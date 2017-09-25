Top Items:
Wall Street Journal:
The Politicization of Everything — Everybody loses in the Trump-NFL brawl over the national anthem.
Discussion: Instapundit
Discussion:
Glenn Reynolds / Instapundit: WALL STREET JOURNAL: The Politicization Of Everything.
RELATED:
Mallory Shelbourne / The Hill:
NASCAR owners say they wouldn't tolerate national anthem protests at races — Several NASCAR team owners said Sunday they would not condone racers protesting during the national anthem, amid protests by sports players at football and baseball games. — There were no protests reported during …
Discussion: RedState, IJR and Daily Wire
Discussion:
Susan Wright / RedState: HURRAY! One Major Sport Is Not Playing the Kneeling Game
Caleb Hull / IJR: NASCAR Just Joined in on the National Anthem Drama, But They're Taking a Totally Different Approach
Associated Press:
The Latest: More reaction from Trump on NFL players — https://apnews.com/dc7ba43160d049eca3a0 460d093ad8e1 — Link copied! — NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the sports world reacting to President Donald Trump's remarks about pro football (all times Eastern):
Discussion: IJR, FOX6Now.com, New York Times, CBS Miami, ProFootballTalk, Daily Wire, AOL, USA Today, Business Insider, WFLA-TV, Mediaite, New York Magazine, Axios, TMZ.com, Deadline, NBC News, The Guardian and Refinery29
Discussion:
Caleb Hull / IJR: New Heights: Almost One Third of Entire NFL to Protest National Anthem — There's More Than Just That
Mike Florio / ProFootballTalk: President responds to renewed NFL anthem protests
Jason Silverstein / AOL: President Trump blasts NFL ratings on Twitter after day of team protests against him
Hemal Jhaveri / USA Today: New England Patriots fans boo team protesting Trump's remarks
Allan Smith / Business Insider: Trump praises the Pittsburgh Penguins after the team announces it will still visit the White House
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: Trump Tweets That NFL Players Showing ‘Solidarity’ Is Great But ‘Kneeling Is Not Acceptable’
Chas Danner / New York Magazine: More Than 100 NFL Players Protest During National Anthem After Trump Attacks
Bruce Haring / Deadline: Trump Responds To Protests; Conan O'Brien, Ellen DeGeneres Among Celebrities Supporting NFL Players
Marquita Harris / Refinery29: Trump Takes On The NFL & The NBA In His Latest Political Battle
Henry J. Gomez / BuzzFeed:
Donald Trump's Allies Join His Crusade Against The NFL — Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images — A political group with close ties to President Donald Trump is amplifying his attack on professional athletes who kneel during the national anthem as a form of protest.
New York Times:
After Trump Blasts N.F.L., Players Kneel and Lock Arms in Solidarity
After Trump Blasts N.F.L., Players Kneel and Lock Arms in Solidarity
Discussion: Tennessean.com, Baltimore Sun, The Hill, The Atlantic, USA Today, MelaniePhillips.com, KRON4.com, Washington Monthly, Mashable, Business Insider, IJR and Seahawks Wire
Discussion:
Tennessean.com: Tennessee lawmaker threatens to give up season tickets if Titans protest during national anthem
Jeff Zrebiec / Baltimore Sun: Some Ravens and Jaguars take knee during anthem in wake of comments by President Trump
Jacqueline Thomsen / The Hill: Seahawks and Titans remain in locker rooms during national anthem
Megan Garber / The Atlantic: They Took a Knee — Terrell Suggs took a knee. — Leonard Fournette took a knee.
Luke Kerr-Dineen / USA Today: Singer at Falcons-Lions game ends national anthem by taking a knee
Melanie / MelaniePhillips.com: Own goal for the culture war
Peter Allen Clark / Mashable: The first NFL game of Sept. 24 started with a powerful, unprecedented protest
Sonam Sheth / Business Insider: Tom Brady shares Instagram photo promoting ‘brotherhood’ and ‘unity’ as Trump lashes out at the NFL
Jonathan Chait / New York Magazine:
How Trump Bungled the Politics of Football
How Trump Bungled the Politics of Football
Discussion:
Scott Greer / The Daily Caller: Trump Wins When The NFL Takes A Knee
Brant James / USA Today:
NASCAR owners side with Trump, take firm stance against anthem protests
NASCAR owners side with Trump, take firm stance against anthem protests
Discussion: FOX6Now.com, AOL, TheBlaze and Fox News Insider
Discussion:
Cary Docter / FOX6Now.com: NASCAR owners discourage anthem protests
Chris Enloe / TheBlaze: While NFL owners let their players kneel during anthem, NASCAR owners take much different approach
Sporting News:
Steelers will remain in locker room for national anthem in Chicago, Mike Tomlin says
Steelers will remain in locker room for national anthem in Chicago, Mike Tomlin says
Discussion: Washington Post, Mediaite, ThinkProgress, USA Today, Business Insider, MichelleMalkin.com and TMZ.com
Discussion:
Cindy Boren / Washington Post: NFL Week 3: Steelers plan to skip anthem; Ravens, Jaguars protest President Trump's comments by linking arms, kneeling
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: Pittsburgh Steelers Will Reportedly Stay In Locker Room While National Anthem Plays
Judd Legum / ThinkProgress: NFL players reject Trump's intimidation tactics, expand anthem protest (UPDATES)
Steven Ruiz / USA Today: Mike Tomlin's explanation for the Steelers skipping the national anthem is disappointing
Maxwell Tani / Business Insider: Pittsburgh Steelers to skip the national anthem entirely amid Trump backlash
Doug Powers / MichelleMalkin.com: Pittsburgh Steelers ride out National Anthem *in the locker room (*all but one)
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Kushner used private email to conduct White House business — Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has corresponded with other administration officials about White House matters through a private email account set up during the transition last December …
Discussion: New York Times, JustOneMinute, CNN, RedState, ABC News, Washington Post, Vox, Hullabaloo, CNBC, Raw Story, Business Insider, Lawyers, Guns & Money, Daily Kos, Gizmodo, NBC News, New York Magazine, Mediaite, Axios, Political Wire, twitchy.com and The Mahablog
Discussion:
Jon Street / RedState: Media Comparing Jared Kushner's Private Gov't Emails to Clinton's Private Server Are Dreaming
Katherine Faulders / ABC News: Jared Kushner used personal email to communicate with White House officials
Carol D. Leonnig / Washington Post: Kushner used private email account for some White House business
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC: Kushner used private email to communicate with White House colleagues, his lawyer says
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Jared Kushner used private email account to conduct White House business: report
Sonam Sheth / Business Insider: Kushner reportedly used a private email address to communicate with top White House officials
Scott Lemieux / Lawyers, Guns & Money: Did Someone Say...EMAILS? — BREAKING! Future of the republic at stake!
Tom McKay / Gizmodo: Look Who's Private Email Server-ing Now
Benjamin Hart / New York Magazine: Report: Kushner Used Private Email Address for Government Business
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: Lock Him Up? Kushner Reportedly Used Private Email Account to Do White House Business
Erica Pandey / Axios: Kushner used private email for White House matters
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Kushner Has Used Private Email for White House Business
Jacob B. / twitchy.com: Looks like Jared Kushner learned from Hillary on how to communicate as a top gov't official
Washington Post:
Obama tried to give Zuckerberg a wake-up call over fake news on Facebook — Nine days after Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg dismissed as “crazy” the idea that fake news on his company's social network played a key role in the U.S. election, President Barack Obama pulled …
Discussion: Business Insider, Political Wire and Raw Story, more at Mediagazer »
Discussion:
Natasha Bertrand / Business Insider: Facebook reportedly discovered it had been infiltrated by Russian government hackers months before the election
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Obama Warned Zuckerberg About Fake News
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Obama warned Zuckerberg about danger of fake news on social media: report
Michael D. Shear / New York Times:
New Order Bars Almost All Travel From Seven Countries — WASHINGTON — President Trump on Sunday issued a new order banning almost all travel to the United States from seven countries, including most of the nations covered by his original travel ban, citing threats to national security posed by letting their citizens into the country.
Discussion:
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Trump Issues New Travel Ban
RELATED:
Devlin Barrett / Washington Post:
Trump administration changes travel ban countries
Trump administration changes travel ban countries
Discussion: Mother Jones, RedState and BuzzFeed
Discussion:
Douglas E. Schoen / The Hill: If Hillary truly loves America, she should support President Trump
Ted Hesson / Politico:
Trump to replace travel ban with restrictions on more countries
Trump to replace travel ban with restrictions on more countries
Discussion:
Dave Lawler / Axios: Trump's new travel ban
The White House:
Presidential Proclamation Enhancing Vetting Capabilities and Processes for Detecting Attempted Entry …
Presidential Proclamation Enhancing Vetting Capabilities and Processes for Detecting Attempted Entry …
Discussion: Lawfare, CBS New York, Le·gal In·sur·rec· tion and NBC News
Discussion:
William A. Jacobson / Le·gal In·sur·rec· tion: Is the pending Supreme Court case now moot? — It seems …
Washington Post:
GOP health bill in major peril as resistance hardens among key senators — The floundering Republican attempt to undo the Affordable Care Act met hardening resistance from key GOP senators Sunday that left it on the verge of collapse even as advocates vowed to keep pushing for a vote this week.
Discussion:
Jonathan Swan / Axios: The fights ahead on health care, tax reform
RELATED:
Alex Isenstadt / Politico:
Strange in trouble in Alabama, White House and GOP fear — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The White House and senior Republicans are deeply worried about Sen. Luther Strange's chances in Tuesday's GOP runoff here — even after unleashing the full weight of the party machinery to stop his opponent, flame-throwing conservative Roy Moore.
Jonathan Swan / Axios:
First look: Alabama poll
First look: Alabama poll
Discussion:
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Moore Holds 10-Point Lead Over Strange
Ben Jacobs / The Guardian:
Nigel Farage to support controversial judge Roy Moore in Alabama election
Nigel Farage to support controversial judge Roy Moore in Alabama election
Discussion: Breitbart, New York Times and The Daily Caller
Discussion:
Oliver Jj Lane / Breitbart: Brexit Leader Nigel Farage Endorses Judge Roy Moore, Will Speak Alongside Bannon at Rally
Henry Rodgers / The Daily Caller: Nigel Farage Will Campaign For Roy Moore In Alabama
Jacqueline Thomsen / The Hill:
Chiefs QB: Why is Trump condemning football players more harshly than white supremacists? — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith questioned why President Trump was condemning NFL players more strongly than he did white supremacists last month. — Smith called Trump's criticism …
Discussion: Kansas City Star and Raw Story
Discussion:
Blair Kerkhoff / Kansas City Star: Chiefs' Alex Smith says Donald Trump comments on player protests were ‘very alarming’
RELATED:
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
“How do you sleep at night?”: Former NFL player schools head of Trump's diversity coalition — The head of Donald Trump's “diversity coalition” got righteously schooled Sunday afternoon when he tried to defend Trump's attacks on the First Amendment rights of NFL players.
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
“Stupid as a rock”: Dem rep nails Steve Mnuchin for denying NFL players' First Amendment rights
“Stupid as a rock”: Dem rep nails Steve Mnuchin for denying NFL players' First Amendment rights
Discussion:
Justin Fishel / ABC News: Mnuchin questions reported cost of flying on military jets
Olivia Beavers / The Hill:
Clinton: Trump should send Navy to help Puerto Rico — is calling on the Trump administration to send the U.S. Navy to help Puerto Rico in its relief efforts after Hurricane Maria tore through the U.S. territory, leaving destruction and damage in its wake. — Clinton in a tweet …
Discussion:
RELATED:
Brian Resnick / Vox:
The entire island of Puerto Rico may be without electricity for months
The entire island of Puerto Rico may be without electricity for months
Discussion: Media Matters for America, Washington Post, FOX6Now.com, twitchy.com, New York Magazine and Common Dreams
Discussion:
Media Matters for America: Sunday political talk shows barely cover Hurricane Maria's devastation of Puerto Rico
Washington Post: ‘If anyone can hear us ... help.’ Puerto Rico's mayors describe widespread devastation from Hurricane Maria
Kiri Salinas / FOX6Now.com: Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico officials describe ‘apocalyptic’ conditions
Greg P. / twitchy.com: FEMA director heads to Puerto Rico amid reports of apocalyptic conditions; Hillary Clinton says ‘send the Navy’
Benjamin Hart / New York Magazine: Puerto Rico Still Reeling After Hurricane Maria
Fox News:
Deadly Tennessee church shooting: Sudanese immigrant arrested, FBI launches civil rights investigation — One woman was killed and seven other people were hurt after a suspect identified as a Sudanese immigrant opened fire at a Tennessee church Sunday, police said, as the FBI confirmed it's launched …
Discussion: ABC News, Tennessean.com, New York Times, CBS Miami, NBC News, WHNT-TV, Daily Wire, TheBlaze, NPR, AOL, IJR and twitchy.com
Discussion:
Christina Caron / New York Times: Shooting at Tennessee Church Leaves One Dead and Seven Wounded
Christine Mitchell / WHNT-TV: Police identify alleged gunman behind Antioch church shooting that left 1 dead, 7 injured
Chris Enloe / TheBlaze: Breaking: Multiple people injured after gunman opens fire in Nashville-area church
Windsor Johnston / NPR: 1 Killed In Church Shooting Outside Nashville; Alleged Shooter Arrested
William Steakin / IJR: Police: Multiple People Shot at Tennessee Church
RELATED:
Tennessean.com:
Next Slide — Police said Samson is a legal U.S. resident but not a citizen.
Next Slide — Police said Samson is a legal U.S. resident but not a citizen.
Discussion:
Thomas Phippen / The Daily Caller: Tennessee Church Shooting Suspect Is A Sudanese Bodybuilder
Dylan Scott / Vox:
Senate Republicans tweak Graham-Cassidy in latest bid to win votes — Time and votes are running short, but they're still trying. — Senate Republicans appear to be adding new funding to a revised version of their latest Obamacare repeal plan, a last-ditch attempt to keep the bill alive …
Discussion: CNN
RELATED:
Robert Costa / Washington Post:
Sen. Rand Paul lays out demands on health care as talks continue
Sen. Rand Paul lays out demands on health care as talks continue
Discussion:
Jonathan Swan / Axios: Rand Paul's do-or-die health care demands
Sarah Kliff / Vox: The path toward passing Graham-Cassidy is getting narrower
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico:
Cruz opposes latest Obamacare repeal attempt
Cruz opposes latest Obamacare repeal attempt
Discussion: Axios, National Review, RedState, ThinkProgress and ABC News
Discussion:
Caitlin Owens / Axios: Here's the new Graham-Cassidy bill
Robert VerBruggen / National Review: A Graham-Cassidy News Roundup
Amanda Michelle Gomez / ThinkProgress: Despite evidence to contrary, Cory Gardner says Obamacare repeal is not about his donors
Alison R. Parker / Shareblue:
NBA champion coach whose dad was assassinated by terrorists destroys Trump's fake patriotism — Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr dropped the mic in his response to Donald Trump's hateful attacks on athletes exercising their First Amendment rights. — Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr
Discussion: Slate, Mother Jones, Washington Post, Townhall.com, USA Today, ESPN and The Hill
Discussion:
Daniel Politi / Slate: James' “U Bum” Tweet Is Way More Popular Than Any of the President's Messages
Tim Bontemps / Washington Post: 'It's surreal, to be honest,' Stephen Curry says of President Trump uninviting Warriors to the White House
Timothy Meads / Townhall.com: Lebron Calls Trump a Bum, Golden State Warriors Say They Will Not Visit White House
AJ Neuharth-Keusch / USA Today: Stephen Curry responds to Trump's tweet: 'It's not what leaders do'
Brandon Carter / The Hill: Chris Paul: Trump isn't ‘man enough’ to call athletes ‘son of a b—’ to their face
RELATED:
Steve Kerr / SI.com:
Mr. President: You Represent All of Us. Don't Divide Us. Bring Us Together
Mr. President: You Represent All of Us. Don't Divide Us. Bring Us Together
Discussion: The Ringer - All and Bipartisan Report
Discussion:
Katie Baker / The Ringer - All: Kevin Durant Reacts to Donald Trump's Tweets and Golden State's Plans to Go to Washington
Julie Hirschfeld Davis / New York Times:
Is Trump All Talk on North Korea? The Uncertainty Sends a Shiver — WASHINGTON — When President Trump gave a fiery campaign speech in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday evening, he drew a rapturous roar by ridiculing Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, as “Little Rocket Man.”
Discussion: Washington Post
RELATED:
Asawin Suebsaeng / The Daily Beast:
Team Trump Forced to Defend His ‘Nutty’ NFL Tweets... Again
Team Trump Forced to Defend His ‘Nutty’ NFL Tweets... Again
Discussion: Raw Story
Discussion:
Charles Hawley / Spiegel Online:
Merkel Re-Elected as Right Wing Enters Parliament — Angela Merkel has won her fourth term as German chancellor, but her coalition partners for the last four years, the Social Democrats, have likely received their worst result since World War II. The right-wing populist AfD has secured more than 13 percent of the vote.
Discussion: American Prospect, NPR and Le·gal In·sur·rec· tion
Discussion:
Arthur Goldhammer / American Prospect: Germany Votes — Supporters hold posters as German Chancellor …
RELATED:
Cas Mudde / The Guardian:
What the stunning success of AfD means for Germany and Europe
What the stunning success of AfD means for Germany and Europe
Discussion: Weekly Standard and National Review
Discussion:
Dominic Green / Weekly Standard: The Rise of the German Nationalist AfD Overshadows Merkel's Victory
Andrew Stuttaford / National Review: Germany's Election - Merkel Stumbles (But Still Wins)
David Ferguson / Raw Story:
Georgetown University sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson went off on CNN conservative political commentator Ben Ferguson when Ferguson conflated pro athletes' protests of police brutality with disrespect for the country and a lack of patriotism. — Ferguson attacked the demonstrators …
Discussion: IJR
Discussion:
Erica Pandey / Axios:
McCain on 60 Minutes: 6 key quotes — Sen. John McCain kicked off 60 Minutes' 50th anniversary season Sunday night with a candid interview about his brain cancer, his career and his relationship with President Trump. Here are 6 key quotes from the senator:
Discussion:
Brent D. Griffiths / Politico: McCain: Trump never apologized for saying I wasn't a war hero