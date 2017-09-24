Trump threatens ‘Little Rocket Man,’ says Kim may ‘not be around much longer’

Check out Mini-memeorandum for simple mobiles or memeorandum Mobile for modern smartphones.
1:55 PM ET, September 24, 2017

Sporting News:
Steelers will remain in locker room for national anthem in Chicago, Mike Tomlin says  —  As part of a wave of protests throughout the NFL in the wake of President Donald Trump's NFL-related comments, the Steelers will not be on the field for the playing of the national anthem before their game against the Bears on Sunday.
Abby Phillip / Washington Post:
Trump demands NFL teams ‘fire or suspend’ players or risk fan boycott  —  SOMERSET, N.J. — President Trump on Sunday morning renewed his demand that NFL owners fire or suspend players who kneel during the national anthem in protest, again urging that fans should boycott the sport to force change.
Julia Manchester / The Hill:
Mnuchin: NFL players ‘can do free speech on their own time’ … Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday defended President Trump's attacks on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, saying members of the league “can do free speech on their own time.”
Susan Slusser / San Francisco Chronicle:
A's Bruce Maxwell first MLB player to kneel for anthem  —  A's rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell, who earlier in the day profanely bashed President Trump on Instagram, became the first major-league player to kneel during the national anthem on Saturday before Oakland's 1-0 win at the Coliseum.
Mike Allen / Axios:
What Trump, the NFL are thinking  —  White House director of social media Dan Scavino last evening cc'd Brian McCarthy, the NFL's vice president of communications (@NFLprguy), on a Trump tweet criticizing Commissioner Roger Goodell.  —  The taunt reflects the fact that far from being sheepish …
Chris Cillizza / CNN:
The dark racial sentiment in Trump's NBA and NFL criticism
Justin Coleman / ABC News:
NFL players can have the ‘First Amendment off the field’: Treasury chief Mnuchin says
Julie Hirschfeld Davis / New York Times:
Trump Calls for Boycott if N.F.L. Doesn't Crack Down on Anthem Protests
Sally Jenkins / Washington Post:   What President Trump doesn't get about the NFL
Mark Osborne / ABC News:
Patriots' owner Robert Kraft criticizes friend Trump over his ‘disappointing’ NFL remarks
Brooke Seipel / The Hill:
Oakland A's catcher becomes first MLB player to kneel for national anthem
Politico:
Cruz opposes latest Obamacare repeal  —  AUSTIN, Texas — Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday that he doesn't support the latest Obamacare repeal plan drafted by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham and suggested that the proposal also lacks the vote of Sen. Mike Lee.
Lauren Fox / CNN:
Collins: ‘Very difficult for me to envision a scenario’ where she backs GOP health care bill  —  STORY HIGHLIGHTS  —  Watch Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, speak with CNN's Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” at 9 a.m. ET and noon ET.  —  (CNN)Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday morning …
Kevin Robillard / Politico:
Graham: 'We're going to get the votes next week'
Nicki Zink / ABC News:
GOP health care act sponsor to a Republican opponent: The bill will ‘save a lot of money’
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
White House blows off constitution, declares new limits on free speech for private enterprise  —  Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin defended Donald Trump's recent attacks on free speech with his own galling sentiment.  —  In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Mnuchin declared that NFL players only …
Andrew Carter / The Charlotte Observer:
UNC national championship team not visiting White House
ESPN:
Warriors get shunned by president before there could be a dialogue
Gary Langer / ABC News:
Trump seen by most Americans as doing more to divide than unite country (POLL)  —  President Donald Trump faces deep challenges on international and domestic issues alike, with a job approval rating mired in historic lows, a broad sense he's done more to divide than unite the country …
Brooke Seipel / The Hill:
Trump on NK nuclear threats: 'They won't be around much longer'  —  President Trump late Saturday warned North Korea's foreign minister after his speech to the United Nations, saying if “he echoes thoughts” of Kim Jong Un, “they won't be around much longer.”
William Cummings / USA Today:
Trump threatens ‘Little Rocket Man,’ says Kim may ‘not be around much longer’
Scott Clement / Washington Post:
Poll: Far more trust generals than Trump on N. Korea, while two-thirds oppose preemptive strike
Ben Jacobs / The Guardian:
Nigel Farage to support controversial judge Roy Moore in Alabama election … Nigel Farage will speak in Fairhope, Alabama on Monday night, in support of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.  —  ‘Fire or suspend’: Trump attacks NFL protesters as players kneel in London  —  Read more
Jonathan Martin / New York Times:   Trump's Big Gamble: Can He Pull Alabama Senator to Victory?
Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Exclusive: NFL airing unity ad in prime time on Sunday  —  With President Trump taking aim at the NFL and its players who protest during the national anthem, the league is broadcasting a message of unity.  —  The NFL is dusting off a one-minute ad that it produced for the Super Bowl earlier this year.
CNN:
CNN Poll: Opinion of the Republican Party falls to all-time low  —  STORY HIGHLIGHTS  —  WASHINGTON (CNN)There are fresh signs the Republican Party's brand is in trouble.  —  Fewer than three in 10 Americans — 29% — hold a favorable view of the Republican Party according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
 
 
Jamil Smith / New York Times:
DeVos Should Want to Educate Men About Rape
Marlow Stern / The Daily Beast:
George Clooney Opens Up About Why Hillary Clinton Lost: ‘I Never Saw Her Elevate Her Game’
Mercury News:
UC Berkeley's ‘Free Speech Week’ officially canceled, appeared to be set-up from the start
Paul Sperry / New York Post:
How Obama is funding the anti-Trump resistance
Scott Lucas / Politico:
A College Lecturer Tweeted, ‘Trump Must Hang.’ He Doesn't Regret It.
Andrew C. McCarthy / National Review:
Mueller Scorches the Earth
Washington Post:
A showdown over  —  SHARIA  —  Two groups of men …
Nellie Bowles / New York Times:
Push for Gender Equality in Tech? Some Men Say It's Gone Too Far
Axios:
Exclusive: Trump, GOP to cut top rate to 35 percent
 

 
Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
Facebook's efforts to overhaul political ads on its platform are crucial first steps, but vulnerabilities remain

Michelle Dean / Wired:
Profile of Snopes and how co-founder David Mikkelson's divorce led to the lawsuit about the ownership of the site and recent “Save Snopes” crowdfunding campaign

Spenser Mestel / Longreads:
Inside the history of the Freedom of Information Act, funding and volume problems that lead to request backlogs, and bureaucratic maze of requests and appeals
 
