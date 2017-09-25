Check out Mini-memeorandum for simple mobiles or memeorandum Mobile for modern smartphones.
11:50 PM ET, September 24, 2017

Wall Street Journal:
The Politicization of Everything  —  Everybody loses in the Trump-NFL brawl over the national anthem.
Mallory Shelbourne / The Hill:
NASCAR owners say they wouldn't tolerate national anthem protests at races  —  Several NASCAR team owners said Sunday they would not condone racers protesting during the national anthem, amid protests by sports players at football and baseball games.  —  There were no protests reported during …
Associated Press:
The Latest: More reaction from Trump on NFL players  —  https://apnews.com/dc7ba43160d049eca3a0 460d093ad8e1  —  Link copied!  —  NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the sports world reacting to President Donald Trump's remarks about pro football (all times Eastern):
Henry J. Gomez / BuzzFeed:
Donald Trump's Allies Join His Crusade Against The NFL  —  Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images  —  A political group with close ties to President Donald Trump is amplifying his attack on professional athletes who kneel during the national anthem as a form of protest.
USA Today:   NFL player protests sweep league after President Donald Trump's hostile remarks
New York Times:
After Trump Blasts N.F.L., Players Kneel and Lock Arms in Solidarity
Jonathan Chait / New York Magazine:
How Trump Bungled the Politics of Football
Brant James / USA Today:
NASCAR owners side with Trump, take firm stance against anthem protests
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Kushner used private email to conduct White House business  —  Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has corresponded with other administration officials about White House matters through a private email account set up during the transition last December …
Washington Post:
Obama tried to give Zuckerberg a wake-up call over fake news on Facebook  —  Nine days after Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg dismissed as “crazy” the idea that fake news on his company's social network played a key role in the U.S. election, President Barack Obama pulled …
Michael D. Shear / New York Times:
New Order Bars Almost All Travel From Seven Countries  —  WASHINGTON — President Trump on Sunday issued a new order banning almost all travel to the United States from seven countries, including most of the nations covered by his original travel ban, citing threats to national security posed by letting their citizens into the country.
Devlin Barrett / Washington Post:
Trump administration changes travel ban countries
Douglas E. Schoen / The Hill:   If Hillary truly loves America, she should support President Trump
Ted Hesson / Politico:
Trump to replace travel ban with restrictions on more countries
Robert Barnes / Washington Post:   Edible art: Bakers want Supreme Court to acknowledge there's more to a cake than baking.
Washington Post:
GOP health bill in major peril as resistance hardens among key senators  —  The floundering Republican attempt to undo the Affordable Care Act met hardening resistance from key GOP senators Sunday that left it on the verge of collapse even as advocates vowed to keep pushing for a vote this week.
Alex Isenstadt / Politico:
Strange in trouble in Alabama, White House and GOP fear  —  BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The White House and senior Republicans are deeply worried about Sen. Luther Strange's chances in Tuesday's GOP runoff here — even after unleashing the full weight of the party machinery to stop his opponent, flame-throwing conservative Roy Moore.
Jonathan Swan / Axios:
First look: Alabama poll
Ben Jacobs / The Guardian:
Nigel Farage to support controversial judge Roy Moore in Alabama election
Jacqueline Thomsen / The Hill:
Chiefs QB: Why is Trump condemning football players more harshly than white supremacists?  —  Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith questioned why President Trump was condemning NFL players more strongly than he did white supremacists last month.  —  Smith called Trump's criticism …
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
“How do you sleep at night?”:  Former NFL player schools head of Trump's diversity coalition  —  The head of Donald Trump's “diversity coalition” got righteously schooled Sunday afternoon when he tried to defend Trump's attacks on the First Amendment rights of NFL players.
Caroline Orr / Shareblue:
“Stupid as a rock”: Dem rep nails Steve Mnuchin for denying NFL players' First Amendment rights
Olivia Beavers / The Hill:
Clinton: Trump should send Navy to help Puerto Rico  —  is calling on the Trump administration to send the U.S. Navy to help Puerto Rico in its relief efforts after Hurricane Maria tore through the U.S. territory, leaving destruction and damage in its wake.  —  Clinton in a tweet …
Ed O'Keefe / Washington Post:   Puerto Rico governor: ‘We still need some more help’ from Washington
Fox News:
Deadly Tennessee church shooting: Sudanese immigrant arrested, FBI launches civil rights investigation  —  One woman was killed and seven other people were hurt after a suspect identified as a Sudanese immigrant opened fire at a Tennessee church Sunday, police said, as the FBI confirmed it's launched …
Tennessean.com:
Next Slide  —  Police said Samson is a legal U.S. resident but not a citizen.
Dylan Scott / Vox:
Senate Republicans tweak Graham-Cassidy in latest bid to win votes  —  Time and votes are running short, but they're still trying.  —  Senate Republicans appear to be adding new funding to a revised version of their latest Obamacare repeal plan, a last-ditch attempt to keep the bill alive …
Robert Costa / Washington Post:
Sen. Rand Paul lays out demands on health care as talks continue
Alison R. Parker / Shareblue:
NBA champion coach whose dad was assassinated by terrorists destroys Trump's fake patriotism  —  Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr dropped the mic in his response to Donald Trump's hateful attacks on athletes exercising their First Amendment rights.  —  Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr
Steve Kerr / SI.com:
Mr. President: You Represent All of Us. Don't Divide Us. Bring Us Together
Julie Hirschfeld Davis / New York Times:
Is Trump All Talk on North Korea?  The Uncertainty Sends a Shiver  —  WASHINGTON — When President Trump gave a fiery campaign speech in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday evening, he drew a rapturous roar by ridiculing Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, as “Little Rocket Man.”
Asawin Suebsaeng / The Daily Beast:
Team Trump Forced to Defend His ‘Nutty’ NFL Tweets... Again
Charles Hawley / Spiegel Online:
Merkel Re-Elected as Right Wing Enters Parliament  —  Angela Merkel has won her fourth term as German chancellor, but her coalition partners for the last four years, the Social Democrats, have likely received their worst result since World War II.  The right-wing populist AfD has secured more than 13 percent of the vote.
Cas Mudde / The Guardian:
What the stunning success of AfD means for Germany and Europe
David Ferguson / Raw Story:
Georgetown University sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson went off on CNN conservative political commentator Ben Ferguson when Ferguson conflated pro athletes' protests of police brutality with disrespect for the country and a lack of patriotism.  —  Ferguson attacked the demonstrators …
Erica Pandey / Axios:
McCain on 60 Minutes: 6 key quotes  —  Sen. John McCain kicked off 60 Minutes' 50th anniversary season Sunday night with a candid interview about his brain cancer, his career and his relationship with President Trump.  Here are 6 key quotes from the senator:
Peter Baker / New York Times:
A Divider Not a Uniter, Trump Widens the Breach
Jamil Smith / New York Times:
DeVos Should Want to Educate Men About Rape
CNN:
CNN Poll: Opinion of the Republican Party falls to all-time low
Austin Mann:
iPhone 8 Plus camera review: Portrait Lighting, HDR in Portrait Mode, and Slow Sync are major improvements this year

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Walmart partners with smart lock maker August to test in-home delivery of packages and groceries in Silicon Valley

Sam Shead / Business Insider:
UK-based food delivery startup Deliveroo raises $385M led by Fidelity and T Rowe Price, now valued at $2B+
 
