5:40 AM ET, September 26, 2017

CNN:
John Kelly is not pleased with Trump's NFL culture war, but ‘appalled’ by players' lack of respect  —  #TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field  —  STORY HIGHLIGHTS  —  Washington (CNN)White House chief of staff John Kelly was not pleased with the fight that erupted over the weekend between …
Greg Norman / Fox News:
NFL national anthem flap sees Steelers coach Mike Tomlin rap Alejandro Villanueva, while his jersey sales soar  —  Football fans across America were clamoring for the jersey of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva on Monday, a day after the former Army Ranger broke team orders …
Brandon Carter / The Hill:
Cowboys, Jerry Jones kneel before national anthem in Arizona  —  The entire Dallas Cowboys team including owner Jerry Jones briefly knelt before the national anthem before their Monday night NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in the final game of a football weekend dominated by attention paid to the protests.
Julieta Chiquillo / Dallas Morning News:
Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress says kneeling NFL players would be shot in the head in North Korea  —  Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas, said Monday that NFL players kneeling to protest during the national anthem should thank God they don't have to worry about being shot in the head “like they would be in North Korea.”
CBS Dallas / Fort Worth:
The Truth About What Jerry Jones Said Regarding The NFL & National Anthem Protests  —  DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) - In the era of ‘fake news’ and its world-wide spread thanks to an unchecked social media society, it's tough to figure what the truth actually is.  —  With a slew of NFL players protesting …
Tegna / WGRZ-TV:
Man quits stadium job after Bills protest
Eben Novy-Williams / Bloomberg:
Steeler Who Stood for Anthem Now Has Best-Selling NFL Jersey
Adam Stites / SBNation.com:
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys took a knee before the national anthem
David French / National Review:
I Understand Why They Knelt  —  Kansas City Chiefs players …
New York Times:
At Least 6 White House Advisers Used Private Email Accounts  —  WASHINGTON — At least six of President Trump's closest advisers occasionally used private email addresses to discuss White House matters, current and former officials said on Monday.  —  The disclosures came a day after news surfaced …
Mike Debonis / Washington Post:
Gowdy joins Democrats in probing Trump administration use of personal email  —  The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform committee asked the Trump administration Monday for more information about the use of personal email accounts by senior officials …
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Use of personal devices widespread in Trump's West Wing
Newsweek:
IVANKA TRUMP USED A PERSONAL EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR GOVERNMENT WORK: EXCLUSIVE
Rachael Bade / Politico:
House Republican demands details on Trump aides' use of private email
CBO's Publications:
Preliminary Analysis of Legislation That Would Replace Subsidies for Health Care With Block Grants  —  Over the 2017-2026 period, CBO and JCT estimate, the legislation would reduce the on-budget deficit by at least $133 billion and result in millions fewer people with comprehensive health insurance that covers high-cost medical events.
Burgess Everett / Politico:
GOP already eyeing next chance to revive Obamacare repeal  —  The supposedly hard deadline at the end of the month to repeal Obamacare might not be so hard after all.  —  With their latest attempt to dismantle the health law on track to fail this week, GOP senators are already raising …
Thomas Kaplan / New York Times:
Health Bill Appears Dead as Pivotal G.O.P. Senator Declares Opposition
Senator Susan Collins:
Senator Collins Opposes Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bills
Eric Reid / New York Times:
Why Colin Kaepernick and I Decided to Take a Knee  —  In early 2016, I began paying attention to reports about the incredible number of unarmed black people being killed by the police.  The posts on social media deeply disturbed me, but one in particular brought me to tears …
Rick Bonnell / The Charlotte Observer:
After Trump's tweet, here's what Hornets owner Michael Jordan says country needs  —  Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan added his voice Sunday night to those supporting professional athletes expressing themselves on social issues.  —  “I want to get one thing clear …
Matthew Yglesias / Vox:
Donald Trump versus the NFL, explained
Olivia Beavers / The Hill:
Romney: Put aside controversies, prioritize Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands  —  Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Monday joined the chorus of voices calling on lawmakers to prioritize hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands before a humanitarian crisis unfolds.
Washington Post:
Trump administration facing pressure to speed up recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Washington Post:
Russian operatives used Facebook ads to exploit divisions over Black Lives Matter and Muslims  —  The batch of more than 3,000 Russian-bought ads that Facebook is preparing to turn over to Congress shows a deep understanding of social divides in American society, with some ads promoting African …
BuzzFeed:
Chad Hadn't Been In The News Recently.  Then Trump Banned Its Citizens.  —  Chad, a staunch US ally that has sent troops to battle al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Boko Haram, was a surprising addition to Trump's travel ban.  —  Reporting From Washington, DC
Tara Golshan / Vox:
The Trump administration just made its travel ban permanent
Reuters:
North Korea says U.S. ‘declared war,’ warns it could shoot down U.S. bombers
Matthew Daly / Associated Press:
Zinke: One-third of Interior employees not loyal to Trump  —  https://apnews.com/570c910d21be41869f76 d45a2c55c359  —  Link copied!  —  WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Monday that nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and President Donald Trump …
Bloomberg:
Trump Dinner at NYC's Le Cirque Seeks Up to $250,000 Per Couple  —  President to raise money for the Republican National Committee  —  ‘Business people and banks are no longer the enemies’  —  Some of the biggest names in U.S. finance and real estate are expected to gather …
Lucas Tomlinson / Fox News:
Iran's supposed missile launch was fake, US officials say  —  EXCLUSIVE: Iranian state television released video footage Friday claiming to show the launch of a new type of medium-range ballistic missile, a few hours after it was displayed during a military parade in Tehran.
Matt Zapotosky / Washington Post:
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in federal prison  —  Disgraced former U.S. congressman Anthony Weiner, whose exchange of illicit messages with a teenager wound up playing a role in the 2016 presidential election, was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison, authorities said.
Michelle Goldberg / New York Times:
Tyranny of the Minority  —  This is Michelle Goldberg's debut column.  —  Since Donald Trump's cataclysmic election, the unthinkable has become ordinary.  We've grown used to naked profiteering off the presidency, an administration that calls for the firing of private citizens for political dissent …
 
 
This is a snapshot of memeorandum at 5:40 AM ET, September 26, 2017.

Associated Press:
Pence, Bannon campaign for candidates in Alabama Senate race
Michael O'Connell / Hollywood Reporter:
TV Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Dips in Week 3, Oprah's ‘60 Minutes’ Debut Pops
Chicago Tribune:
Rauner to decide on abortion bill ‘in the near future’
Patricia Zengerle / Reuters:
Trump ally Stone flatly rejects allegations of Russia collusion
Latino Decisions:
NEW POLL: OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF LATINOS FRUSTRATED WITH TRUMP
The Daily Beast:
Bitter Right-Wingers Don't Like Black Stars Making Millions
CNN:
Conservatives accuse the Pope of spreading heresy
Steph Machado / WPRI-TV:
Chafee will enter Democratic primary if he runs for governor in 2018
Claire Cain Miller / New York Times:
How Did Marriage Become a Mark of Privilege?
Alex Roarty / McClatchy Washington Bureau:
This is the party boss driving Democrats to the left
Hank Stuever / Washington Post:
NBC's Megyn Kelly experiment unveils its latest creation, a morning-show Bride of Frankenstein
Will Schmitt / Springfield News-Leader:
A local WWII vet took a knee to support black NFL players. He's going viral.
 

 
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Twitter says it will update public policies to include newsworthiness of tweets after Trump threatens North Korea

Shan Wang / Nieman Lab:
Knight Foundation announces $2.5M in funding to support projects at seven organizations, new commission to tackle declining trust in media, with $2M in support

Lorelei Marfil / WWD:
Fashion and street style photographers form an “unofficial union” to protest lack of pay from the commercial use of their pics by brands, influencers, bloggers
 
