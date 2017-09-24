Man quits stadium job after Bills protest

Top Items:
John Kelly is not pleased with Trump's NFL culture war, but ‘appalled’ by players' lack of respect — #TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field — STORY HIGHLIGHTS — Washington (CNN)White House chief of staff John Kelly was not pleased with the fight that erupted over the weekend between …
Hart Williams / The Democratic Daily: The Unanimity of the Grave — You have this amazing writing service …
Hart Williams / his vorpal sword: The Unanimity of the Grave — You have this amazing writing service …
Mark Abadi / Business Insider: Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims the media is ‘missing the entire purpose’ of Trump's NFL tweets
Henry C. Jackson / Politico: Trump says chief of staff backs his NFL criticisms
Alayna Treene / Axios: Trump denies split with Kelly over NFL comments
Josh Feldman / Mediaite: Trump Tears Into ‘#FakeNews’ CNN Again Over Report on John Kelly's Reaction to His Fight with NFL
Alex Pfeiffer / The Daily Caller: Trump Disputes CNN Report That Kelly Is Upset About His NFL Comments
Sam Fulwood III / ThinkProgress: Why Trump's trash-talking of professional athletes backfired
Margaret Hartmann / New York Magazine: Trump Claims There's a ‘Tremendous Backlash’ Against the NFL as Protests Continue
Tyler Cowen / Bloomberg: Dial Down the National Anthem at Sporting Events
Greg Norman / Fox News:
NFL national anthem flap sees Steelers coach Mike Tomlin rap Alejandro Villanueva, while his jersey sales soar — Football fans across America were clamoring for the jersey of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva on Monday, a day after the former Army Ranger broke team orders …
Matt Vespa / Townhall.com: Fox Sports Hosts To Ex-Army Ranger: You Should Have Waited With The Team and Not Honored National Anthem
Jeremy FowlerESPN / ESPN: Alejandro Villanueva appearance surprised Steelers during anthem
Mark W. Sanchez / New York Post: Steelers confused about teammate's public anthem salute
Mary Kate Knorr / SARAH PALIN: Steelers Coach Makes DISAPPOINTING Comments After One Player Stands For Anthem
Jack Shafer / Politico: Trump's Ugly Flag Football Game
Philip Perry / Big Think: Why These US Veterans Think America Needs to Take a Knee
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton / John Hawkins' Right …: Broncos Linebacker Von Miller Has Ad Pulled After Flag Protest [VIDEO]
Victoria Taft / IJR: Last Season, QB Russell Wilson Gave Bold Reason Why He Stands for Flag. Sunday, He Was in Locker Room
Joe DePaolo / Mediaite: Skip Bayless Criticizes Steelers' Villanueva For Being Only Steeler to Honor Anthem
Callum Borchers / Washington Post: Love or hate NFL players' protests, you are seeing them on live TV
Kemberlee Kaye / Le·gal In·sur·rec· tion: NFL Teams Rallying Around Kneelers Test the Loyalty of Their Fan Base
Brent Scher / Washington Free Beacon: Here Are the Highest Paid NFL Players Who Protested the National Anthem on Sunday
David Hookstead / The Daily Caller: Skip Bayless Is Upset That A Former Army Ranger Stood For The National Anthem
Domenico Montanaro / NPR: Trump, The NFL And The Powder Keg History Of Race, Sports And Politics
Rich Lowry / National Review: Time to Rip Up Your Terrible Towels
Nicole Lafond / Talking Points Memo: Trump: Criticism Of Kneeling NFL Players Has Nothing To Do With Race
Robert Tracinski / The Federalist: NFL Protests Are The Dead End Of ‘Resistance’ Culture
Doug P. / twitchy.com: Lone Steelers player to stand for Anthem takes heat from coach but wins BIG applause from others
James Dator / SBNation.com: Alejandro Villanueva, a U.S. Army veteran, was the lone Steeler on the field during national anthem
David Mikkelson / Snopes.com: Are NFL Players Required to Stand on the Field During the National Anthem?
Charles Curtis / USA Today: Read all 14 of Donald Trump's sports-related tweets in his recent Twitter storm
Brandon Carter / The Hill:
Cowboys, Jerry Jones kneel before national anthem in Arizona — The entire Dallas Cowboys team including owner Jerry Jones briefly knelt before the national anthem before their Monday night NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in the final game of a football weekend dominated by attention paid to the protests.
Charles Fain Lehman / Washington Free Beacon: Dallas Cowboys, Owner Jerry Jones, Kneel Before Anthem
Dave Lawler / Axios: Entire Cowboys team takes a knee
Julieta Chiquillo / Dallas Morning News:
Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress says kneeling NFL players would be shot in the head in North Korea — Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas, said Monday that NFL players kneeling to protest during the national anthem should thank God they don't have to worry about being shot in the head “like they would be in North Korea.”
CBS Dallas / Fort Worth:
The Truth About What Jerry Jones Said Regarding The NFL & National Anthem Protests — DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) - In the era of ‘fake news’ and its world-wide spread thanks to an unchecked social media society, it's tough to figure what the truth actually is. — With a slew of NFL players protesting …
Tegna / WGRZ-TV:
Man quits stadium job after Bills protest
Tim Stelloh / NBC News: Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys in Taking a Knee over Trump
Mary Kate Knorr / SARAH PALIN: Bills Players Kneel For National Anthem, One Stadium Worker Gives MOVING Response
Eben Novy-Williams / Bloomberg:
Steeler Who Stood for Anthem Now Has Best-Selling NFL Jersey
Kiley Kroh / ThinkProgress: The lone Steelers player to come out for the national anthem says it was a ‘mistake’
Mary Chastain / Le·gal In·sur·rec· tion: Steelers Player Villanueva has Best-Selling Jersey After He Stood for Anthem
Richard A. Oppel Jr / New York Times: Steelers' Villanueva Takes a Stand, but Might Agree With Kaepernick's Mission
Emily Zanotti / Daily Wire: Alejandro Villanueva Jersey Sales Skyrocket After Steeler Stands For The National Anthem
Mary Kate Knorr / SARAH PALIN: Meet The ONE Player On The Pittsburgh Steelers Who Stood For The National Anthem
Fox News Insider: Alejandro Villanueva Jersey Sales Skyrocket After He's the Lone Pittsburgh Steeler to Stand for Anthem
John Cole / Balloon Juice: ATTN: Wingnuts! We Have a Problem!
Adam Stites / SBNation.com:
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys took a knee before the national anthem
Fox Business:
NFL's Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighs in on anthem protests
Emily Yahr / Reuters: Late-night hosts mock Trump's NFL feud: ‘How can one person be on the wrong side of everything?’
Kiri Salinas / FOX6Now.com: Showdown over NFL anthem protests moves to Monday night
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Dallas Cowboys Make a Statement
ESPN:
Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva has highest-selling gear in past 24 hours
Lawrence Richard / SARAH PALIN: Steeler Who Stood Alone Speaks For FIRST Time
Samuel Gonzalez / The Last Tradition: Lone Patriot #1: Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva Gear Becomes Best-Selling
Amber Randall / The Daily Caller: Roethlisberger: I Wish Steelers Had Stood Up
David French / National Review:
I Understand Why They Knelt — Kansas City Chiefs players …
New York Times:
At Least 6 White House Advisers Used Private Email Accounts — WASHINGTON — At least six of President Trump's closest advisers occasionally used private email addresses to discuss White House matters, current and former officials said on Monday. — The disclosures came a day after news surfaced …
Mark Abadi / Business Insider: At least 6 White House advisers reportedly used private email accounts for government business
Elizabeth Preza / Raw Story: At least six of Trump's closest advisors have used private email accounts to discuss White House matters
The First Street Journal: After that bitter campaign, why would these people be so stupid as to do this?
Sean Colarossi / Politicus USA: Avalanche Of Hypocrisy: Six Close Trump Advisers Used Private Email For White House Business
House Oversight Dems / Oversight Democrats: Kushner's Use of Private Email
William Steakin / IJR: Jared Kushner Used Private Email Account for White House Business
Mike Debonis / Washington Post:
Gowdy joins Democrats in probing Trump administration use of personal email — The Republican chairman and top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform committee asked the Trump administration Monday for more information about the use of personal email accounts by senior officials …
Allan Smith / Business Insider: A top Democrat is investigating Jared Kushner's use of private email
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico: Sanders: Personal email use for White House business ‘very limited’
Chris White / The Daily Caller: Dem Lawmaker Opens Probe Into Kushner's Use Of Private Emails To Trump Officials
Sarah Jones / Politicus USA: Trump Crime Family Son In Law Jared Kushner Busted Using Private Email For White House Business
Josh Feldman / Mediaite: Hillary Clinton Reacts to News About Jared Kushner's Emails: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’
Julia Conley / Common Dreams: Critics Call for Investigation Into Jared Kushner's Use of Private Email Server
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Use of personal devices widespread in Trump's West Wing
Use of personal devices widespread in Trump's West Wing
J.J. Gallagher / ABC News: Hillary Clinton slams Trump admin. over private emails: ‘Height of hypocrisy’
Newsweek:
IVANKA TRUMP USED A PERSONAL EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR GOVERNMENT WORK: EXCLUSIVE
IVANKA TRUMP USED A PERSONAL EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR GOVERNMENT WORK: EXCLUSIVE
Clark Pettig / American Oversight: EMAILS SHOW IVANKA TRUMP USED PERSONAL EMAIL ACCOUNT AT WHITE HOUSE
Committee on Oversight and Government Reform: Cummings Launches Investigation of Kushner's Use of Private Email …
Alison R. Parker / Shareblue: Congress now investigating Trump admin's potentially illegal use of private email
David A. Graham / The Atlantic: The Brazenness of Trump's White House Staff Using Private Email
Andrea González-Ramírez / Refinery29: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Used Personal Emails For Government Work
Emily Stewart / TheStreet: Clinton Rips Trump, GOP for ‘Rank Hypocrisy’ Following Kushner Email Reports
Marcus Gilmer / Mashable: Jared and Ivanka used private emails for White House business, because lol of course
Allegra Kirkland / Talking Points Memo: White House: There's ‘Very Limited’ Use Of Private Email By Trump Administration
Inae Oh / Mother Jones: Here's the Email Ivanka Trump Sent From Her Private Account Doing Government Work
Rachael Bade / Politico:
House Republican demands details on Trump aides' use of private email
House Republican demands details on Trump aides' use of private email
Brandon Carter / The Hill: Watchdog: Ivanka Trump used personal email account for government business
Gary Legum / IJR: Ivanka Trump Gets Her Own Emailghazi Scandal
CBO's Publications:
Preliminary Analysis of Legislation That Would Replace Subsidies for Health Care With Block Grants — Over the 2017-2026 period, CBO and JCT estimate, the legislation would reduce the on-budget deficit by at least $133 billion and result in millions fewer people with comprehensive health insurance that covers high-cost medical events.
Caitlin Owens / Axios: Collins will oppose Senate health care bill
Bob Bryan / Business Insider: The CBO says the newest Republican healthcare bill would leave ‘millions’ more without health insurance
Addy Baird / ThinkProgress: Republicans revolt again, seemingly doom Trump's latest effort to repeal Obamacare
Jason Easley / Politicus USA: The CBO Just Crushed What Little Hope Republicans Had Left For Repealing Obamacare
Ken Meyer / Mediaite: BREAKING: GOP Sen. Susan Collins Comes Out Against Graham-Cassidy Bill Following CBO Analysis
RELATED:
Burgess Everett / Politico:
GOP already eyeing next chance to revive Obamacare repeal — The supposedly hard deadline at the end of the month to repeal Obamacare might not be so hard after all. — With their latest attempt to dismantle the health law on track to fail this week, GOP senators are already raising …
Dylan Scott / Vox: The past 24 hours of Graham-Cassidy, explained
Stassa Edwards / Jezebel: New Graham-Cassidy Bill Removes Birth Control Mandate and Guts Protections for Preexisting Conditions [Updated]
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Republicans Brace for Another Health Care Failure
Thomas Kaplan / New York Times:
Health Bill Appears Dead as Pivotal G.O.P. Senator Declares Opposition
Health Bill Appears Dead as Pivotal G.O.P. Senator Declares Opposition
Senator Susan Collins:
Senator Collins Opposes Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bills
Senator Collins Opposes Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bills
Cameron Joseph / Talking Points Memo: Rand Paul: Buyoffs For Key Senators In New Obamacare Bill ‘Unseemly’
Thomas Novelly / Courier-Journal: Rand Paul a ‘no’ vote on Senate effort to repeal Obamacare despite more money for Kentucky
Bob Bryan / Business Insider: It's crunch time for the latest Republican healthcare bill — and it doesn't look good
Noah Lanard / Mother Jones: CBO Says Millions More Americans Would Go Uninsured Under Revised GOP Health Bill
Addy Baird / ThinkProgress: Graham and Cassidy were asked why they're defunding Planned Parenthood. Their answers were ridiculous
Russell Berman / The Atlantic: The Obamacare Repeal Effort Might Finally Be Dead
Charles Russell / Washington Free Beacon: Susan Collins a No Vote on Graham-Cassidy Repeal and Replace Plan
Jason Easley / Politicus USA: Republican Sen. Susan Collins Just Dropped The Hammer And Killed Obamacare Repeal
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: Obamacare Repeal Likely A Dead Deal
Robert VerBruggen / National Review: Susan Collins Will Vote No on Graham-Cassidy
Eric Reid / New York Times:
Why Colin Kaepernick and I Decided to Take a Knee — In early 2016, I began paying attention to reports about the incredible number of unarmed black people being killed by the police. The posts on social media deeply disturbed me, but one in particular brought me to tears …
Josh Marshall / Talking Points Memo: This Is A Must Read — I strongly recommend reading this whole oped …
RELATED:
Rick Bonnell / The Charlotte Observer:
After Trump's tweet, here's what Hornets owner Michael Jordan says country needs — Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan added his voice Sunday night to those supporting professional athletes expressing themselves on social issues. — “I want to get one thing clear …
Charles M. Blow / New York Times:
A Rebel, a Warrior and a Race Fiend
A Rebel, a Warrior and a Race Fiend
Eric Boehlert / Shareblue: Shamed by America on football Sunday, Trump gets defensive in morning meltdown
Joe Millitzer / FOX2now.com: Poll: How do you feel about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem?
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton / John Hawkins' Right …: Trump LEVELS NBA Star Turned Nat'l Anthem Protester: 'You're No Longer Invited To White House'
Dominique Mosbergen / HuffPost: Actor Michael Rapaport Takes A Knee, Unloads On ‘Dumb Motherf—ker’ Donald Trump
Matthew Yglesias / Vox:
Donald Trump versus the NFL, explained
Donald Trump versus the NFL, explained
Kevin Scholla / SARAH PALIN: NBA Star Chris Paul May Have Threatened The President of The United States
Chris Cillizza / CNN: 4 reasons Trump thinks NFL players are a good target (and 1 big reason he's wrong)
Caleb Hull / IJR: Mattis Was Asked About the National Anthem Protest — His Next 4 Words Define American Patriotism
Ford Springer / The Daily Caller: LeBron James Says His ‘Calling Is Much Bigger’ Than Donald Trump's
Jason Schwartz / Politico: Trump's NFL attacks set record on Breitbart
Mike Sabo / American Greatness: Trump Trumps the Ruling Class Again
Jason Easley / Politicus USA: Trump Hides Behind The Flag As Putin's Shadow Leaves His Presidency In Perpetual Darkness
Jamel Lanee / WFLA-TV: Kriseman tweets St. Pete invite to NBA star Curry after Trump rescinds invite to White House
Zack Ford / ThinkProgress: Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggests NFL players should protest the officers on the field, not the anthem
David A. Graham / The Atlantic: How Trump Turns Unpopular Outbursts Into Political Winners
Stef W. Kight / Axios: How NFL teams have reacted to Trump's comments
Jennifer Machin / Mashable: LeBron James expands on his ‘U bum’ tweet, calling Trump out for not understanding his own power
Robert Kraychik / Daily Wire: WATCH: CNN's Acosta's Latest Racial Gaffe
Arnie Stapleton / Talking Points Memo: Trump's ‘Son Of A Bitch’ Insult Strikes Nerve With NFL Players
Jack Holmes / Esquire: The NFL Won't Forget September 24, 2017 Anytime Soon
Olivia Beavers / The Hill:
Romney: Put aside controversies, prioritize Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands — Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Monday joined the chorus of voices calling on lawmakers to prioritize hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands before a humanitarian crisis unfolds.
Sarah D. / twitchy.com: Ex-Harry Reid flack Zac Petkanas wants ‘unanimous consent’ for this? TOO DAMN BAD!
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Romney Pleads for Help for Puerto Rico
Washington Post:
Trump administration facing pressure to speed up recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Trump administration facing pressure to speed up recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Bryan Logan / Business Insider: Trump tweets Puerto Rico is ‘in deep trouble’ while the country struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria
Andrew Freedman / Mashable: Hurricane Maria plunged Puerto Rico into a humanitarian crisis, and help has barely arrived
Ed Pilkington / The Guardian: Trump finally responds to Puerto Rico crisis, saying island has ‘massive debt’
Shannon Vavra / Axios: Puerto Rico in crisis
Jessica Corbett / Common Dreams: Calls for More Relief Intensify as Puerto Rico Descends Into Humanitarian Crisis
Brian Resnick / Vox: “Hysteria is starting to spread”: Puerto Rico is devastated in the wake of Hurricane Maria
Adam L Silverman / Balloon Juice: According to The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe the USNS Comfort Will Not Be Deployed
Scott Shackford / Hit & Run: Hey, Congress: If You Really Want to Help Puerto Rico Recover, Dump the Jones Act
Kerry Eleveld / Daily Kos: With Puerto Rico desperate for lifesaving aid, GOP rushes to repeal health care, cut taxes
Oliver Willis / Shareblue: “Trump's Katrina”: Americans in Puerto Rico face starvation as Trump attacks the NFL
Anne Branigin / The Root: The Burgeoning Humanitarian Crisis in Puerto Rico
Jennifer Bendery / HuffPost:
Here's How You Can Help People In Puerto Rico
Here's How You Can Help People In Puerto Rico
John Wagner / Washington Post: Trump declares Puerto Rico is in ‘deep trouble’ as questions mount about his commitment
Andrea González-Ramírez / Refinery29: Can Trump Stop Feuding With NFL Athletes & Pay Attention To Puerto Rico?
Aaron Bandler / Daily Wire: 5 Things To Know About The Devastation In Puerto Rico
Chandrika Narayan / CNN: Officials plead for swift aid to Puerto Rico to prevent ‘humanitarian crisis’
Jackie Wattles / CNNMoney: Airlines are still struggling to get into devastated Puerto Rico
Washington Post:
Russian operatives used Facebook ads to exploit divisions over Black Lives Matter and Muslims — The batch of more than 3,000 Russian-bought ads that Facebook is preparing to turn over to Congress shows a deep understanding of social divides in American society, with some ads promoting African …
Alexis C. Madrigal / The Atlantic: What, Exactly, Were Russians Trying to Do With Those Facebook Ads?
Sam Thielman / Talking Points Memo: Report: Facebook Notified FBI Of Shady Russian Activity Before The Election
Sonam Sheth / Business Insider: Russian-linked Facebook ads reportedly aimed ‘to sow chaos’ between racial and religious groups
Elizabeth Preza / Raw Story: Russia used Facebook to exploit animosity over Muslims and Black Lives matter: report
Tom Maguire / JustOneMinute: Those Russkie Facebook Ads
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Russian Facebook Ads Sought to Exploit Racial Divisions
Kerry Flynn / Mashable: Obama tried to warn Zuckerberg about fake news
BuzzFeed:
Chad Hadn't Been In The News Recently. Then Trump Banned Its Citizens. — Chad, a staunch US ally that has sent troops to battle al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Boko Haram, was a surprising addition to Trump's travel ban. — Reporting From Washington, DC
Noor Al-Sibai / Raw Story: Foreign policy experts ‘baffled’ by Trump's decision to include US ally Chad on the new travel ban list
Elham Khatami / ThinkProgress: Trump has a new travel ban — and it's still rooted in bigotry against Muslims
Tara Golshan / Vox:
The Trump administration just made its travel ban permanent
The Trump administration just made its travel ban permanent
Noah Feldman / Bloomberg: Trump's New Travel Ban Could Win Over Justices
Jonathan Swan / Axios: Trump expected to dramatically lower refugee intake
Fred Lucas / The Daily Signal: 3 Key Elements of Trump's New Travel Ban
Oliver Laughland / The Guardian: Trump's latest travel ban: what's new, who's covered, and why now?
Jessica Corbett / Common Dreams: With New Travel Ban, Trump Doubles Down on ‘Government-Sanctioned Discrimination’
Joshua Keating / Slate: Trump Unveils a New Travel Ban That Includes North Korea, Venezuela, and Chad. Why Chad?
Doug Mataconis / Outside the Beltway: Trump Administration Issues Indefinite Travel Ban Aimed Mostly At Muslims
Lucinda Shen / Fortune: Why Venezuela Is On President Trump's New Travel Ban
Megan G. Oprea / The Federalist: Trump's Revised Travel Ban Is More Careful And Defensible
Ed Kilgore / New York Magazine: Get Ready for More Court Battles Over Trump's New, Broader Travel Ban
Reuters:
North Korea says U.S. ‘declared war,’ warns it could shoot down U.S. bombers
North Korea says U.S. ‘declared war,’ warns it could shoot down U.S. bombers
Dave Majumdar / The National Interest: Could North Korea Really Shoot Down a U.S. F-15 or B-1 Bomber?
Matthew Daly / Associated Press:
Zinke: One-third of Interior employees not loyal to Trump — https://apnews.com/570c910d21be41869f76 d45a2c55c359 — Link copied! — WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Monday that nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and President Donald Trump …
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Zinke Says One-Third of Interior Employees Not Loyal
Bloomberg:
Trump Dinner at NYC's Le Cirque Seeks Up to $250,000 Per Couple — President to raise money for the Republican National Committee — ‘Business people and banks are no longer the enemies’ — Some of the biggest names in U.S. finance and real estate are expected to gather …
Lucas Tomlinson / Fox News:
Iran's supposed missile launch was fake, US officials say — EXCLUSIVE: Iranian state television released video footage Friday claiming to show the launch of a new type of medium-range ballistic missile, a few hours after it was displayed during a military parade in Tehran.
Jacqueline Thomsen / The Hill: Iran's ballistic missile launch was fake: report
Susan Wright / RedState: Iran Engages in a Bit of Fakery Over the Weekend
David Choi / Business Insider: Iran claimed it successfully launched a missile, US intelligence says it didn't
Shane Savitsky / Axios: Report: ‘Iranian missile test’ Trump tweeted about never happened
Benjamin Hart / New York Magazine: Trump Duped by Old Footage of Iranian Missile Test
Matt Zapotosky / Washington Post:
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in federal prison — Disgraced former U.S. congressman Anthony Weiner, whose exchange of illicit messages with a teenager wound up playing a role in the 2016 presidential election, was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison, authorities said.
Benjamin Weiser / New York Times: Anthony Weiner Gets 21 Months in Prison for Sexting With Teenager
Doug Mataconis / Outside the Beltway: Anthony Weiner Sentenced To Twenty-One Months In Prison
Jeralyn / TalkLeft: Anthony Weiner Sentenced to 21 Months
David Rutz / Washington Free Beacon: Anthony Weiner Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Sexting Charge
Michelle Goldberg / New York Times:
Tyranny of the Minority — This is Michelle Goldberg's debut column. — Since Donald Trump's cataclysmic election, the unthinkable has become ordinary. We've grown used to naked profiteering off the presidency, an administration that calls for the firing of private citizens for political dissent …