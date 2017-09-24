DeVos Should Want to Educate Men About Rape

Check out Mini-memeorandum for simple mobiles or memeorandum Mobile for modern smartphones.
12:50 PM ET, September 24, 2017

Julia Manchester / The Hill:
Mnuchin: NFL players ‘can do free speech on their own time’ … Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday defended President Trump's attacks on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, saying members of the league “can do free speech on their own time.”
Abby Phillip / Washington Post:
Trump demands NFL teams ‘fire or suspend’ players or risk fan boycott  —  SOMERSET, N.J. — President Trump on Sunday morning renewed his demand that NFL owners fire or suspend players who kneel during the national anthem in protest, again urging that fans should boycott the sport to force change.
Mike Allen / Axios:
What Trump, the NFL are thinking  —  White House director of social media Dan Scavino last evening cc'd Brian McCarthy, the NFL's vice president of communications (@NFLprguy), on a Trump tweet criticizing Commissioner Roger Goodell.  —  The taunt reflects the fact that far from being sheepish …
Justin Coleman / ABC News:
NFL players can have the ‘First Amendment off the field’: Treasury chief Mnuchin says  —  Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended President Donald Trump's comments calling for NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to be fired, saying, players “have the right to have the First Amendment off the field.”
David Remnick / New Yorker:
The Racial Demagoguery of Trump's Assaults on Colin Kaepernick and Steph Curry  —  Every day, and in countless and unexpected ways, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, finds new ways to divide and demoralize his country and undermine the national interest.
Marissa Payne / Washington Post:
'To single out NFL players for doing this isn't something we should be doing': A's player takes up anthem protest
Chris Cillizza / CNN:
The dark racial sentiment in Trump's NBA and NFL criticism
Sally Jenkins / Washington Post:   What President Trump doesn't get about the NFL
Julie Hirschfeld Davis / New York Times:
Trump Calls for Boycott if N.F.L. Doesn't Crack Down on Anthem Protests
Kevin Robillard / Politico:
Graham: 'We're going to get the votes next week'  —  South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the GOP would manage to round up the 50 votes necessary to pass Obamacare repeal through the Senate by the end of the next week. but their path to 50 is unclear.  —  “I think we're going to get the …
Lauren Fox / CNN:
Collins: ‘Very difficult for me to envision a scenario’ where she backs GOP health care bill  —  STORY HIGHLIGHTS  —  Watch Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, speak with CNN's Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” at 9 a.m. ET and noon ET.  —  (CNN)Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday morning …
Politico:
Cruz opposes latest Obamacare repeal  —  AUSTIN, Texas — Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday that he doesn't support the latest Obamacare repeal plan drafted by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham and suggested that the proposal also lacks the vote of Sen. Mike Lee.
Nicki Zink / ABC News:
GOP health care act sponsor to a Republican opponent: The bill will ‘save a lot of money’
Politico:
Republicans continue Obamacare repeal work despite opposition
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
White House blows off constitution, declares new limits on free speech for private enterprise  —  Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin defended Donald Trump's recent attacks on free speech with his own galling sentiment.  —  In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Mnuchin declared that NFL players only …
RELATED:
Andrew Carter / The Charlotte Observer:
UNC national championship team not visiting White House  —  CHAPEL HILL  —  North Carolina's 2017 national championship men's basketball team will not visit the White House, a team spokesman said on Saturday, though the Tar Heels were invited to visit, as is the custom for teams …
ESPN:
Warriors get shunned by president before there could be a dialogue
Gary Langer / ABC News:
Trump seen by most Americans as doing more to divide than unite country (POLL)  —  President Donald Trump faces deep challenges on international and domestic issues alike, with a job approval rating mired in historic lows, a broad sense he's done more to divide than unite the country …
Scott Clement / Washington Post:
Poll: Far more trust generals than Trump on N. Korea, while two-thirds oppose preemptive strike
CNN:
CNN Poll: Opinion of the Republican Party falls to all-time low  —  STORY HIGHLIGHTS  —  WASHINGTON (CNN)There are fresh signs the Republican Party's brand is in trouble.  —  Fewer than three in 10 Americans — 29% — hold a favorable view of the Republican Party according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Exclusive: NFL airing unity ad in prime time on Sunday  —  With President Trump taking aim at the NFL and its players who protest during the national anthem, the league is broadcasting a message of unity.  —  The NFL is dusting off a one-minute ad that it produced for the Super Bowl earlier this year.
Dan Diamond / Politico:
Tom Price to halt taxpayer-funded travel on private jets  —  Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price told Fox News on Saturday that he'll stop his taxpayer-funded travel on private jets, pending a formal review by his department's inspector general.  —  “We've heard the criticism.
Fox News:   HHS Secretary Price will stop using private planes until internal review is completed
 
 
Jamil Smith / New York Times:
DeVos Should Want to Educate Men About Rape
Marlow Stern / The Daily Beast:
George Clooney Opens Up About Why Hillary Clinton Lost: ‘I Never Saw Her Elevate Her Game’
Mercury News:
UC Berkeley's ‘Free Speech Week’ officially canceled, appeared to be set-up from the start
Paul Sperry / New York Post:
How Obama is funding the anti-Trump resistance
Scott Lucas / Politico:
A College Lecturer Tweeted, ‘Trump Must Hang.’ He Doesn't Regret It.
Andrew C. McCarthy / National Review:
Mueller Scorches the Earth
Jonathan Martin / New York Times:
Trump's Big Gamble: Can He Pull Alabama Senator to Victory?
Washington Post:
A showdown over  —  SHARIA  —  Two groups of men …
Brooke Seipel / The Hill:
Oakland A's catcher becomes first MLB player to kneel for national anthem
Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
Push for Gender Equality in Tech? Some Men Say It's Gone Too Far
Axios:
Exclusive: Trump, GOP to cut top rate to 35 percent
Lindsey Adler / Deadspin:
Teresa Kaepernick On Trump Calling Injustice Protesters Sons Of Bitches: “It's What Most Of Us …
Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
Facebook's efforts to overhaul political ads on its platform are crucial first steps, but vulnerabilities remain

Michelle Dean / Wired:
Profile of Snopes and how co-founder David Mikkelson's divorce led to the lawsuit about the ownership of the site and recent “Save Snopes” crowdfunding campaign

Spenser Mestel / Longreads:
Inside the history of the Freedom of Information Act, funding and volume problems that lead to request backlogs, and bureaucratic maze of requests and appeals
 
