘First Amendment off the field’: Treasury chief Mnuchin says — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended President Donald Trump's comments calling for NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to be fired, saying, players “have the right to have the First Amendment off the field.”
Marissa Payne / Washington Post:
'To single out NFL players for doing this isn't something we should be doing': A's player takes up anthem protest
Discussion:
Gabe Lacques / USA Today: Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell first MLB player to kneel during national anthem
Emily Zanotti / Daily Wire: Oakland A's Catcher Bruce Maxwell Becomes First MLB Player to Kneel During National Anthem
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: Twitter Reacts to Oakland A's Bruce Maxwell Kneeling During Anthem: ‘What Patriotism Looks Like’
Kiri Salinas / FOX6Now.com: Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘for America’ after President Trump NFL remarks
Chris Cillizza / CNN:
The dark racial sentiment in Trump's NBA and NFL criticism
Discussion:
Brian Koerber / Mashable: Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘For America’ after Trump's unhinged NFL comments
Wfla Web / WFLA-TV: Mayor Kriseman invites NBA star to St. Pete after President Trump calls off White House visit
Caleb Hull / IJR: Under Armour Delivers Statement on National Anthem Protests. We Spoke to a Vet Who Will Love It
Nick Gillespie / Hit & Run: Donald Trump Should Stop Telling NFL To Fire Players for Anthem Protests
Benjamin Hoffman / New York Times: Trump's Comments on N.F.L. and Stephen Curry Draw Intense Reaction
Alison R. Parker / Shareblue: Trump panics, despotically demands firing of American citizens who disagree with him
Michelle R. Martinelli / USA Today: What the Warriors said they'll do in Washington, D.C. instead of visiting the White House
Rebekah Entralg / ThinkProgress: UPDATED: Goodell forced to respond after Trump launches vicious attack on NFL players
Mike Florio / ProFootballTalk: President Trump reiterates his point, via Twitter
Bob Brigham / Raw Story: Trump: Athletes given the ‘privilege’ of making millions shouldn't be ‘allowed’ to protest against US policies
Brian Resnick / Vox: Trump's rally for Alabama's Luther Strange segued into a rant about kneeling football players
Allegra Kirkland / Talking Points Memo: Head Of NFL Criticizes Trump's ‘Divisive Comments’ On Protesting Players
Fox News Insider: Trump Withdraws Invitation for Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors to Visit White House
The Federalist: NFL Commissioner: Trump's Criticism Of NFL Players Who Kneel During Pledge Shows ‘Lack Of Respect’
Edwin Rios / Mother Jones: Trump Takes On Stephen Curry and Colin Kaepernick In Series of Rage Tweets
Jon / Common Dreams: Lebron Calls Trump a “Bum” After President Attacks Protest of Yet Another Black Athlete
Sally Jenkins / Washington Post: What President Trump doesn't get about the NFL
Julie Hirschfeld Davis / New York Times:
Trump Calls for Boycott if N.F.L. Doesn't Crack Down on Anthem Protests
Discussion:
Veronica Stracqualursi / ABC News: NFL kneeling-player debate draws both sides under trending #takeaknee hashtag
Judd Legum / ThinkProgress: NFL players reject Trump's intimidation tactics, expand anthem protest (UPDATES)
Ann Althouse / Althouse: Just when liberal media was gearing up to destroy football over all the brain damage …
New York Times:
Trump Attacks Warriors' Curry. LeBron James's Retort: ‘U Bum.’
Discussion:
Derek Thompson / The Atlantic: Donald Trump and the Depressing Politicization of Everything
Peter King / SI.com: Trump Calls on NFL Owners to Fire Players Who Protest, and Mocks Efforts to Make the Game Safer
Avi Selk / Washington Post: The Stephen Curry snub is one of many times Trump has tried to preempt embarrassment
Dan Desai Martin / Shareblue: Trump smears third black role model in a week in early morning racist rant
Brandon Carter / The Hill: Chris Paul: Trump isn't ‘man enough’ to call athletes ‘son of a b—’ to their face
Carissa House-Dunphy / Bipartisan Report: Trump Attacks NBA Star Stephen Curry On Twitter Like A Petulant Child - Instant Regret
Fuzzy Slippers / Le·gal In·sur·rec· tion: As if Trump only argues with blacks — Twitter has been afire today …
Kyle Becker / IJR: These NBA Stars Are Slamming Trump for Speaking Out About National Anthem Protesters
Bryan Curtis / The Ringer - All: Why Donald Trump Wants to Be the Commissioner of Sports (and Not the President)
Digby / Hullabaloo: Just in case you missed it — Your president, ladies and gentlemen in all his glory.
Samuel Gonzalez / The Last Tradition: King James adds political 2 cents: LeBron blasts ‘bum’ Trump in defense of Stephen Curry
Tom Boggioni / Raw Story: NBA union head Chris Paul challenges Trump's manhood in Twitter blast over black athlete attacks
Nina Mandell / USA Today: FTW Explains: Why is the NBA world rallying around Steph Curry? - Caution: There's a bit of NSFW language here
Ken Meyer / Mediaite: Jemele Hill: Trump's Attack on Athletes ‘Will Only Incite More Player Protests’
Rebekah Entralg / ThinkProgress: Trump disinvites Stephen Curry from the White House after he already decided he would not go
Emma Hinchliffe / Mashable: LeBron James drags Trump with a perfect ‘U Bum’
Javier E. David / CNBC: Trump takes on Stephen Curry and Colin Kaepernick — and the sports world hits back
Bryan Armen Graham / The Guardian: Trump in angry row with sports stars after withdrawing Warriors invitation
David Hookstead / The Daily Caller: LeBron James Targets Trump, Claims He Has Disgraced The Presidency
Josh Eisen / Daily Wire: Trump Disinvites Stephen Curry and The Golden State Warriors To The White House Because They're ‘Hesitant’
Allegra Kirkland / Talking Points Memo: After Warriors Say They Don't Want WH Visit, Trump Rescinds Invitation
Doug P. / twitchy.com: LeBron James & Jemele Hill have helped shift Maxine Waters into IMPEACHMENT OVERDRIVE!
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
White House blows off constitution, declares new limits on free speech for private enterprise — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin defended Donald Trump's recent attacks on free speech with his own galling sentiment. — In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Mnuchin declared that NFL players only …
Discussion:
AJ Neuharth-Keusch / USA Today: LeBron James blasts ‘bum’ Donald Trump, says White House visit an honor ‘until you showed up’
Andrew Carter / The Charlotte Observer:
UNC national championship team not visiting White House — CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina's 2017 national championship men's basketball team will not visit the White House, a team spokesman said on Saturday, though the Tar Heels were invited to visit, as is the custom for teams …
Discussion:
ESPN:
Warriors get shunned by president before there could be a dialogue
Warriors get shunned by president before there could be a dialogue
Discussion:
Tim Bontemps / Washington Post: 'It's surreal, to be honest,' Stephen Curry says of President Trump uninviting Warriors to the White House
Tom Boggioni / Raw Story: NBA's Steve Kerr blasts Trump over anthem tantrum: 'You know what else is disrespectful to our flag?
Phil McCausland / NBC News: Warriors Won't Visit White House After Trump Disinvites Curry
Rodger Sherman / The Ringer - All: Donald Trump Rescinded a White House Invitation That Steph Curry Had Already Declined
Katherine Faulders / ABC News: LeBron James bashes Trump for disinviting Steph Curry
Tommy Christopher / IJR: Donald Trump Is Now Engaged in Open Warfare Against Free Speech, Protests of Racism
Frank Camp / Daily Wire: LeBron Calls Trump A ‘Bum’; Says The President Is Dividing America Using Sports
Josh Feldman / Mediaite: Golden State Warriors Push Back: Going to DC, But Not WH Since Trump Made Clear ‘We Are Not Invited’
Jacqueline Thomsen / The Hill:
Steph Curry: It's ‘beneath’ Trump's position to target me
Discussion:
Paul Mirengoff / Power Line: Stephen Curry wants to have it both ways
AJ Neuharth-Keusch / USA Today: Stephen Curry responds to Trump's tweet: 'It's not what leaders do'
Associated Press: Steph Curry doesn't want to visit the White House, and Trump, in a tweet, withdraws the invitation
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Chicago Bulls player Robin Lopez dunks on Trump in hilarious tweet
Lauren Fox / CNN:
Collins: ‘Very difficult for me to envision a scenario’ where she backs GOP health care bill — STORY HIGHLIGHTS — Watch Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, speak with CNN's Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” at 9 a.m. ET and noon ET. — (CNN)Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday morning …
Discussion:
Benjamin Hart / New York Magazine: Susan Collins Says It's ‘Very Difficult’ to Imagine Supporting Graham-Cassidy
Phil McCausland / NBC News: Sen. Collins Has ‘Serious Reservations’ Over GOP's Obamacare Repeal
Kevin Robillard / Politico:
Graham: 'We're going to get the votes next week' — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the GOP would manage to round up the 50 votes necessary to pass Obamacare repeal through the Senate by the end of the next week. but their path to 50 is unclear. — “I think we're going to get the …
Discussion:
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Graham Predicts He'll Get the Votes
Nicki Zink / ABC News:
GOP health care act sponsor to a Republican opponent: The bill will ‘save a lot of money’
Discussion:
Erica Pandey / Axios: Paul, Collins state their cases on Graham-Cassidy
Lindsey Graham / Politico: Cruz opposes latest Obamacare repeal
CNN:
CNN Poll: Opinion of the Republican Party falls to all-time low — STORY HIGHLIGHTS — WASHINGTON (CNN)There are fresh signs the Republican Party's brand is in trouble. — Fewer than three in 10 Americans — 29% — hold a favorable view of the Republican Party according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
Gary Langer / ABC News:
Trump seen by most Americans as doing more to divide than unite country (POLL) — President Donald Trump faces deep challenges on international and domestic issues alike, with a job approval rating mired in historic lows, a broad sense he's done more to divide than unite the country …
Discussion:
Brandon Carter / The Hill: Poll: Two-thirds say Trump has done more to divide than unite US
Susan Wright / RedState: A New Poll Asks, Is Trump a Uniter or a Divider?
Brent D. Griffiths / Politico: Poll: Majority of Americans see Trump as divisive
Brooke Seipel / The Hill:
Trump on NK nuclear threats: 'They won't be around much longer'
William Cummings / USA Today: Trump threatens ‘Little Rocket Man,’ says Kim may ‘not be around much longer’
Susan Wright / RedState: Reckless President Tweeter Tweets Recklessly
Erica Pandey / Axios: Trump's Saturday night threat to destroy North Korea
Ryan Pickrell / The Daily Caller: Trump: North Korea Might Not ‘Be Around Much Longer’
Scott Clement / Washington Post:
Poll: Far more trust generals than Trump on N. Korea, while two-thirds oppose preemptive strike
Dave Lawler / Axios: Most Americans don't trust Trump over North Korea
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico: Pentagon: U.S. flew bombers near North Korea to show ‘resolve’
Clark Mindock / The Independent:
‘Inevitable’ that North Korean missiles will hit US mainland after Donald Trump's insults …
Discussion:
Kyle Becker / IJR: President Trump Issues Midnight Nuke Threat to North Korea: 'They Won't Be Around Much Longer!'
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: North Korea Says Attack on U.S. Is ‘Inevitable’
Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Exclusive: NFL airing unity ad in prime time on Sunday — With President Trump taking aim at the NFL and its players who protest during the national anthem, the league is broadcasting a message of unity. — The NFL is dusting off a one-minute ad that it produced for the Super Bowl earlier this year.
Discussion:
Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
Push for Gender Equality in Tech? Some Men Say It's Gone Too Far — After revelations of harassment and bias in Silicon Valley, a backlash is growing against the women in tech movement. — SAN FRANCISCO — Their complaints flow on Reddit forums, on video game message boards, on private Facebook pages and across Twitter.
Discussion:
Mercury News:
UC Berkeley's ‘Free Speech Week’ officially canceled, appeared to be set-up from the start — Email suggests organizers didn't intend for the event to happen — ederuy@bayareanewsgroup.com, LOUIS HANSEN | lhansen@bayareanewsgroup.com and LISA P. WHITE |
Discussion:
Axios:
Exclusive: Trump, GOP to cut top rate to 35 percent — President Trump and Republican leaders plan to cut the top tax rate for the wealthiest Americans to 35 percent and dramatically reduce taxes on big and small businesses, according to details leaked to Axios.
Discussion:
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: Trump's Tax Plan Is Going To Make Dems Livid
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Trump Plan Would Cut Top Tax Rate to 35%
Mike DeBonis / Washington Post: GOP eyes corporate tax rate of 20 percent, retreating from Trump's lofty goal
Jacob J. Lew / New York Times:
Four Rules for the Coming Tax Reform Debate
Dan Diamond / Politico:
Tom Price to halt taxpayer-funded travel on private jets — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price told Fox News on Saturday that he'll stop his taxpayer-funded travel on private jets, pending a formal review by his department's inspector general. — “We've heard the criticism.
