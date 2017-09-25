Check out Mini-memeorandum for simple mobiles or memeorandum Mobile for modern smartphones.
3:55 PM ET, September 25, 2017

Ryan Hannable / WEEI:
Tom Brady on K&C: ‘I certainly disagree with what [Donald Trump] said’  —  On Friday night, President Donald Trump had some pointed comments towards the NFL when it comes to players protesting during the national anthem.  —  “Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners …
Will Schmitt / Springfield News-Leader:
A local WWII vet took a knee to support black NFL players.  He's going viral.  —  AP reporters counted more than 200 NFL players who did not stand during the national anthem before their games on Sunday.  Six refused to stand the week before, mainly protesting police brutality.  AP  —  CONNECT
Matthew Yglesias / Vox:
Donald Trump versus the NFL, explained  —  A master of race baiting overreaches.  —  Millions of Americans are facing desperate conditions in Puerto Rico, congressional Republicans are mounting a last-ditch effort to enact billions of dollars in health care cuts, and the president …
Eric Reid / New York Times:   Why Colin Kaepernick and I Decided to Take a Knee
Jack Holmes / Esquire:
The NFL Won't Forget September 24, 2017 Anytime Soon
Griffin Connolly / Roll Call:
Gohmert Calls for McCain's Recall  —  Texas Republican suggests way to support senator and get health care repeal  —  Pelosi Calls Out Trump for War on NFL, NBA Former Governor, Senate Candidate Announces Bid for Reichert's Seat State Medicaid Directors Say Graham-Cassidy ‘Fails to Deliver’
Alexander Bolton / The Hill:
GOP facing likely failure on ObamaCare repeal  —  Congressional Republicans are facing the prospect of failing this week — perhaps for a final time — in their bid to repeal ObamaCare.  —  Senate Republicans have yet to throw in the towel, but it seems more than likely their nine-month odyssey …
Associated Press:
The Latest: Trump blasts McCain over health bill vote
John Wagner / Washington Post:
In radio interview, Trump slams McCain, dings McConnell and botches a Senate candidate's name
Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Steve Bannon Sought To Infiltrate Facebook Hiring  —  According to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News, Bannon hoped to spy on Facebook's job application process.  —  Steve Bannon plotted to plant a mole inside Facebook, according to emails sent days before the Breitbart boss took …
CBS News:
Poll: Most disapprove of Graham-Cassidy health care bill  —  Most Americans — 52 percent — disapprove of the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, according to a CBS News Poll conducted between Sept. 21 and 24.  —  Only 20 percent of those polled said they approved of the Republican legislation aimed …
Center for American ProgressCenter …:   At Least 1.4 Million Nonelderly Adults with Disabilities Would Lose Medicaid Under Graham-Cassidy
Caitlin Owens / Axios:
Cruz still a no on Graham-Cassidy
Jonathan Cohn / HuffPost:
A New Obamacare Repeal Draft Is Out And It Attacks Pre-Existing Protections More Severely
Tara Golshan / Vox:
The Trump administration just made its travel ban permanent  —  President Donald Trump issued an executive order over the weekend that restricts travel to the US from more countries than any of the travel bans that have come before it, effectively banning almost all travel from eight countries …
Eli Lake / Bloomberg:   Can We Stop Calling It a ‘Muslim Ban’ Now?
Axios:
North Korea says U.S. has “declared war on our country”
Josh Gerstein / Politico:
Supreme Court cancels oral arguments on Trump travel ban
New York Times:
Puerto Rico's Agriculture and Farmers Decimated by Maria  —  YABUCOA, P.R. — José A. Rivera, a farmer on the southeast coast of Puerto Rico, stood in the middle of his flattened plantain farm on Sunday and tried to tally how much Hurricane Maria had cost him.  —  “How do you calculate everything?”
Washington Post:
Hot, isolated, and running out of supplies, parts of Puerto Rico near desperation  —  JUNCOS, Puerto Rico — In the heat and humidity here in the central mountains, Meryanne Aldea fanned her bedridden mother with a piece of cardboard Sunday as the ailing woman lay on her side, relieving a large ulcer in her back.
Brandon Carter / The Hill:
Watchdog: Ivanka Trump used personal email account for government business  —  Ivanka Trump used a personal email account to communicate with a member of President Trump's administration, a watchdog group said Monday.  —  American Oversight obtained documents through the Freedom of Information Act …
Newsweek:
IVANKA TRUMP USED A PERSONAL EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR GOVERNMENT WORK: EXCLUSIVE  —  Ivanka Trump, the first daughter and adviser to the president, used a personal email address to communicate with a government official after her father took office, according to documents that the nonprofit American …
Mallory Shelbourne / The Hill:
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison  —  Anthony Weiner, the former Democratic congressman who later ran for New York City mayor, was sentenced on Monday to 21 months in prison for sending lewd messages to a minor, according to multiple reports.  —  Weiner this year pleaded guilty …
Kaja Whitehouse / New York Post:
Anthony Weiner gets hard time
Associated Press:   The Latest: Anthony Weiner must report to prison by Nov. 6
New York Daily News:
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison for teen sexting scandal
Leada Gore / al.com:
Trump calls ‘Rick & Bubba,’ calls Roy Moore ‘Ray’ as he stumps for Strange  —  Gallery: President Trump at Luther Strange for Senate Rally in Huntsville, ALa.  —  A primary win by “Ray” Moore would open Alabama's U.S. Senate seat to Democrats, President Donald Trump told radio-hosts “Rick and Bubba” this morning.
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico:
Trump claims he doesn't know much about ‘Ray’ Moore
Seung Min Kim / Politico:
GOP senators unveil new ‘Dreamers’ bill  —  A new Senate GOP proposal is being released Monday that creates a pathway to legalization for so-called Dreamers, but it won't allow them to sponsor family members to the United States — one of several provisions that make the bill far more conservative …
Allison De Jong / ABC News:
Americans back DACA by a huge margin (POLL)
Hank Stuever / Washington Post:
NBC's Megyn Kelly experiment unveils its latest creation, a morning-show Bride of Frankenstein  —  “Megyn Kelly Today” is meant to be the final, dazzling piece of Kelly's multimillion-dollar transmogrification from steely Fox News host to a mushy, hugs-for-everybody, midmorning TV host.
Katie Bo Williams / The Hill:
House intel sets hearing amid friction with DOJ on Russia  —  The House Intelligence Committee has scheduled an open hearing on Thursday amid escalating demands from Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) that the Justice Department turn over documents related to a controversial dossier linking President Trump to Russia.
CNN:   White House stonewalls Capitol Hill over records in Russia probe
Dominic Patten / Deadline:
‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Down Again On Day Of Player Protests  —  On a day full of criticism from Donald Trump, political protests, linked arms, players taking a knee or not coming on the field at all during the national anthem, and renewed pleas for unity from the league …
Associated Press:
McCain calls brain cancer prognosis ‘very poor’  —  https://apnews.com/d2acf2f24e474f828673 6259eb12b884  —  Link copied!  —  WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a “very poor prognosis” as he battles brain cancer.  —  McCain underwent surgery in July …
Mark Berman / Washington Post:
Violent crime increased in 2016 for a second consecutive year, FBI says  —  Violent crime increased in the United States for a second consecutive year in 2016, remaining near historically low levels but pushed upward in part by an uptick in killings in some major cities, according to FBI statistics made public Monday.
Timothy Williams / New York Times:
Violent Crime in U.S. Rises for Second Consecutive Year
 
 
Tegna / KUSA-TV:
Coffman invites a Tancredo challenge
Alex Roarty / McClatchy Washington Bureau:
This is the party boss driving Democrats to the left
Jelani Cobb / New Yorker:
From Louis Armstrong to the N.F.L.: Ungrateful as the New Uppity
Judd Gregg / The Hill:
Judd Gregg: A rude awakening for tech giants
Lucia Graves / The Guardian:
Why Hillary Clinton was right about white women - and their husbands
Adam Liptak / New York Times:
‘Lonely Scholar With Unusual Ideas’ Defends Trump, Igniting Legal Storm
Kurt Schlichter / Townhall.com:
Conservative, Inc., Is Being Replaced By Us Militant Normals
James Hohmann / Washington Post:
The Daily 202: Why the divider in chief embraces culture wars
Peter Baker / New York Times:
A Divider Not a Uniter, Trump Widens the Breach
Wall Street Journal:
The Politicization of Everything
Fox News:
Deadly Tennessee church shooting: Sudanese immigrant arrested, FBI launches civil rights investigation
Washington Post:
Obama tried to give Zuckerberg a wake-up call over fake news on Facebook
 

 
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft 365 expands with Education version for schools and F1 for firstline workers, alongside new Windows 10 S devices from HP, Lenovo, and Fujitsu

Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Apple switches from Bing to Google for Siri web search results on iOS, Search inside iOS, and Spotlight on macOS, now consistent with Safari on macOS and iOS

Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Ex-NSA hacker and chief security researcher at Synack reveals High Sierra zero-day flaw that exposes Keychain contents to exfiltration by malicious apps
 
