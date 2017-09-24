Top Items:
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
“How do you sleep at night?”: Former NFL player schools head of Trump's diversity coalition — Today was not a good day for Trump apologists, as even the head of his so-called “diversity coalition” got slammed on live television by former NFL player Chris Kluwe.
Sporting News:
Steelers will remain in locker room for national anthem in Chicago, Mike Tomlin says — As part of a wave of protests throughout the NFL in the wake of President Donald Trump's NFL-related comments, the Steelers will not be on the field for the playing of the national anthem before their game against the Bears on Sunday.
Cindy Boren / Washington Post: NFL Week 3: Steelers plan to skip anthem; Ravens, Jaguars protest President Trump's comments by linking arms, kneeling
Doug Powers / MichelleMalkin.com: Pittsburgh Steelers ride out National Anthem *in the locker room (*all but one)
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: Pittsburgh Steelers Will Reportedly Stay In Locker Room While National Anthem Plays
Steven Ruiz / USA Today: Mike Tomlin's explanation for the Steelers skipping the national anthem is disappointing
Maxwell Tani / Business Insider: Pittsburgh Steelers to skip the national anthem entirely amid Trump backlash
Sally Jenkins / Washington Post:
What President Trump doesn't get about the NFL — How the NFL responds to Donald Trump's spit-foaming is hardly a test case for whether the republic will stand. Nevertheless, the league is a maker of manners in this country, so it means something that Commissioner Roger Goodell and others …
Abby Phillip / Washington Post:
Trump demands NFL teams ‘fire or suspend’ players or risk fan boycott — SOMERSET, N.J. — President Trump on Sunday morning renewed his demand that NFL owners fire or suspend players who kneel during the national anthem in protest, again urging that fans should boycott the sport to force change.
Daniel Politi / Slate: James' “U Bum” Tweet Is Way More Popular Than Any of the President's Messages
Joseph Weber / Fox News: Trump urges fans to boycott NFL in ongoing criticism of flag-kneeling players
Sophie Tatum / CNN: Trump administration calls for NFL owners to rule on anthem
Ann Althouse / Althouse: Just when liberal media was gearing up to destroy football over all the brain damage …
Judd Legum / ThinkProgress: NFL players reject Trump's intimidation tactics, expand anthem protest (UPDATES)
Julie Hirschfeld Davis / New York Times: Trump Calls for Boycott if N.F.L. Doesn't Crack Down on Anthem Protests
Tom Boggioni / Raw Story: Trump launches Twitter attack on ‘boring’ NFL with call to ‘fire or suspend’ players who kneel during anthem
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton / John Hawkins' Right …: Trump Encourages Boycott of NFL After Protests Against America
Samuel Gonzalez / The Last Tradition: Trump tells fans to boycott NFL games, says attendance down
Joseph Curl / Daily Wire: NFL Ruins Football Sunday
Chris White / The Daily Caller: Steve Mnuchin Says NFL Players Can ‘Do Free Speech On Their Own Time’
Adam Rosenberg / Mashable: Trump proposed an NFL boycott because irony means nothing in 2017
Derek Thompson / The Atlantic: Donald Trump and the Depressing Politicization of Everything
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Trump Demands NFL Fire Players Who Kneel
Jonathan Chait / New York Magazine:
How Trump Bungled the Politics of Football — Colin Kaepernick's protest during the national anthem is an event a more talented or personally disciplined racial demagogue than Donald Trump could have fruitfully exploited. Kaepernick's gesture was rife for hostile interpretation.
Mallory Shelbourne / The Hill:
NASCAR owners say they wouldn't tolerate national anthem protests at races — Several NASCAR team owners said Sunday they would not condone racers protesting during the national anthem, amid protests by sports players at football and baseball games. — There were no protests reported during …
Ryan Saavedra / Daily Wire: AMERICA FIRST: NASCAR Owners Threaten To Fire Drivers And Crew If They Kneel During National Anthem
Julia Manchester / The Hill:
Mnuchin: NFL players ‘can do free speech on their own time’
Discussion:
Erica Pandey / Axios: Trump allies go on offense over NFL controversy
Lindsey Wisniewski / Seahawks Wire: Report: Seahawks to remain in locker room for national anthem
Kiri Salinas / FOX6Now.com: Packers players respond to Pres. Trump's comment on player protests during anthem
Patrick Kulp / Mashable: TakeAKnee protests are about police violence, not the military or the Constitution
Henry Rodgers / The Daily Caller: No Players On The Field For National Anthem At Seahawks Vs. Titans Game
Aaron Blake / Washington Post: Trump's full-scale culture war with the NFL
Nicki Zink / ABC News: NFL players' kneeling is about ‘bringing unity’ to America, not ‘disrespecting’ it: Former player
William Steakin / IJR: President Donald Trump doubled down on his recent attacks aimed …
Betty Cracker / Balloon Juice: Taking the measure of the divide
Lauren Theisen / Deadspin: Several Players Kneel During National Anthem Before London Game (Updated)
Teresa Kaepernick / BBC: Trump NFL row: Sports stars round on US president
Allegra Kirkland / Talking Points Memo: Head Of NFL Criticizes Trump's ‘Divisive Comments’ On Protesting Players
Henry J. Gomez / BuzzFeed: Donald Trump's Allies Join His Crusade Against The NFL
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
“Stupid as a rock”: Dem rep nails Steve Mnuchin for denying NFL players' First Amendment rights
Caroline Orr / Shareblue: White House blows off constitution, declares new limits on free speech for private enterprise
Justin Coleman / ABC News:
NFL players can have the ‘First Amendment off the field’: Treasury chief Mnuchin says
Fox News Insider: ‘This Is a Job’: Secretary Mnuchin Says NFL Players ‘Can Do Free Speech on Their Own Time’
Erica Pandey / Axios: Mnuchin: Players have First Amendment rights “off the field”
Mike Allen / Axios:
What Trump, the NFL are thinking
David Cohen / Politico: NFL player protests increase after Trump's attacks
Brandon Carter / The Hill: NFL's Goodell: Trump's ‘divisive comments’ show a ‘lack of respect’
Cindy Boren / Washington Post:
Jaguars owner joins players during anthem protest in first game since Trump's NFL remarks
Luke Kerr-Dineen / USA Today: Ray Lewis joined the Ravens to kneel during the national anthem
Tom Boggioni / Raw Story: ‘These ingrates must be deported’: Twitter racists attack NFL's only Muslim owner for standing with players
Allan Smith / AOL: Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he is ‘deeply disappointed’ with the president's comments
Chris Enloe / TheBlaze: See how NFL players responded to Trump's attack on national anthem protests before game in London
Chas Danner / New York Magazine: More Than 100 NFL Players Protest During National Anthem After Trump Attacks
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: NFL Owner Joins Players During Anthem Protest
Brandon Carter / The Hill: Chris Paul: Trump isn't ‘man enough’ to call athletes ‘son of a b—’ to their face
Benjamin Hoffman / New York Times: Trump's Comments on N.F.L. and Stephen Curry Draw Intense Reaction
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Kushner used private email to conduct White House business — Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has corresponded with other administration officials about White House matters through a private email account set up during the transition last December …
Erica Pandey / Axios: Kushner used private email for White House matters
Sonam Sheth / Business Insider: Kushner reportedly used a private email address to communicate with top White House officials
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Kushner Has Used Private Email for White House Business
Tom McKay / Gizmodo: Look Who's Private Email Server-ing Now
Scott Lemieux / Lawyers, Guns & Money: Did Someone Say...EMAILS? — BREAKING! Future of the republic at stake!
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Jared Kushner used private email account to conduct White House business: report
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: Lock Him Up? Kushner Reportedly Used Private Email Account to Do White House Business
Maha / The Mahablog: Noted in Passing — The Rapture was yesterday. So far, nobody has turned up missing.
Robert Costa / Washington Post:
Sen. Rand Paul lays out demands on health care as talks continue — The embattled Republican effort to repeal the nation's health-care law now centers on winning over a hard-line conservative, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who continues to engage with President Trump and Senate leaders …
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico:
Cruz opposes latest Obamacare repeal attempt
Amanda Michelle Gomez / ThinkProgress: Despite evidence to contrary, Cory Gardner says Obamacare repeal is not about his donors
Kevin Robillard / Politico: Graham: 'We're going to get the votes next week'
Lauren Fox / CNN:
Collins: ‘Very difficult for me to envision a scenario’ where she backs GOP health care bill
Sarah Kliff / Vox: The path toward passing Graham-Cassidy is getting narrower
Phil McCausland / NBC News: Sen. Collins Has ‘Serious Reservations’ Over GOP's Obamacare Repeal
Nicki Zink / ABC News:
GOP health care act sponsor to a Republican opponent: The bill will ‘save a lot of money’
Erica Pandey / Axios: Paul, Collins state their cases on Graham-Cassidy
Kevin Robillard / Politico: Collins: Very unlikely to vote for Obamacare repeal
New York Times:
N.F.L. Protests: Players Kneel, Lock Arms After Trump Comments — N.F.L. players across the country demonstrated during the national anthem on Sunday in a show of solidarity against President Trump, who scolded the league and players on Twitter this weekend.
Megan Garber / The Atlantic: They Took a Knee — Terrell Suggs took a knee. — Leonard Fournette took a knee.
Jeff Zrebiec / Baltimore Sun: Some Ravens and Jaguars take knee during anthem in wake of comments by President Trump
Melanie / MelaniePhillips.com: Own goal for the culture war
ESPN:
NFL players, coaches, owners lock arms, kneel during national anthem
Dylan Gwinn / Breitbart: Politics Over the Water's Edge: Jags and Ravens, Coaches and Owner, Stage Massive Anti-Trump Anthem Protest in London
M.L. Nestel / ABC News: NFL's Steelers didn't participate in national anthem as some other players took a knee
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: The Players Protesting The National Anthem In London Make INSANE Salaries
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: Trump Tweets That NFL Players Showing ‘Solidarity’ Is Great But ‘Kneeling Is Not Acceptable’
Marquita Harris / Refinery29: Trump Takes On The NFL & The NBA In His Latest Political Battle
Douglas E. Schoen / The Hill:
If Hillary truly loves America, she should support President Trump — BY DOUGLAS E. SCHOEN, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR — 09/24/17 09:00 AM EDT THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT THE VIEW OF THE HILL — , during a recent interview promoting her new book …
William Cummings / USA Today:
Trump threatens ‘Little Rocket Man,’ says Kim may ‘not be around much longer’
Brooke Seipel / The Hill: Trump on NK nuclear threats: 'They won't be around much longer'
Susan Wright / RedState: Reckless President Tweeter Tweets Recklessly
Kevin Drum / Mother Jones: Trump Threatens War Against North Korea
Gary Langer / ABC News:
Trump seen by 66 percent in US as doing more to divide than unite country (POLL)
Brandon Carter / The Hill: Poll: Two-thirds say Trump has done more to divide than unite US
Brent D. Griffiths / Politico: Poll: Majority of Americans see Trump as divisive
Susan Wright / RedState: A New Poll Asks, Is Trump a Uniter or a Divider?
Phillip Stucky / The Daily Caller: 39 Percent Of Adults Think Trump ‘Brought Needed Change’ To The Country
Cas Mudde / The Guardian:
What the stunning success of AfD means for Germany and Europe — The radical right party profited from the fact immigration was the number one election issue. But can its breakthrough last? … n 1991 Belgium had its (first) black Sunday, when the populist radical right Flemish Block gained 6.8% of the national vote.
Andrew Stuttaford / National Review: Germany's Election - Merkel Stumbles (But Still Wins)
Washington Post:
‘If anyone can hear us ... help.’ Puerto Rico's mayors describe widespread devastation from Hurricane Maria — SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — In the northern Puerto Rican town of Vega Baja, the floodwaters reached more than 10 feet. Stranded residents screamed “save me, save me,” …
Jon Queally / Common Dreams: While Trump Stokes Division, Warnings Against Ignoring Ongoing Crisis in Puerto Rico
Brian Resnick / Vox:
The entire island of Puerto Rico may be without electricity for months
Media Matters for America: Sunday political talk shows barely cover Hurricane Maria's devastation of Puerto Rico
Benjamin Hart / New York Magazine: Puerto Rico Still Reeling After Hurricane Maria
Susan Slusser / San Francisco Chronicle:
A's Bruce Maxwell first MLB player to kneel for anthem — A's rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell, who earlier in the day profanely bashed President Trump on Instagram, became the first major-league player to kneel during the national anthem on Saturday before Oakland's 1-0 win at the Coliseum.
Alysha Tsuji / USA Today: Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels for anthem after President Trump's comments
Marissa Payne / Washington Post:
'To single out NFL players for doing this isn't something we should be doing': A's player takes up anthem protest
Chris Cillizza / CNN: The dark racial sentiment in Trump's NBA and NFL criticism
Gabe Lacques / USA Today: Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell first MLB player to kneel during national anthem
Emily Zanotti / Daily Wire: Oakland A's Catcher Bruce Maxwell Becomes First MLB Player To Kneel During National Anthem
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: Twitter Reacts to Oakland A's Bruce Maxwell Kneeling During Anthem: ‘What Patriotism Looks Like’
Paul Mirengoff / Power Line: Stephen Curry wants to have it both ways
Kiri Salinas / FOX6Now.com: Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘for America’ after President Trump NFL remarks
Mike Florio / ProFootballTalk: First MLB player kneels during national anthem
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Oakland A's team Twitter account posts message supporting player who kneeled during anthem
Samuel Gonzalez / The Last Tradition: Bad Decision: Athletics Catcher Bruce Maxwell Becomes 1st MLB Player to Kneel for Anthem
Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Exclusive: NFL airing unity ad in prime time on Sunday — With President Trump taking aim at the NFL and its players who protest during the national anthem, the league is broadcasting a message of unity. — The NFL is dusting off a one-minute ad that it produced for the Super Bowl earlier this year.
Amy B Wang / Washington Post: Shahid Khan, the Jaguars owner who stood with his team, has long espoused the American Dream
David Edwards / Raw Story: NFL to air ‘unity’ ad on ‘Sunday Night Football’ after Trump tries to divide country over anthem protests
Tre Goins-Phillips / IJR: NFL to Re-Air This Stirring Super Bowl Ad About Unity During Prime Time
CNN:
CNN Poll: Opinion of the Republican Party falls to all-time low — STORY HIGHLIGHTS — WASHINGTON (CNN)There are fresh signs the Republican Party's brand is in trouble. — Fewer than three in 10 Americans — 29% — hold a favorable view of the Republican Party according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
Ben Jacobs / The Guardian:
Nigel Farage to support controversial judge Roy Moore in Alabama election … Nigel Farage will speak in Fairhope, Alabama on Monday night, in support of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. — ‘Fire or suspend’: Trump attacks NFL protesters as players kneel in London — Read more
Henry Rodgers / The Daily Caller: Nigel Farage Will Campaign For Roy Moore In Alabama
Andrew Carter / The Charlotte Observer:
UNC national championship team not visiting White House — CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina's 2017 national championship men's basketball team will not visit the White House, a team spokesman said on Saturday, though the Tar Heels were invited to visit, as is the custom for teams …
Cork Gaines / Business Insider: Championship UNC men's basketball team will not visit the White House
Directorblue / Doug Ross: SHOULD BE GOOD FOR BUSINESS: NFL, NBA and UNC Go Full Trump Derangement Syndrome