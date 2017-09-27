Sharks' Ward, one of NHL's few black players, may kneel for anthem

Top Items:
Mike Allen / Axios:
Trump, at war with everyone, mocks McCain, McConnell — In private, President Trump has taken to physically mocking M&M: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (slumped shoulders; lethargic body language) and Sen. John McCain (imitating the thumbs-down of his historic health-care vote).
Nicole Lafond / Talking Points Memo: Reports: Trump Physically Mocks McCain And McConnell In Private
Alex Conant / FIREHOUSE Strategies: BREAKING: New data on NFL & health care
Betsy Rothstein / The Daily Caller: Morning Mirror: Kellyanne Conway Gets Picked Up By Armed Driver
Ken Meyer / Mediaite: ‘This is Abhorrent’: Meghan McCain Reacts to Trump Reportedly Mocking Her Father
Bob Bryan / Business Insider: Trump tweets ‘we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!’ after the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill collapses
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Trump at War with Everyone
Joe Jervis / Joe.My.God.: Trump “Physically Mocks” McCain And McConnell
Elizabeth Preza / Raw Story: IRS now sharing information with special counsel Mueller: report
Anna Fifield / Washington Post: North Korea seeks help from Republican analysts: 'What's up with Trump?'
Sam Belden / AOL: Report: North Korean officials are reaching out to Republican analysts for help understanding Trump
RELATED:
CNN:
Trump infuriated after backing Alabama loser — STORY HIGHLIGHTS — (CNN)Returning from a high-dollar fundraiser in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, an infuriated President Donald Trump watched aboard Air Force One as Fox News called the Alabama Senate primary for Roy Moore against Trump's favored candidate, Luther Strange.
Greg Sargent / Washington Post: Trump just endorsed a lawless bigot in Alabama. Here's how Democrats will run against him.
Matt Shuham / Talking Points Memo: CNN: Trump Was ‘Embarrassed And Pissed’ Over Endorsing Losing GOPer
Aaron Rupar / ThinkProgress: Republican members of Congress are being asked about Roy Moore. It's not going well.
Osita Nwanevu / Slate: Trump Congratulates Moore for Alabama Senate Primary Victory, Deletes Tweets Endorsing Strange
Brad Reed / Raw Story: Trump ‘embarrassed and pissed’ after ‘low-energy’ Luther Strange goes down in flames: report
Aidan McLaughlin / Mediaite: Trump Reportedly ‘Embarrassed and Pissed’ His Candidate Lost Alabama Race
Joe Jervis / Joe.My.God.: Trump “Embarrassed And Pissed” About Alabama Senate Result, Rages About His Staff And McConnell
Cameron Cawthorne / Washington Free Beacon: Moore Wins Alabama Senate Runoff Election Over Trump-Backed Candidate
Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg:
How Roy Moore's Win Roils Republicans — Jonathan Bernstein's morning links. — There are three big reasons why Roy Moore's defeat of President Donald Trump-endorsed Senator Luther Strange in the Alabama Republican primary on Tuesday matters. — RIP, Trump's Magic: Sure …
Ed Rogers / Washington Post:
Roy Moore's win is bad for Alabama, and even worse for the GOP — As a proud Alabaman, I'm walking today with my shoulders slumped. Roy Moore is the Republican nominee to be the next U.S. senator from my state, and he is likely to be elected in December. Moore is bad for Alabama and worse for the GOP.
Chris Cillizza / CNN: A 2018 wave is building. But how big will it be?
Matthew Yglesias / Vox: Democrats ought to invest in Doug Jones's campaign against Roy Moore
Jessica Taylor / NPR: Roy Moore, Culture Warrior, Will Be Favored To Be The Next U.S. Senator From Alabama
Betty Cracker / Balloon Juice: The Crackpottery Barn Rule
Robert Costa / Washington Post:
After Alabama, GOP anti-establishment wing declares all-out war in 2018 — Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore spoke Sunday at a campaign rally in Fairhope, Ala. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) — The stunning defeat of President Trump's chosen Senate candidate in Alabama on Tuesday amounted …
Alex Isenstadt / Politico: Moore's win spells trouble for GOP establishment in 2018
Jonathan Chait / New York Magazine: Roy Moore's Nomination Gave Republicans Another Chance to Reject Authoritarianism. They Declined.
Jack Jenkins / ThinkProgress: Christian nationalism can no longer be ignored. Roy Moore's win proves it.
Rosie Gray / The Atlantic: Trumpism Wins in Alabama, Even If Trump Doesn't
Alexander Bolton / The Hill: With lack of wins, GOP faces '18 primary woes
Mary Chastain / Le·gal In·sur·rec· tion: Could the GOP actually pick up more seats? — The GOP received …
BillMoyers.com: Daily Reads: DHS Will Collect Data on 10% of the Population; Roy Moore's Alabama Win Shakes Up GOP
Katherine Krueger / Splinter: Steve Bannon Promises Far-Right ‘Revolution’ as Virulent Bigot Roy Moore Wins Alabama Primary
Steve M. / No More Mister Nice Blog: BAD NEWS FOR MITCH McCCONNELL IS NOT NECESSARILY GOOD NEWS FOR DEMOCRATS
Ann Althouse / Althouse: “The stunning defeat of President Trump's chosen Senate candidate in Alabama on Tuesday amounted …
Veronica Stracqualursi / ABC News: The Note: Bannon beats Trump in Alabama Republican primary
Dave Lawler / Axios: Moore beats Trump-endorsed Strange in Alabama
Nancy LeTourneau / Washington Monthly: Alabama Is the First Battle in the War of Republican Oligarchs
Russell Goldman / New York Times:
Trump Deletes Tweets Supporting Luther Strange
Trump Deletes Tweets Supporting Luther Strange
Jacqueline Thomsen / The Hill: Trump deletes tweets backing Strange after primary loss
Madison Park / CNN: Trump's recent tweets supporting Luther Strange deleted
Neil Munro / Breitbart: More Moore Means Less DACA, Less Amnesty
Amber Phillips / Washington Post: How Roy Moore's win in Alabama could make life hard for Senate Republicans
Susan Wright / RedState: DESTROY THE EVIDENCE! It Wasn't Just Strange Who Lost Last Night in Alabama
Ellie Shechet / Jezebel: Trump Deletes Tweets Supporting Loser Luther Strange, So Everyone Can Go Ahead and Forget About That
Nicole Lafond / Talking Points Memo: Trump And Moore Already Kindling Friendship With Late-Night Phone Call
Perez Hilton: Donald Trump Deletes Endorsement Tweets After His Candidate Loses Primary Run For Alabama Senate Seat
Tommy Christopher / IJR: Trump Destroys Evidence He Supported Loser
Adam Clark Estes / Gizmodo: Donald Trump's Potentially Illegal Habit of Deleting Tweets Is Getting More Ridiculous
Ally Boguhn / Rewire: Ally of Anti-Choice Extremists Beats Trump's Candidate in Alabama U.S. Senate Primary
Dave Lawler / Axios: Trump deletes tweets backing Luther Strange
Mark Osborne / ABC News: Political world reacts to Roy Moore's victory in contentious Alabama primary runoff
Brandon Varner / WIAT-TV: Roy Moore wins runoff election against Luther Strange, opponents, president sound off
Gianluca Mezzofiore / Mashable: Uh oh, Trump has deleted tweets supporting the losing Alabama candidate
Fox News Insider: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel on Roy Moore Victory in Alabama Senate Runoff, General Election
Scott Lemieux / Lawyers, Guns & Money: Moore Revisionism — Donald Trump, having bet on the wrong horse …
Alex Seitz-Wald / NBC News: Renegade Roy Moore Trounces Trump's Pick for Senate
Alex Pfeiffer / The Daily Caller: Roy Moore Defeats Trump-Backed Senator To Win Alabama GOP Senate Primary
Richard Lawler / Engadget: President Trump deletes tweets that supported a losing candidate
Rachel del Guidice / The Daily Signal: Roy Moore Defeats Trump's Pick, Luther Strange, in GOP's Alabama Senate Runoff
Cameron Cawthorne / Washington Free Beacon: MSNBC Cuts Off Moore Victory Speech Because He's Talking About God
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Trump Deletes Tweets Endorsing Strange
Catherine Garcia / The Week: In short tweet, Trump congratulates Moore on runoff win, gets general election date wrong
Joe Jervis / Joe.My.God.: Trump Deletes Tweets Backing Sen. Luther Strange
Jordan Gehrke:
Alabama Senate Memo: Return of the Civil War and the Fall of Mitch McConnell
Alabama Senate Memo: Return of the Civil War and the Fall of Mitch McConnell
Martin Longman / Washington Monthly: How Did McConnell Become the Whipping Boy?
Henry J. Gomez / BuzzFeed: Neither Money Nor Trump Worked In Alabama
Mollie Hemingway / The Federalist: 5 Quick Takeaways From The Alabama Republican Primary
Thomas Kaplan / New York Times: McConnell Says Republicans Are Giving Up on Health Bill
Mike Allen / Axios:
Mitch McConnell's epic losing streak
Mitch McConnell's epic losing streak
Jennifer Rubin / Washington Post: The most interesting part of Corker's retirement isn't what you think it is
Harry Enten / FiveThirtyEight: The Republican Establishment And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Sheryl Gay Stolberg / New York Times: McConnell Gambled on Health Care and the Alabama Senate Race. He Lost.
Anne Laurie / Balloon Juice: Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Delicious!
Kira Lerner / ThinkProgress: BREAKING: Extremist Roy Moore wins Alabama Senate primary, dealing major blow to Trump
Samuel Gonzalez / The Last Tradition: Catastrophic Failure of Leadership: Incompetent and Dishonest Sen. Mitch McConnell Says Yellowbelly …
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Mitch McConnell's dreadful day
Mitch McConnell's dreadful day
David Weigel / Washington Post: Who is Doug Jones, and can he defeat Roy Moore in conservative Alabama?
Joan McCarter / Daily Kos: Mitch McConnell had a very, very bad Tuesday
New York Times:
Roy Moore Wins Senate G.O.P. Runoff in Alabama
Roy Moore Wins Senate G.O.P. Runoff in Alabama
Stephen Stromberg / Washington Post: Roy Moore wins. The country loses.
Doug Mataconis / Outside the Beltway: Roy Moore Wins Alabama Republican Senate Runoff
Jason Johnson / The Root: Ala. Voters Chose Between ‘Ku Klux and the Klan’ Tonight in GOP Primary and Got Roy Moore
William Steakin / IJR: Trump Tweets Supporting Senate Candidate Deleted Following Primary Loss
Samuel Gonzalez / The Last Tradition: Real Trumper and Conservative Darling Judge Roy Moore Wins Senate G.O.P. Runoff in Alabama
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Moore Wins GOP Senate Nomination In Alabama
Jessica Taylor / NPR: Trump's Brand Is On The Line In Alabama Senate Race
Daniel Strauss / Politico: 5 things to watch in Alabama's Senate election
New York Times:
Alabama Election Results: Roy Moore Advances in Race for U.S. Senate Seat
Alabama Election Results: Roy Moore Advances in Race for U.S. Senate Seat
John McCormack / Weekly Standard: The Alabama Senate Primary Wasn't About Trump
Staci Zaretsky / Above the Law: Morning Docket: 09.27.17 — * Former Alabama Supreme Court …
Eleanor Sheehan / Splinter: Roy Moore Wins Republican Senate Runoff in Alabama
Clare Foran / The Atlantic: Roy Moore Wins Alabama's Senate Republican Primary
Joe Jervis / Joe.My.God.: OPEN THREAD: Alabama Senate Runoff Results
Ashley Feinberg / Wired:
Jared Kushner Voted As a Woman, According to His Registration — SINCE MOVING INTO the White House months ago, Jared Kushner—senior advisor and son-in-law to the President, savior of the Middle East, and possible person of interest in a federal investigation—has amassed a rather extensive project portfolio.
Mark Moore / New York Post: Jared Kushner voted as a woman
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Kushner Registered to Vote as a Female
Megan Reynolds / Jezebel: Jared Kushner Is Registered to Vote as a Female
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Jared Kushner is registered to vote in New York as a woman
Jeva Lange / The Week: Chronically bad form-filler-outer Jared Kushner filed his voter registration as a woman
Gabrielle Okun / The Daily Caller: Kushner's New York Voter Registration Is ‘Female’
Megan R. Wilson / The Hill:
Kushner registered to vote in New York as a female — Presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is registered as a female voter in New York, according to public records. — Registration records show that when Kushner, who is married to first daughter Ivanka Ivanka …
Cameron Cawthorne / Washington Free Beacon: Kushner Registered to Vote as a Female in New York
Josh Barro / Business Insider:
The ‘doubled standard deduction’ in the GOP tax plan is a lie — In selling their soon-to-be-released tax plan, Republicans have been leaning hard on what they say is a provision to cut and simplify taxes for the middle class: Doubling the standard deduction that income tax payers may take.
Noah Lanard / Mother Jones: Trump's Tax Plan Lacks a Lot of Details—Except for How Much Money He Wants to Hand Out to the Rich
Seth Hanlon / Fortune: Trump's Reform Plan Is All About Cutting Taxes—For Trump
Erik Loomis / Lawyers, Guns & Money: Republican Lies About Taxes
Washington Post:
GOP tax document reveals plan for massive tax cuts, preserves key deductions — Republicans on Wednesday will propose slashing tax rates for the wealthy, middle class and businesses, while also preserving popular tax deductions that encourage buying homes and giving to charity …
Kate Scanlon / TheBlaze: Trump and GOP reveal tax cut plans
Jonathan Swan / Axios:
Here's the GOP tax plan
Here's the GOP tax plan
Patterico / RedState: BREAKING: Tax Reform Proposal Unveiled Today; Details at RedState This Afternoon
Washington Post:
Read the complete Republican tax plan released Wednesday
Read the complete Republican tax plan released Wednesday
Dan Primack / Axios:
GOP tax plan cuts corporate interest deductibility
GOP tax plan cuts corporate interest deductibility
Rachael Bade / Politico: Freedom Caucus endorses GOP tax plan
Bloomberg:
Trump Will Let Congress Decide on Tax Rate for Top Earners
Trump Will Let Congress Decide on Tax Rate for Top Earners
Rebekah Entralg / ThinkProgress: Trump promised to cut taxes for the middle class. Here's what his plan would actually do.
Clarice Silber / Associated Press:
Famous fake news writer found dead outside Phoenix — https://apnews.com/dc0728173537459b9a1e 38009dd5c4b5 — Link copied! — PHOENIX (AP) — A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election has died outside Phoenix at the age of 38. — Maricopa County Sheriff's …
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico: Trump accuses Facebook of being ‘anti-Trump’
Peter Weber / The Week: Fake-news impresario who credibly claimed influence in 2016 election found dead at home
Joe Jervis / Joe.My.God.: Viral Fake News Writer Found Dead At Age 38
Dialynn Dwyer / Boston Globe:
Michelle Obama: ‘Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice’ — Former First Lady Michelle Obama criticized women who voted for President Donald Trump during a wide-ranging conversation in Boston Wednesday that addressed life in the White House, her forthcoming book …
Breanna Edwards / The Root: Michelle Obama Had a Simple Reminder for the 53%: 'Any Woman who Voted against Hillary Clinton Voted …
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Michelle Obama: Women who voted against Clinton voted to silence ‘their own voice’
Rebecca Savransky / The Hill:
Fake news writer in 2016 presidential election found dead
Fake news writer in 2016 presidential election found dead
Susan Wright / RedState: Promoter of Pro-Trump “Fake News” Stories in 2016 Election Cycle Found Dead
Wall Street Journal:
Second-Class Puerto Rico — Trump declines to waive the Jones Act for hurricane relief. — The devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria is awful to behold, and the Trump Administration will have to mobilize more resources to help. Here's one idea: Suspend the law that raises …
Don Boudreaux / Cafe Hayek: The Jones Act Is Deadly
Timothy Gardner / Reuters:
U.S. denies request for Puerto Rico shipping waiver
U.S. denies request for Puerto Rico shipping waiver
Haley Britzky / Axios: Feds won't waive shipping law for damaged Puerto Rico
Daniel W. Drezner / Washington Post: The one act of deregulation the Trump administration will not take
Mark Sumner / Daily Kos: Trump refuses to lift the Jones Act as people across Puerto Rico receive ‘nothing, nothing, nothing’
David Crook / DCReport.org: Puerto Rican Hospitals Are in Critical Condition
Peter Weber / The Week: Suspending this 1920 law might help Puerto Rico recover faster. So far, Trump says no.
mccain.senate.gov: SENATOR JOHN McCAIN URGES DHS TO WAIVE THE ARCHAIC JONES ACT FOR PUERTO RICO TO AID HURRICANE RECOVERY EFFORTS
Julia / Common Dreams: Katrina Comparisons Mount for Trump as Puerto Rico Screams for Bolder Response
Nelson A. Denis / New York Times: The Law Strangling Puerto Rico
Upyernoz / rubber hose: He waived it to help Texas and Florida
Devin Henry / The Hill:
Pentagon: 44 percent of Puerto Ricans lack clean drinking water
Pentagon: 44 percent of Puerto Ricans lack clean drinking water
Nicole Chavez / CNN: Puerto Ricans still waiting for aid a week after Maria's devastation
Pedro Nicolaci da Costa / Business Insider: Puerto Rico faces a ‘death spiral’ that goes way beyond the humanitarian crisis
Tim Pearce / The Daily Caller: Puerto Rico Is Running Out Of Clean Water
James Woods / Democrats.com: Hillary Clinton: “I'm not sure Trump knows Puerto Ricans are US citizens”
Gabe Ortiz / Daily Kos: Trump to take break from rage-tweeting the NFL for visit to a devastated Puerto Rico
Megan Cerullo / New York Daily News:
Pitbull sends private plane to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to U.S. for chemo
Pitbull sends private plane to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to U.S. for chemo
Chelsea Candelario / Mashable: Pitbull lends his private plane to help cancer patients in Puerto Rico get treatment they need
Wfla Web / WFLA-TV: Miami-native Pitbull sends private jet to Puerto Rico to evacuate cancer patients
CBS Pittsburgh: Rapper Pitbull Sends His Private Jet To Puerto Rico To Help Evacuate Cancer Patients
Yesha Callahan / The Root: Mark Cuban and Pitbull Lend Their Private Planes to Aid in Puerto Rico's Relief Efforts
Katrina Butcher / KFOR-TV: Pitbull, Mark Cuban lend private planes to aid a devastated Puerto Rico
Dan Lamothe / Washington Post:
Clinton pressed Trump to deploy hospital ship Comfort to Puerto Rico. Now it's preparing to go.
Clinton pressed Trump to deploy hospital ship Comfort to Puerto Rico. Now it's preparing to go.
Kaili Joy Gray / Shareblue: Jimmy Kimmel's baby thanks you for saving health care, awesome VA polls, and President Obama
Kevin Drum / Mother Jones: Hillary Clinton For President!
Jenni Fink / IJR: After Telling Trump Admin to Send Aid to US Citizens in PR ‘Now,’ Kris Paronto Reveals ‘Wish’ for Hillary Clinton
Emily Shapiro / ABC News: San Juan mayor says people are ‘gasping for air’ as Maria cripples Puerto Rico
Alexia Fernández Campbell / Vox: Here's what Trump could actually do to help Puerto Rico
Ryan Pickrell / The Daily Caller: Trump Sends Hospital Ship To Puerto Rico, WaPo Gives Clinton All The Praise
Brett T. / twitchy.com: WaPo: Did Hillary's nagging convince Trump to deploy a hospital ship to Puerto Rico?
David A. Graham / The Atlantic: Is the Federal Government Doing Enough for Puerto Rico?
Chandrika Narayan / CNN: ‘Apocalyptic’ devastation in Puerto Rico, and little help in sight
John DiStaso / WMUR:
Upset: Democrat flips NH House seat in 2-1 GOP district — Kari Lerner of Chester defeats former Rep. James Headd of Auburn — CONCORD, N.H. — Democrat Kari Lerner of Chester pulled off a surprising upset win in a Rockingham County special New Hampshire House election Tuesday …
Matthew Chapman / Shareblue: Deep red pro-Trump town casts deciding votes to flip yet another seat blue in New Hampshire
David Smiley / miamiherald:
Taddeo wins as Democrats pick up Florida Senate seat
Taddeo wins as Democrats pick up Florida Senate seat
Chris Kahn / Reuters:
A majority of adults disagree with Trump on firing athletes who kneel during anthem: Reuters/Ipsos poll — NEW YORK (Reuters) - A majority of Americans disagree with President Donald Trump's assertion that football players should be fired for kneeling during the national anthem …
Paul Gackle / Mercury News:
Sharks' Ward, one of NHL's few black players, may kneel for anthem
Sharks' Ward, one of NHL's few black players, may kneel for anthem
Hemal Jhaveri / USA Today: Black players alone can not carry the burden of protest for the entire NHL
Emma Baccellieri / Deadspin: Joel Ward: “I've Experienced A Lot Of Racism Myself In Hockey,” May Kneel For Anthem
Dino Grandoni / Washington Post:
The Energy 202: Trump's hiring freeze shrank National Weather Service staff before hurricanes hit — THE LIGHTBULB — Ahead of what would turn out to be a potentially record-breaking hurricane season, the National Weather Service had 216 vacant positions it could not fill due …
Michael Bastasch / The Daily Caller: Citing No Evidence, WaPo Implies This Trump Policy Hurt US Hurricane Forecasting Abilities
Sarah K. Burris / Raw Story: Trump's executive order caused major problems for National Weather Service before devastating hurricanes hit
John Siciliano / Washington Examiner: EPA eyes major new cuts to biofuel mandate
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: EPA Spending Nearly $25K to Build Administrator Scott Pruitt a Soundproof Phone Booth
Joe Jervis / Joe.My.God.: CONE OF SILENCE: EPA Spends $25K To Build “Secure And Soundproof” Communications Booth For Scott Pruitt
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: EPA Spending $25K on Phone Booth for Pruitt
Julianna Goldman / CBS News:
3 Cabinet officials under fire for taking costly flights
3 Cabinet officials under fire for taking costly flights
Mark Hand / ThinkProgress: Lavish spending on Scott Pruitt runs counter to Trump's plan to slash EPA's budget
Steve Benen / MSNBC: EPA's Scott Pruitt requests a very expensive phone booth
Jemele Hill / The Undefeated:
Jemele Hill on doing the right thing — A lesson from her grandmother: Be better. No matter what. — I don't remember exactly how old I was, but let's just say I was 11. — I was spending the night at my grandmother's house with a couple of my close friends. And they had an idea.
William Steakin / IJR: Jemele Hill Blasts ‘Dumb Narrative’ Around Her Controversial Trump Comments
Liam Clancy / The Daily Caller: ESPN's Jemele Hill Slams ‘Dumb Narrative’ Against Her Trump Comments
Sarah K. Burris / Raw Story:
Fire chief who called Mike Tomlin a ‘n**ger’ resigns — and blames the media for making him look racist — Washington County fire chief Paul Smith has resigned in wake of his use of a racial slur to refer to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. — “The media dragged my fire company …
Damon Young / The Root: Pittsburgh-Area Fire Chief Resigns After Calling Mike Tomlin the N-Word on Facebook, Blames His Racism on ... the Media?
Trisha Bee / FOX6Now.com: From Jersey burnings to players being uninvited, backlash to the #TakeAKnee protest grows
Digby / Hullabaloo: A firing offense?
Burgess Everett / Politico:
Corker: ‘Possible’ that Peyton Manning runs for Senate — It's “possible” but not necessarily likely that former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will run for Tennessee's open U.S. Senate seat, retiring Sen. Bob Corker said Wednesday. — The outgoing GOP senator said he spoke with Manning …
Joe Perticone / Business Insider: Tennessee congressman says Peyton Manning might be considering a run for Senate
Kimberly Alters / The Week: Is Peyton Manning eyeing a Senate run?
ESPN:
Source: Fans upset by protests can get Sunday Ticket refunds — DirecTV is offering unprecedented refunds for fans who want to cancel their NFL Sunday Ticket package, if they inform the company that they are doing so due to the recent protests during the national anthem, a source confirmed.
William Teach / John Hawkins' Right Wing News: Majority Of Adults (almost half of whom don't watch football) Disagree On Firing Kneeling NFL Players
Derek Thompson / The Atlantic: Yes, NFL Viewership Is Down. No, It's Not All Trump.
Amanda Prestigiacomo / Daily Wire: BACKFIRE: NFL Fans Demanding Refunds Over National Anthem Protest. And They're Getting Them.
Wall Street Journal:
DirecTV Allows Some NFL Refunds After Anthem Controversy
DirecTV Allows Some NFL Refunds After Anthem Controversy
Swapna Krishna / Engadget: DirecTV offers NFL Sunday Ticket refunds following player protests
Melanie Ehrenkranz / Gizmodo: What Is Going on With DirecTV's NFL Refunds?
Margaret M. / John Hawkins' Right Wing News: HEADS UP! DirecTV Refunding Subscribers Upset Over Anthem Protests Their NFL Package Fees
Christine Brennan / USA Today: NFL is winning in fight against President Trump
Mike Ozanian / Forbes: NFL National Anthem Protests Sack DirecTV
Angela Helm / The Root: DirecTV Gives Refunds to Those Offended by NFL Protests
Sarah Taylor / TheBlaze: DirecTV offering refunds for NFL Sunday Ticket in wake of players' national anthem protests
Julia O'Donoghue / New Orleans Times-Picayune: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser boycotts Saints over national anthem protests
Julio Rosas / IJR: More Bad News for NFL: DirecTV Is Allowing Some Fed Up Fans to Cancel ‘Sunday Ticket’ Packages
Sasha Lekach / Mashable: NFL fans who can't handle protests are canceling their DirecTV sports packages
Arlette Saenz / ABC News: Trump: 'I wasn't preoccupied with the NFL'
Amber Randall / The Daily Caller: DirectTV Might Be Offering Angry Customers Refunds Over NFL Protests
Katelyn Caralle / Washington Free Beacon: DirecTV Experiences Wave of Cancellations Amid NFL National Anthem Protests, Allows Some Refunds
CBS News:
Rep. Steve Scalise on his road to recovery after being shot — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise speaks for the first time since being shot and nearly killed on a Virginia ballfield last June — This Sunday on 60 Minutes — Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La), the House Majority Whip who was shot …
Paul Crookston / Washington Free Beacon: Scalise to Recount Recovery During First Post-Shooting Interview
Gabriel Sherman / Vanity Fair:
Rolling Stone 's Sales Pitch to Investors: Go Monthly, Slash Editorial Budget, Pivot to Video — Jann Wenner and his millennial son capitulate to magazine reality. — Last week, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner put his iconic magazine on the market, a decision that represents …
Rachana Pradhan / Politico:
Price's private-jet travels included visits with colleagues, lunch with son — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price took a government-funded private jet in August to get to St. Simons Island, an exclusive Georgia resort where he and his wife own land, a day and a half before he addressed …
Jen Hayden / Daily Kos: Sec. Price used taxpayer-funded private jets to get to ‘meetings’ in favorite family vacation spots
Christopher Brennan / AOL: Price had lunch with son during controversial private jet travel
Charles Gaba / ACA Signups: Q: Who replaces Price if he's out? A: Ummmm...
Margaret Hartmann / New York Magazine: Tom Price Used Private Jets for Trips That Mixed Business With Pleasure
Michael Warren / Weekly Standard: White House Watch: Trump Goes for Tax Reform
Catherine Garcia / The Week: Politico: Tom Price's taxpayer-funded private-jet travels mixed business with pleasure
Elizabeth Preza / Raw Story: HHS Tom Price chartered government-funded jets to places he owns property: report
Esme Cribb / Talking Points Memo: Politico: Price Visited Family Members, Longtime Friends On Private Jet Trips
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Price Used Private Jets to Meet Family and Friends