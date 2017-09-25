Top Items:
Tom Brady on K&C: ‘I certainly disagree with what [Donald Trump] said’ — On Friday night, President Donald Trump had some pointed comments towards the NFL when it comes to players protesting during the national anthem. — “Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners …
A.J. Perez / CNBC: NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. quotes JFK, says Americans have right to ‘peaceful protests’
Shannon Vavra / Axios: Tom Brady: “I certainly disagree” with Trump's NFL comments
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Quote of the Day — “I certainly disagree with what he said, I thought it was divisive.”
Dave Urbanski / TheBlaze: Tom Brady, a longtime Trump friend, calls president's words about kneeling players ‘just divisive’
Rachel Kraus / Mashable: Tom Brady breaks his silence, criticizes ‘friend’ Donald Trump's NFL comments
Louis Nelson / Politico: Tom Brady: Trump's attacks on NFL players ‘just divisive’
Sonam Sheth / Business Insider: Tom Brady shares Instagram photo promoting ‘brotherhood’ and ‘unity’ as Trump lashes out at the NFL
Will Schmitt / Springfield News-Leader:
A local WWII vet took a knee to support black NFL players. He's going viral. — AP reporters counted more than 200 NFL players who did not stand during the national anthem before their games on Sunday. Six refused to stand the week before, mainly protesting police brutality. AP — CONNECT
Rebekah Entralg / ThinkProgress: Trump appropriates the memory of Pat Tillman, a liberal whose widow slammed Trump
Grace Carr / The Daily Caller: WWII Vet Says He Took A Knee Out Of Love
Cindy Boren / Washington Post: NFL Week 3: Steelers plan to skip anthem; Ravens, Jaguars protest President Trump's comments by linking arms, kneeling
Donald J. Trump / abc7ny.com: ‘Those kids have every right to protest’ says WWII vet who took a knee
Danielle Scruggs / FOX2now.com: WWII vet, 97, takes a knee in support of anthem protests
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: President Trump Retweets More Anti-NFL Protest: ‘WE CAN BOYCOTT YOU!’
Matthew Yglesias / Vox:
Donald Trump versus the NFL, explained — A master of race baiting overreaches. — Millions of Americans are facing desperate conditions in Puerto Rico, congressional Republicans are mounting a last-ditch effort to enact billions of dollars in health care cuts, and the president …
Stef W. Kight / Axios: How NFL teams have reacted to Trump's comments
Jason Schwartz / Politico: Trump's NFL attacks set record on Breitbart
David A. Graham / The Atlantic: How Trump Turns Unpopular Outbursts Into Political Winners
Melanie Schmitz / ThinkProgress: How the NFL sold patriotism to the U.S. military for millions
Charles M. Blow / New York Times: A Rebel, a Warrior and a Race Fiend
Arnie Stapleton / Talking Points Memo: Trump's ‘Son Of A Bitch’ Insult Strikes Nerve With NFL Players
Scott Greer / The Daily Caller: Trump Wins When The NFL Takes A Knee
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton / John Hawkins' Right …: LeBron James To Trump: ‘Going to White House Was a Great Honor Until You Showed Up!’
Dean Obeidallah / CNN: Trump's NFL comments prove he doesn't get American values
Rachel Cumberbatch / FOX Carolina 21:
Upstate restaurant owner to stop showing NFL games in response to kneeling players
Gabrielle Okun / The Daily Caller: Restaurants Are Turning Their TVs OFF To The NFL
Travis Gettys / Raw Story: SC restaurant owner turns off NFL games because ‘our president is our president’ — and the backlash is brutal
Jack Holmes / Esquire:
The NFL Won't Forget September 24, 2017 Anytime Soon
Jack Jenkins / ThinkProgress: Trump adviser says NFL players should be thankful no one has shot them in the head
Charles Curtis / USA Today: Read all 14 of Donald Trump's sports-related tweets in his recent Twitter storm
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton / John Hawkins' Right …: Fans Disgusted by NFL's Disrespect of the Flag Burn Their NFL Jerseys & Boycott [VIDEO]
Paul Waldman / American Prospect: Donald Trump, President of the Culture War
Katherine Lam / Fox News: Seahawks, Titans, Steelers stay in locker rooms during national anthem as more players protest
Alison R. Parker / Shareblue: Owner who gave $1 million to Trump becomes first to protest him
Benny Johnson / IJR: As NFL Players Sat During America's National Anthem, Melania Trump Was Standing. Here's Why
Jonathan Capehart / Washington Post: Taking a knee with Colin Kaepernick and standing with Stephen Curry against Trump
M.L. Nestel / ABC News: NFL's Steelers didn't participate in national anthem as some other players took a knee
Emily Zanotti / Daily Wire: Ravens, Jaguars Kneel For National Anthem But Stand For ‘God Save The Queen’
Peter Allen Clark / Mashable: The first NFL game of Sept. 24 started with a powerful, unprecedented protest
Eben Novy-Williams / Bloomberg:
Steeler Who Stood for Anthem Now Has Best-Selling NFL Jersey
Richard A. Oppel Jr / New York Times: Steelers' Villanueva Takes a Stand, but Might Agree With Kaepernick's Mission
Fox News: Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva is sole Steelers player to stand outside for national anthem
Emily Zanotti / Daily Wire: Alejandro Villanueva Jersey Sales Skyrocket After Steeler Stands For The National Anthem
Fox News Insider: Alejandro Villanueva Jersey Sales Skyrocket After He's the Lone Pittsburgh Steeler to Stand for Anthem
Griffin Connolly / Roll Call:
Gohmert Calls for McCain's Recall — Texas Republican suggests way to support senator and get health care repeal — Pelosi Calls Out Trump for War on NFL, NBA Former Governor, Senate Candidate Announces Bid for Reichert's Seat State Medicaid Directors Say Graham-Cassidy ‘Fails to Deliver’
Alexander Bolton / The Hill:
GOP facing likely failure on ObamaCare repeal — Congressional Republicans are facing the prospect of failing this week — perhaps for a final time — in their bid to repeal ObamaCare. — Senate Republicans have yet to throw in the towel, but it seems more than likely their nine-month odyssey …
Adam Cancryn / Politico: Protesters dragged out of Senate hearing on Obamacare repeal
Martin Longman / Washington Monthly: It's 1953 All Over Again — Faced with a war against communists …
Associated Press:
The Latest: Trump blasts McCain over health bill vote
Sam Baker / baker: Graham-Cassidy: New policies, same politics
Jonathan Swan / Axios: Rand Paul's do-or-die health care demands
John Wagner / Washington Post:
In radio interview, Trump slams McCain, dings McConnell and botches a Senate candidate's name
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico: Trump: McCain 'the only reason we don't have' Obamacare repealed
Kerry Eleveld / Daily Kos: Texas Rep. Gohmert calls on Arizona voters to oust McCain in ‘recall’ vote to get healthcare repeal
Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Steve Bannon Sought To Infiltrate Facebook Hiring — According to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News, Bannon hoped to spy on Facebook's job application process. — Steve Bannon plotted to plant a mole inside Facebook, according to emails sent days before the Breitbart boss took …
Harper Neidig / The Hill: Facebook hires former Sessions aide
Brad Reed / Raw Story: Leaked emails show Steve Bannon tried to plant a pro-Trump mole at Facebook in 2016
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Bannon Sought To Infiltrate Facebook Hiring
CBS News:
Poll: Most disapprove of Graham-Cassidy health care bill — Most Americans — 52 percent — disapprove of the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, according to a CBS News Poll conducted between Sept. 21 and 24. — Only 20 percent of those polled said they approved of the Republican legislation aimed …
Eric Boehlert / Shareblue: Stunning new polls show voters, including Republicans, totally reject GOP's heartless agenda
Philip Bump / Washington Post: Cassidy-Graham is very unpopular — but only four Americans' opinions matter
Caitlin Owens / Axios: Here's the new Graham-Cassidy bill
Jessica Glenza / The Guardian: Republicans offer ‘frenzy of special deals’ in effort to repeal Obamacare
Laura Clawson / Daily Kos: Poll: Majority disapprove of new Republican healthcare bill, and just one in five approve
Peter Suderman / Hit & Run: Senate Republicans Resort to Outright Bribery In Hopes of Overhauling Obamacare
Bertha Coombs / CNBC: New Graham-Cassidy bill draft to repeal Obamacare aims to win over Republican holdouts
Jake Johnson / Common Dreams: Desperate GOP Resorts to ‘Blatant Bribery’ in Bid to Save Floundering Trumpcare Bill
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Very Low Support for New GOP Health Care Plan
Center for American ProgressCenter …: At Least 1.4 Million Nonelderly Adults with Disabilities Would Lose Medicaid Under Graham-Cassidy
Caitlin Owens / Axios:
Cruz still a no on Graham-Cassidy
Jonathan Cohn / HuffPost:
A New Obamacare Repeal Draft Is Out And It Attacks Pre-Existing Protections More Severely
Sean Sullivan / Washington Post: New version of health-care bill will help Alaska and Maine — home of two holdout senators
Nicole Lafond / Talking Points Memo: Cassidy: If We Can't Win Over Susan Collins, My Repeal Bill Is Dead
Dylan Scott / Vox: Graham-Cassidy now guts Obamacare even more
Josh Dawsey / Politico: Republicans brace for failure on Obamacare repeal
Leigh Ann Caldwell / NBC News: New Version of Graham-Cassidy Health Bill Would Add Sweeteners for Alaska
Frank Camp / Daily Wire: Report: Revised GOP Health Care Bill Offers Increased Funding For Kentucky, Arizona, Alaska
Paul Krugman / New York Times: Trapped by Their Own Lies
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: Here's The Skinny On GOP's Revised Plan To Reform Health Care
Scott Lemieux / Lawyers, Guns & Money: Graham-Cassidy Gets Even Worse In Attempt to Attracts Votes of Immoral Legislators
Laura Clawson / Daily Kos: People with pre-existing conditions are even more screwed under new draft of Republican health bill
Veronica Stracqualursi / ABC News: The Note: Trump fumbles bringing unity to a divided nation
Tara Golshan / Vox:
The Trump administration just made its travel ban permanent — President Donald Trump issued an executive order over the weekend that restricts travel to the US from more countries than any of the travel bans that have come before it, effectively banning almost all travel from eight countries …
Jonathan Swan / Axios: Trump expected to dramatically lower refugee intake
Ed Kilgore / New York Magazine: Get Ready for More Court Battles Over Trump's New, Broader Travel Ban
James Carafano / The Daily Signal: Trump's New Travel Ban Is Standard Security Policy
Joshua Keating / Slate: Trump Unveils a New Travel Ban That Includes North Korea, Venezuela, and Chad. Why Chad?
Doug Mataconis / Outside the Beltway: Trump Administration Issues Indefinite Travel Ban Aimed Mostly At Muslims
The White House: Presidential Proclamation Enhancing Vetting Capabilities and Processes for Detecting Attempted Entry …
Megan G. Oprea / The Federalist: Trump's Revised Travel Ban Is More Careful And Defensible
Lucinda Shen / Fortune: Why Venezuela Is On President Trump's New Travel Ban
Jessica Corbett / Common Dreams: With New Travel Ban, Trump Doubles Down on ‘Government-Sanctioned Discrimination’
Katie Pavlich / Townhall.com: BREAKING: Trump Announces New Travel Ban Restrictions For Additional Countries
Eli Lake / Bloomberg: Can We Stop Calling It a ‘Muslim Ban’ Now?
Axios:
North Korea says U.S. has “declared war on our country”
Andrew Egger / Weekly Standard: North Korean Minister Says Trump ‘Declared a War’ With His U.N. Speech
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico: White House: ‘We have not declared war on North Korea’
Aidan McLaughlin / Mediaite: WATCH: White House Press Briefing LIVE STREAM
Josh Gerstein / Politico:
Supreme Court cancels oral arguments on Trump travel ban
New York Times:
Puerto Rico's Agriculture and Farmers Decimated by Maria — YABUCOA, P.R. — José A. Rivera, a farmer on the southeast coast of Puerto Rico, stood in the middle of his flattened plantain farm on Sunday and tried to tally how much Hurricane Maria had cost him. — “How do you calculate everything?”
Andrew Freedman / Mashable: Hurricane Maria plunged Puerto Rico into a humanitarian crisis, and help has barely arrived
Philip Bump / Washington Post: Trump has mentioned athlete protests more than a dozen times since he last mentioned Puerto Rico
Scott Shackford / Hit & Run: Hey, Congress: If You Really Want to Help Puerto Rico Recover, Dump the Jones Act
Andrea González-Ramírez / Refinery29: Can Trump Stop Feuding With NFL Athletes & Pay Attention To Puerto Rico?
Nathanael Johnson / Grist: Hurricane Maria has crushed Puerto Rican farmers.
Ellen Mitchell / The Hill: Military stretched thin by hurricane relief efforts
Oliver Willis / Shareblue: “Trump's Katrina”: Americans in Puerto Rico face starvation as Trump attacks the NFL
Media Matters for America: Sunday political talk shows barely cover Hurricane Maria's devastation of Puerto Rico
Washington Post:
Hot, isolated, and running out of supplies, parts of Puerto Rico near desperation — JUNCOS, Puerto Rico — In the heat and humidity here in the central mountains, Meryanne Aldea fanned her bedridden mother with a piece of cardboard Sunday as the ailing woman lay on her side, relieving a large ulcer in her back.
Martin Longman / Washington Monthly: It's Time for Trump to Focus on Puerto Rico
Shannon Vavra / Axios: Puerto Rico is without power and low on supplies
Chandrika Narayan / CNN: Officials plead for swift aid to Puerto Rico to prevent ‘humanitarian crisis’
Brian Resnick / Vox: “Hysteria is starting to spread”: Puerto Rico is devastated in the wake of Hurricane Maria
Niamh McIntyre / The Independent: Donald Trump criticised for silence over Puerto Rico disaster
Jessica Corbett / Common Dreams: Calls for More Relief Intensify as Puerto Rico Descends Into Humanitarian Crisis
Olivia Beavers / The Hill: Clinton: Trump should send Navy to help Puerto Rico
Anne Branigin / The Root: The Burgeoning Humanitarian Crisis in Puerto Rico
Adam Clark Estes / Gizmodo: Much of Puerto Rico Can't Even Call for Help
BillMoyers.com: Daily Reads: Trump's New Travel Ban Is Still Incoherent; Washington Ignores Puerto Rico's Humanitarian Disaster
Kerry Eleveld / Daily Kos: With Puerto Rico desperate for lifesaving aid, GOP rushes to repeal health care, cut taxes
New Republic:
Clio Chang — The revised Graham-Cassidy bill is a fraud.
David Crook / DCReport.org: US to Puerto Rico: We Don't Give a Damn
Andrew Prokop / Vox: The GOP can't quit Obamacare repeal because of their donors
Rachel Becker / The Verge: After Hurricane Maria, what will it take to turn Puerto Rico's power back on?
Dino Grandoni / Washington Post: The Energy 202: Trump could punish China over solar panels. But the U.S. solar industry might suffer too.
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: Graham And Cassidy May Have Saved Obamacare Repeal
Brandon Carter / The Hill:
Watchdog: Ivanka Trump used personal email account for government business — Ivanka Trump used a personal email account to communicate with a member of President Trump's administration, a watchdog group said Monday. — American Oversight obtained documents through the Freedom of Information Act …
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico: Sanders: Personal email use for White House business ‘very limited’
Julia Conley / Common Dreams: Critics Call for Investigation Into Jared Kushner's Use of Private Email Server
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC: Kushner used private email to communicate with White House colleagues, his lawyer says
Carol D. Leonnig / Washington Post: Kushner used private email account for some White House business
Scott Lemieux / Lawyers, Guns & Money: Did Someone Say...EMAILS? — BREAKING! Future of the republic at stake!
Sonam Sheth / AOL: Kushner reportedly used a private email address to communicate with top White House officials
Benjamin Hart / New York Magazine: Report: Kushner Used Private Email Address for Government Business
Susan Wright / RedState: Hillary Who? Jared Kushner Has Been Using His Private Email to Conduct White House Business
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Jared Kushner used private email account to conduct White House business: report
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: Lock Him Up? Kushner Reportedly Used Private Email Account to Do White House Business
Erica Pandey / Axios: Kushner used private email for White House matters
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Kushner Used Private Email for White House Business
Jacob B. / twitchy.com: Looks like Jared Kushner learned from Hillary on how to communicate as a top gov't official
Tom McKay / Gizmodo: Look Who's Private Email Server-ing Now
Newsweek:
IVANKA TRUMP USED A PERSONAL EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR GOVERNMENT WORK: EXCLUSIVE — Ivanka Trump, the first daughter and adviser to the president, used a personal email address to communicate with a government official after her father took office, according to documents that the nonprofit American …
Katherine Faulders / ABC News: Jared Kushner used personal email to communicate with White House officials
Jon Street / RedState: Media Comparing Jared Kushner's Private Gov't Emails to Clinton's Private Server Are Dreaming
Mallory Shelbourne / The Hill:
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison — Anthony Weiner, the former Democratic congressman who later ran for New York City mayor, was sentenced on Monday to 21 months in prison for sending lewd messages to a minor, according to multiple reports. — Weiner this year pleaded guilty …
Conchita Sarnoff / The Daily Caller: Anthony Weiner Finally Sees Justice
Kaja Whitehouse / New York Post:
Anthony Weiner gets hard time
Emily Zanotti / Daily Wire: JUDGE SLAPS WEINER: Carlos Danger Gets 21 Months In Prison For Sexting A Minor
New York Daily News:
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison for teen sexting scandal
Kate Scanlon / TheBlaze: Anthony Weiner sentenced in sexting case
Leada Gore / al.com:
Trump calls ‘Rick & Bubba,’ calls Roy Moore ‘Ray’ as he stumps for Strange — Gallery: President Trump at Luther Strange for Senate Rally in Huntsville, ALa. — A primary win by “Ray” Moore would open Alabama's U.S. Senate seat to Democrats, President Donald Trump told radio-hosts “Rick and Bubba” this morning.
Jonathan Swan / Axios: First look: Alabama poll
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico:
Trump claims he doesn't know much about ‘Ray’ Moore
Alayna Treene / Axios: Trump predicts “Ray” Moore will struggle in Alabama Senate race
John Nichols / The Nation: Why Donald Trump Attacked the NFL Players Who Take a Knee
Seung Min Kim / Politico:
GOP senators unveil new ‘Dreamers’ bill — A new Senate GOP proposal is being released Monday that creates a pathway to legalization for so-called Dreamers, but it won't allow them to sponsor family members to the United States — one of several provisions that make the bill far more conservative …
Benjamin Siegel / ABC News: Republicans introduce conservative DACA fix that offers path to citizenship
Shane Savitsky / Axios: GOP senators propose conservative alternative to Dream Act
Caitlin MacNeal / Talking Points Memo: GOP Sens To Introduce Bill To Give Some DACA Recipients A Path To Citizenship
Alex Pfeiffer / The Daily Caller: Polling Show Trump's Newfound Support Of Amnesty Is A Betrayal To His Base
Allison De Jong / ABC News:
Americans back DACA by a huge margin (POLL)
Scott Clement / Washington Post: Survey finds strong support for ‘dreamers’
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Americans Back DACA By Huge Margin
Hank Stuever / Washington Post:
NBC's Megyn Kelly experiment unveils its latest creation, a morning-show Bride of Frankenstein — “Megyn Kelly Today” is meant to be the final, dazzling piece of Kelly's multimillion-dollar transmogrification from steely Fox News host to a mushy, hugs-for-everybody, midmorning TV host.
Katie Bo Williams / The Hill:
House intel sets hearing amid friction with DOJ on Russia — The House Intelligence Committee has scheduled an open hearing on Thursday amid escalating demands from Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) that the Justice Department turn over documents related to a controversial dossier linking President Trump to Russia.
Dominic Patten / Deadline:
‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Down Again On Day Of Player Protests — On a day full of criticism from Donald Trump, political protests, linked arms, players taking a knee or not coming on the field at all during the national anthem, and renewed pleas for unity from the league …
Brandon Morse / RedState: NFL ratings dip fast as controversies continue to rise
Katie Jerkovich / The Daily Caller: NFL Ratings Suffer Again After Day Of Protest
George Prayias / The Rush Limbaugh Show: With Great Sadness, I Did Not Watch the National Football League on Sunday
Jack Heretik / Washington Free Beacon: NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Take Hit Amid Player Protests
Associated Press:
McCain calls brain cancer prognosis ‘very poor’ — https://apnews.com/d2acf2f24e474f828673 6259eb12b884 — Link copied! — WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a “very poor prognosis” as he battles brain cancer. — McCain underwent surgery in July …
Barbara Morrill / Daily Kos: Midday open thread: It was racism in 1957 too ... and more
Mark Berman / Washington Post:
Violent crime increased in 2016 for a second consecutive year, FBI says — Violent crime increased in the United States for a second consecutive year in 2016, remaining near historically low levels but pushed upward in part by an uptick in killings in some major cities, according to FBI statistics made public Monday.
Timothy Williams / New York Times:
Violent Crime in U.S. Rises for Second Consecutive Year
Mark Kleiman / The Reality-Based Community: Violent crime up second year in a row