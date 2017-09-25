Check out Mini-memeorandum for simple mobiles or memeorandum Mobile for modern smartphones.
9:30 PM ET, September 25, 2017

New York Times:
At Least 6 White House Advisers Used Private Email Accounts  —  WASHINGTON — At least six of President Trump's closest advisers occasionally used private email addresses to discuss White House matters, current and former officials said on Monday.  —  The disclosures came a day after news surfaced …
Mike Debonis / Washington Post:
Gowdy joins Democrats in probing Trump administration use of personal email  —  The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform committee asked the Trump administration Monday for more information about the use of personal email accounts by senior officials …
Rachael Bade / Politico:
House Republican demands details on Trump aides' use of private email
Brandon Carter / The Hill:
Watchdog: Ivanka Trump used personal email account for government business
CNN:
John Kelly is not pleased with Trump's NFL culture war, but ‘appalled’ by players' lack of respect  —  #TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field  —  STORY HIGHLIGHTS  —  Washington (CNN)White House chief of staff John Kelly was not pleased with the fight that erupted over the weekend between …
Rick Bonnell / The Charlotte Observer:
After Trump's tweet, here's what Hornets owner Michael Jordan says country needs  —  Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan added his voice Sunday night to those supporting professional athletes expressing themselves on social issues.  —  “I want to get one thing clear …
Matthew Yglesias / Vox:
Donald Trump versus the NFL, explained  —  A master of race baiting overreaches.  —  Millions of Americans are facing desperate conditions in Puerto Rico, congressional Republicans are mounting a last-ditch effort to enact billions of dollars in health care cuts, and the president …
Greg Norman / Fox News:
NFL national anthem flap sees Steelers coach Mike Tomlin rap Alejandro Villanueva, while his jersey sales soar  —  Football fans across America were clamoring for the jersey of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva on Monday, a day after the former Army Ranger broke team orders …
Jack Holmes / Esquire:
The NFL Won't Forget September 24, 2017 Anytime Soon
David French / National Review:
I Understand Why They Knelt  —  Kansas City Chiefs players …
Burgess Everett / Politico:
GOP already eyeing next chance to revive Obamacare repeal  —  The supposedly hard deadline at the end of the month to repeal Obamacare might not be so hard after all.  —  With their latest attempt to dismantle the health law on track to fail this week, GOP senators are already raising …
Thomas Kaplan / New York Times:
Health Bill Appears Dead as Pivotal G.O.P. Senator Declares Opposition
Jordain Carney / The Hill:
Collins becomes third GOP ‘no’ vote, likely dooming ObamaCare repeal measure
Alexander Bolton / The Hill:
GOP facing likely failure on ObamaCare repeal
CBS News:
Poll: Most disapprove of Graham-Cassidy health care bill
Senator Susan Collins:
Senator Collins Opposes Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bills
Nathaniel Weixel / The Hill:
Cruz still a no on ObamaCare repeal bill
Caitlin Owens / Axios:
Collins will oppose Senate health care bill
BuzzFeed:
Chad Hadn't Been In The News Recently.  Then Trump Banned Its Citizens.  —  Chad, a staunch US ally that has sent troops to battle al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Boko Haram, was a surprising addition to Trump's travel ban.  —  Reporting From Washington, DC
Tara Golshan / Vox:
The Trump administration just made its travel ban permanent  —  President Donald Trump issued an executive order over the weekend that restricts travel to the US from more countries than any of the travel bans that have come before it, effectively banning almost all travel from eight countries …
Eli Lake / Bloomberg:   Can We Stop Calling It a ‘Muslim Ban’ Now?
Jonathan Swan / Axios:
Trump expected to dramatically lower refugee intake
Washington Post:
Russian operatives used Facebook ads to exploit divisions over Black Lives Matter and Muslims  —  The batch of more than 3,000 Russian-bought ads that Facebook is preparing to turn over to Congress shows a deep understanding of social divides in American society, with some ads promoting African …
Hank Stuever / Washington Post:
NBC's Megyn Kelly experiment unveils its latest creation, a morning-show Bride of Frankenstein  —  “Megyn Kelly Today” is meant to be the final, dazzling piece of Kelly's multimillion-dollar transmogrification from steely Fox News host to a mushy, hugs-for-everybody, midmorning TV host.
Brian Lowry / CNNMoney:   Megyn Kelly awkwardly begins ‘Today’ makeover
Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Steve Bannon Sought To Infiltrate Facebook Hiring  —  According to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News, Bannon hoped to spy on Facebook's job application process.  —  Steve Bannon plotted to plant a mole inside Facebook, according to emails sent days before the Breitbart boss took …
George Prayias / The Rush Limbaugh Show:
With Great Sadness, I Did Not Watch the National Football League on Sunday  —  RUSH: I want to share with you first the way all of this affected me, because in many ways I think that I am fairly typical.  I am smack-dab in the middle of the targeted marketing the NFL does to acquire and hold an audience …
Dominic Patten / Deadline:
‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Down Again On Day Of Player Protests
Lucas Tomlinson / Fox News:
Iran's supposed missile launch was fake, US officials say  —  EXCLUSIVE: Iranian state television released video footage Friday claiming to show the launch of a new type of medium-range ballistic missile, a few hours after it was displayed during a military parade in Tehran.
Bloomberg:
Trump Dinner at NYC's Le Cirque Seeks Up to $250,000 Per Couple  —  President to raise money for the Republican National Committee  —  ‘Business people and banks are no longer the enemies’  —  Some of the biggest names in U.S. finance and real estate are expected to gather …
New York Times:
Puerto Rico's Agriculture and Farmers Decimated by Maria  —  YABUCOA, P.R. — José A. Rivera, a farmer on the southeast coast of Puerto Rico, stood in the middle of his flattened plantain farm on Sunday and tried to tally how much Hurricane Maria had cost him.  —  “How do you calculate everything?”
Chandrika Narayan / CNN:
Officials plead for swift aid to Puerto Rico to prevent ‘humanitarian crisis’
Eric Reid / New York Times:
Why Colin Kaepernick and I Decided to Take a Knee  —  In early 2016, I began paying attention to reports about the incredible number of unarmed black people being killed by the police.  The posts on social media deeply disturbed me, but one in particular brought me to tears …
Will Schmitt / Springfield News-Leader:
A local WWII vet took a knee to support black NFL players.  He's going viral.  —  AP reporters counted more than 200 NFL players who did not stand during the national anthem before their games on Sunday.  Six refused to stand the week before, mainly protesting police brutality.  AP  —  CONNECT
 
 
Brandon Carter / The Hill:
Cowboys, Jerry Jones kneel before national anthem in Arizona
Latino Decisions:
NEW POLL: OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF LATINOS FRUSTRATED WITH TRUMP
The Daily Beast:
Bitter Right-Wingers Don't Like Black Stars Making Millions
CNN:
Conservatives accuse the Pope of spreading heresy
Ben Terris / Washington Post:
Trump has been great for the economy. The anti-Trump economy, that is.
Wall Street Journal:
Steven Mnuchin, a Newcomer, Tilts at Washington's Hardest Target: The Tax Code
Steph Machado / WPRI-TV:
Chafee will enter Democratic primary if he runs for governor in 2018
Matt Zapotosky / Washington Post:
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in federal prison
Claire Cain Miller / New York Times:
How Did Marriage Become a Mark of Privilege?
Alex Roarty / McClatchy Washington Bureau:
This is the party boss driving Democrats to the left
Griffin Connolly / Roll Call:
Gohmert Calls for McCain's Recall
Associated Press:
McCain calls brain cancer prognosis ‘very poor’
Lucia Graves / The Guardian:
Why Hillary Clinton was right about white women - and their husbands
 

 
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Apple switches from Bing to Google for Siri web search results on iOS, Search inside iOS, and Spotlight on macOS, now consistent with Safari on macOS and iOS

Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Microsoft plans to release a quantum computing programming language, with full Visual Studio integration, along with a quantum computing simulator this year

Krebs on Security:
Global accounting firm Deloitte confirms report that it was breached, downplays impact; source: it affected all company email, admin accounts, occurred in 2016
 
