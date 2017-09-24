Check out Mini-memeorandum for simple mobiles or memeorandum Mobile for modern smartphones.
6:10 PM ET, September 24, 2017

memeorandum

 Top Items: 
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
“How do you sleep at night?”:  Former NFL player schools head of Trump's diversity coalition  —  Today was not a good day for Trump apologists, as even the head of his so-called “diversity coalition” got slammed on live television by former NFL player Chris Kluwe.
Discussion: Mediaite
RELATED:
Sporting News:
Steelers will remain in locker room for national anthem in Chicago, Mike Tomlin says  —  As part of a wave of protests throughout the NFL in the wake of President Donald Trump's NFL-related comments, the Steelers will not be on the field for the playing of the national anthem before their game against the Bears on Sunday.
Sally Jenkins / Washington Post:
What President Trump doesn't get about the NFL  —  How the NFL responds to Donald Trump's spit-foaming is hardly a test case for whether the republic will stand.  Nevertheless, the league is a maker of manners in this country, so it means something that Commissioner Roger Goodell and others …
Abby Phillip / Washington Post:
Trump demands NFL teams ‘fire or suspend’ players or risk fan boycott  —  SOMERSET, N.J. — President Trump on Sunday morning renewed his demand that NFL owners fire or suspend players who kneel during the national anthem in protest, again urging that fans should boycott the sport to force change.
Jonathan Chait / New York Magazine:
How Trump Bungled the Politics of Football  —  Colin Kaepernick's protest during the national anthem is an event a more talented or personally disciplined racial demagogue than Donald Trump could have fruitfully exploited.  Kaepernick's gesture was rife for hostile interpretation.
Mallory Shelbourne / The Hill:
NASCAR owners say they wouldn't tolerate national anthem protests at races  —  Several NASCAR team owners said Sunday they would not condone racers protesting during the national anthem, amid protests by sports players at football and baseball games.  —  There were no protests reported during …
Julia Manchester / The Hill:
Mnuchin: NFL players ‘can do free speech on their own time’
Henry J. Gomez / BuzzFeed:   Donald Trump's Allies Join His Crusade Against The NFL
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
“Stupid as a rock”: Dem rep nails Steve Mnuchin for denying NFL players' First Amendment rights
Discussion: IJR
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:   White House blows off constitution, declares new limits on free speech for private enterprise
Mike Allen / Axios:
What Trump, the NFL are thinking
Discussion: Politico, The Hill and Instapundit
Cindy Boren / Washington Post:
Jaguars owner joins players during anthem protest in first game since Trump's NFL remarks
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Kushner used private email to conduct White House business  —  Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has corresponded with other administration officials about White House matters through a private email account set up during the transition last December …
Robert Costa / Washington Post:
Sen. Rand Paul lays out demands on health care as talks continue  —  The embattled Republican effort to repeal the nation's health-care law now centers on winning over a hard-line conservative, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who continues to engage with President Trump and Senate leaders …
RELATED:
Kevin Robillard / Politico:   Graham: 'We're going to get the votes next week'
Nicki Zink / ABC News:
GOP health care act sponsor to a Republican opponent: The bill will ‘save a lot of money’
Discussion: Axios and Politico
New York Times:
N.F.L. Protests: Players Kneel, Lock Arms After Trump Comments  —  N.F.L. players across the country demonstrated during the national anthem on Sunday in a show of solidarity against President Trump, who scolded the league and players on Twitter this weekend.
RELATED:
Nicki Jhabvala / Denver Post:   Von Miller among 32 Broncos players who take a knee for national anthem
Douglas E. Schoen / The Hill:
If Hillary truly loves America, she should support President Trump  —  BY DOUGLAS E. SCHOEN, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR — 09/24/17 09:00 AM EDT THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT THE VIEW OF THE HILL  —  , during a recent interview promoting her new book …
RELATED:
William Cummings / USA Today:
Trump threatens ‘Little Rocket Man,’ says Kim may ‘not be around much longer’
Discussion: The Hill, NPR, RedState, CNBC and Mother Jones
Cas Mudde / The Guardian:
What the stunning success of AfD means for Germany and Europe  —  The radical right party profited from the fact immigration was the number one election issue.  But can its breakthrough last? … n 1991 Belgium had its (first) black Sunday, when the populist radical right Flemish Block gained 6.8% of the national vote.
Discussion: National Review
RELATED:
Washington Post:   Merkel heads for another term in Germany, but far right spoils the party
Washington Post:
‘If anyone can hear us ... help.’ Puerto Rico's mayors describe widespread devastation from Hurricane Maria  —  SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — In the northern Puerto Rican town of Vega Baja, the floodwaters reached more than 10 feet.  Stranded residents screamed “save me, save me,” …
Discussion: CNN, Gizmodo and Common Dreams
RELATED:
Brian Resnick / Vox:
The entire island of Puerto Rico may be without electricity for months
Susan Slusser / San Francisco Chronicle:
A's Bruce Maxwell first MLB player to kneel for anthem  —  A's rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell, who earlier in the day profanely bashed President Trump on Instagram, became the first major-league player to kneel during the national anthem on Saturday before Oakland's 1-0 win at the Coliseum.
RELATED:
Marissa Payne / Washington Post:
'To single out NFL players for doing this isn't something we should be doing': A's player takes up anthem protest
Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Exclusive: NFL airing unity ad in prime time on Sunday  —  With President Trump taking aim at the NFL and its players who protest during the national anthem, the league is broadcasting a message of unity.  —  The NFL is dusting off a one-minute ad that it produced for the Super Bowl earlier this year.
CNN:
CNN Poll: Opinion of the Republican Party falls to all-time low  —  STORY HIGHLIGHTS  —  WASHINGTON (CNN)There are fresh signs the Republican Party's brand is in trouble.  —  Fewer than three in 10 Americans — 29% — hold a favorable view of the Republican Party according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
Discussion: Hullabaloo
Ben Jacobs / The Guardian:
Nigel Farage to support controversial judge Roy Moore in Alabama election … Nigel Farage will speak in Fairhope, Alabama on Monday night, in support of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.  —  ‘Fire or suspend’: Trump attacks NFL protesters as players kneel in London  —  Read more
Discussion: The Daily Caller
Andrew Carter / The Charlotte Observer:
UNC national championship team not visiting White House  —  CHAPEL HILL  —  North Carolina's 2017 national championship men's basketball team will not visit the White House, a team spokesman said on Saturday, though the Tar Heels were invited to visit, as is the custom for teams …
 
 
 Archived Page Info: 
This is a snapshot of memeorandum at 6:10 PM ET, September 24, 2017.

View the current page or another snapshot:


 
 See Also: 
memeorandum: site main
memeorandum River: reverse chronological memeorandum
memeorandum Mobile: for phones
memeorandum Leaderboard: memeorandum's top sources
 
 Subscribe: 
memeorandum RSS feed
memeorandum on Twitter
 
 
 More Items: 
Alan Dershowitz / Fox News:
Valerie Plame knew exactly what she was tweeting
Steve Kerr / SI.com:
Mr. President: You Represent All of Us. Don't Divide Us. Bring Us Together
Discussion: Bipartisan Report
Donald J. Trump / The White House:
President Donald J. Trump Proclaims September 24, 2017, as Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day
Discussion: Daily Wire and IJR
Jamil Smith / New York Times:
DeVos Should Want to Educate Men About Rape
 Earlier Items: 
Paul Sperry / New York Post:
How Obama is funding the anti-Trump resistance
Discussion: israpundit.org
Scott Lucas / Politico:
A College Lecturer Tweeted, ‘Trump Must Hang.’ He Doesn't Regret It.
Andrew C. McCarthy / National Review:
Mueller Scorches the Earth
Discussion: MelaniePhillips.com and Power Line
 

 
From Mediagazer:

Issie Lapowsky / Wired:
Facebook's efforts to overhaul political ads on its platform are crucial first steps, but vulnerabilities remain

Ariel Stulberg / Columbia Journalism Review:
Analysis of 25 top newspapers shows diversity in paywall strategy as owners seek balance between subscriptions and ad revenue; none adopt hard paywall

Davis Winborne / Columbia Missourian:
The brutal treatment of journalists by St. Louis police was a direct attack on constitutionally protected work
 
Sister Sites:

Techmeme
 Tech news essentials
Mediagazer
 Must-read media news
WeSmirch
 Celebrity news and gossip
 
 