Sharks' Ward, one of NHL's few black players, may kneel for anthem

1:30 PM ET, September 27, 2017

memeorandum

 Top Items: 
Mike Allen / Axios:
Trump, at war with everyone, mocks McCain, McConnell  —  In private, President Trump has taken to physically mocking M&M: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (slumped shoulders; lethargic body language) and Sen. John McCain (imitating the thumbs-down of his historic health-care vote).
RELATED:
CNN:
Trump infuriated after backing Alabama loser  —  STORY HIGHLIGHTS  —  (CNN)Returning from a high-dollar fundraiser in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, an infuriated President Donald Trump watched aboard Air Force One as Fox News called the Alabama Senate primary for Roy Moore against Trump's favored candidate, Luther Strange.
Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg:
How Roy Moore's Win Roils Republicans  —  Jonathan Bernstein's morning links.  —  There are three big reasons why Roy Moore's defeat of President Donald Trump-endorsed Senator Luther Strange in the Alabama Republican primary on Tuesday matters.  —  RIP, Trump's Magic: Sure …
Discussion: LegBranch.com
Ed Rogers / Washington Post:
Roy Moore's win is bad for Alabama, and even worse for the GOP  —  As a proud Alabaman, I'm walking today with my shoulders slumped.  Roy Moore is the Republican nominee to be the next U.S. senator from my state, and he is likely to be elected in December.  Moore is bad for Alabama and worse for the GOP.
Discussion: CNN, Vox, NPR and Balloon Juice
Robert Costa / Washington Post:
After Alabama, GOP anti-establishment wing declares all-out war in 2018  —  Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore spoke Sunday at a campaign rally in Fairhope, Ala. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)  —  The stunning defeat of President Trump's chosen Senate candidate in Alabama on Tuesday amounted …
Russell Goldman / New York Times:
Trump Deletes Tweets Supporting Luther Strange
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Mitch McConnell's dreadful day
Discussion: Washington Post and Daily Kos
Ashley Feinberg / Wired:
Jared Kushner Voted As a Woman, According to His Registration  —  SINCE MOVING INTO the White House months ago, Jared Kushner—senior advisor and son-in-law to the President, savior of the Middle East, and possible person of interest in a federal investigation—has amassed a rather extensive project portfolio.
RELATED:
Megan R. Wilson / The Hill:
Kushner registered to vote in New York as a female  —  Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is registered as a female voter in New York, according to public records.  —  Registration records show that when Kushner, who is married to first daughter Ivanka Ivanka …
Josh Barro / Business Insider:
The ‘doubled standard deduction’ in the GOP tax plan is a lie  —  In selling their soon-to-be-released tax plan, Republicans have been leaning hard on what they say is a provision to cut and simplify taxes for the middle class: Doubling the standard deduction that income tax payers may take.
RELATED:
Washington Post:
GOP tax document reveals plan for massive tax cuts, preserves key deductions  —  Republicans on Wednesday will propose slashing tax rates for the wealthy, middle class and businesses, while also preserving popular tax deductions that encourage buying homes and giving to charity …
Discussion: TheBlaze
Jonathan Swan / Axios:
Here's the GOP tax plan
Discussion: RedState and Business Insider
Washington Post:
Read the complete Republican tax plan released Wednesday
Discussion: National Review and Common Dreams
Dan Primack / Axios:
GOP tax plan cuts corporate interest deductibility
Discussion: Politico
Bloomberg:
Trump Will Let Congress Decide on Tax Rate for Top Earners
Clarice Silber / Associated Press:
Famous fake news writer found dead outside Phoenix  —  https://apnews.com/dc0728173537459b9a1e 38009dd5c4b5  —  Link copied!  —  PHOENIX (AP) — A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election has died outside Phoenix at the age of 38.  —  Maricopa County Sheriff's …
RELATED:
Dialynn Dwyer / Boston Globe:
Michelle Obama: ‘Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice’  —  Former First Lady Michelle Obama criticized women who voted for President Donald Trump during a wide-ranging conversation in Boston Wednesday that addressed life in the White House, her forthcoming book …
Discussion: The Root, Raw Story and Politicus USA
Rebecca Savransky / The Hill:
Fake news writer in 2016 presidential election found dead
Discussion: RedState and IJR
Wall Street Journal:
Second-Class Puerto Rico  —  Trump declines to waive the Jones Act for hurricane relief.  —  The devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria is awful to behold, and the Trump Administration will have to mobilize more resources to help.  Here's one idea: Suspend the law that raises …
Discussion: Cafe Hayek
RELATED:
Timothy Gardner / Reuters:
U.S. denies request for Puerto Rico shipping waiver
Dan Lamothe / Washington Post:
Clinton pressed Trump to deploy hospital ship Comfort to Puerto Rico. Now it's preparing to go.
John DiStaso / WMUR:
Upset: Democrat flips NH House seat in 2-1 GOP district  —  Kari Lerner of Chester defeats former Rep. James Headd of Auburn  —  CONCORD, N.H. —  Democrat Kari Lerner of Chester pulled off a surprising upset win in a Rockingham County special New Hampshire House election Tuesday …
Discussion: Shareblue, Jezebel and Rewire
RELATED:
David Smiley / miamiherald:
Taddeo wins as Democrats pick up Florida Senate seat
Discussion: NBC News
Chris Kahn / Reuters:
A majority of adults disagree with Trump on firing athletes who kneel during anthem: Reuters/Ipsos poll  —  NEW YORK (Reuters) - A majority of Americans disagree with President Donald Trump's assertion that football players should be fired for kneeling during the national anthem …
Discussion: The Daily Caller and AOL
RELATED:
Paul Gackle / Mercury News:
Sharks' Ward, one of NHL's few black players, may kneel for anthem
Dino Grandoni / Washington Post:
The Energy 202: Trump's hiring freeze shrank National Weather Service staff before hurricanes hit  —  THE LIGHTBULB  —  Ahead of what would turn out to be a potentially record-breaking hurricane season, the National Weather Service had 216 vacant positions it could not fill due …
RELATED:
Julianna Goldman / CBS News:
3 Cabinet officials under fire for taking costly flights
Jemele Hill / The Undefeated:
Jemele Hill on doing the right thing  —  A lesson from her grandmother: Be better.  No matter what.  —  I don't remember exactly how old I was, but let's just say I was 11.  —  I was spending the night at my grandmother's house with a couple of my close friends.  And they had an idea.
Sarah K. Burris / Raw Story:
Fire chief who called Mike Tomlin a ‘n**ger’ resigns — and blames the media for making him look racist  —  Washington County fire chief Paul Smith has resigned in wake of his use of a racial slur to refer to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.  —  “The media dragged my fire company …
Burgess Everett / Politico:
Corker: ‘Possible’ that Peyton Manning runs for Senate  —  It's “possible” but not necessarily likely that former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will run for Tennessee's open U.S. Senate seat, retiring Sen. Bob Corker said Wednesday.  —  The outgoing GOP senator said he spoke with Manning …
Discussion: Business Insider and The Week
ESPN:
Source: Fans upset by protests can get Sunday Ticket refunds  —  DirecTV is offering unprecedented refunds for fans who want to cancel their NFL Sunday Ticket package, if they inform the company that they are doing so due to the recent protests during the national anthem, a source confirmed.
RELATED:
Wall Street Journal:
DirecTV Allows Some NFL Refunds After Anthem Controversy
CBS News:
Rep. Steve Scalise on his road to recovery after being shot  —  House Majority Whip Steve Scalise speaks for the first time since being shot and nearly killed on a Virginia ballfield last June — This Sunday on 60 Minutes  —  Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La), the House Majority Whip who was shot …
Gabriel Sherman / Vanity Fair:
Rolling Stone 's Sales Pitch to Investors: Go Monthly, Slash Editorial Budget, Pivot to Video  —  Jann Wenner and his millennial son capitulate to magazine reality.  —  Last week, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner put his iconic magazine on the market, a decision that represents …
more at Mediagazer »
Rachana Pradhan / Politico:
Price's private-jet travels included visits with colleagues, lunch with son  —  Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price took a government-funded private jet in August to get to St. Simons Island, an exclusive Georgia resort where he and his wife own land, a day and a half before he addressed …
 
 
 More Items: 
Mike Ciandella / NewsBusters:
CNN Ignores Menendez Trial, Barely Skipped a Day for Ted Stevens in '08
NBC News:
Rocket Attack Hits Kabul Airport Hours After Mattis Arrives
CBS News:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she has “no doubt” sexism played role in election
Discussion: Fox News Insider and Politico
Tegna / KGW-TV:
Suspect told pit bull to attack black man, used racial slur, police say
Discussion: Raw Story
Lydia Saad / Gallup:
Perceived Need for Third Major Party Remains High in U.S.
Graham Moomaw / Richmond Times-Dispatch:
Poll: Donald Trump and Robert E. Lee could loom large in Virginia governor's race
 Earlier Items: 
CNN:
CNN poll: Most want major changes to the tax system
Discussion: The Daily Caller
Rhonda Cook / Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
U.S. Supreme Court grants stay of execution to Georgia killer
Discussion: The Daily Caller and The Root
Politico:
Trump's most (and least) popular cabinet members
Discussion: Axios, The Daily Caller and TheBlaze
Rana Foroohar / New York Times:
How Big Banks Became Our Masters
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Russian-funded Facebook ads backed Stein, Sanders and Trump
Michael S. Schmidt / New York Times:
Head of Drug Enforcement Administration to Leave, Alluding to Dismay Over Trump
 

 
From Mediagazer:

Garett Sloane / Ad Age:
Twitter says it's expanding tweet limit to 280 characters from 140 as part of test for some users

Scott Moritz / Bloomberg:
AT&T's DirecTV is giving refunds to customers who want to cancel their subscriptions to NFL's Sunday Ticket because of national anthem protests

Tony Romm / Recode:
In tweets, President Trump accuses Facebook of always being “anti-Trump” and questions whether it colluded with newspapers and TV networks
 
