Waiter: MLB catcher Bruce Maxwell made up story about service refusal over anthem protest

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Five women accuse journalist and ‘Game Change’ co-author Mark Halperin of sexual harassment — Veteran journalist Mark Halperin sexually harassed women while he was in a powerful position at ABC News, according to five women who shared their previously undisclosed accounts with CNN and others …
Discussion:
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico: Mark Halperin apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ behavior toward women
Annie Lowrey / The Atlantic: The Inequality Beneath the Sexual-Harassment Headlines
Callum Borchers / Washington Post: Mark Halperin, accused of sexual harassment, once said there was ‘nothing illegal’ about Trump's alleged groping
Caitlin MacNeal / Talking Points Memo: Mark Halperin Apologizes After 5 Women Accuse Him Of Sexual Harassment
Justin Caruso / The Daily Caller: CNN Panelist: Trump Has ‘Personality Disorder’ [VIDEO]
Kyle Smith / National Review: Mark Halperin and the ‘S****y Media Men’
Lia Eustachewich / New York Post: Acting like a pig costs Mark Halperin his job
John Koblin / New York Times: Mark Halperin Out at MSNBC After 5 Women Say He Sexually Harassed Them
Tommy Christopher / IJR: ‘Morning Joe’ Dude Who Defended Trump Sexual Misconduct Is Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Andrea González-Ramírez / Refinery29: 5 Women Accuse Journalist Mark Halperin Of Sexual Harassment
Dana / Patterico's Pontifications: Talk About A Real Game Changer: Mark Halperin, Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Out At MSNBC
Zack Sharf / IndieWire: Mark Halperin, Journalist and NBC News Analyst, Accused of Sexual Harassment By Five Women
A.J. Katz / TVNewser: Megyn Kelly Rattles Off Lengthy List of High-Profile Men Linked to Sexual Misconduct
Shakezula / Lawyers, Guns & Money: Another man inconvenienced by women's opinions - Update: There's a Cillizza Tweet 4 Everything!
Patterico / RedState: GAME CHANGE: Mark Halperin “Stepping Back” from Media After Sexual Harassment Claims
Dallas Franklin / KFOR-TV: The (incomplete) list of powerful men accused of sexual harassment after Harvey Weinstein
Ann Althouse / Althouse: “Veteran journalist Mark Halperin sexually harassed women while he was in a powerful position at ABC News...”
Tom Maguire / JustOneMinute: Cheap, Irresponsible Bonus Speculation, or, Get Your Schadenfreude Early
Greg P. / twitchy.com: GAME CHANGER? Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment; Bounced from MSNBC for now
David Ferguson / Raw Story: ‘Game Change’ author Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment by five women: report
Alex Johnson / NBC News: NBC News Analyst Mark Halperin Accused of Sexual Harassment
Alex Lockie / Business Insider: Veteran journalist Mark Halperin out at MSNBC after sexual harassment claims
David Rutz / Washington Free Beacon: Veteran Reporter Mark Halperin Accused of Sexual Harassment While at ABC News
Shane Savitsky / Axios: Mark Halperin out at NBC after sexual harassment allegations
Laura Clawson / Daily Kos: Sexual harassment allegations put Mark Halperin's past defense of Trump in a new light
Melissa McEwan / Shakesville: Today in Rape Culture: Mark Halperin
Twitter:
Announcement: RT and Sputnik Advertising — Twitter has made the policy decision to off-board advertising from all accounts owned by Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik, effective immediately. This decision was based on the retrospective work we've been doing around the 2016 U.S. election …
Discussion:
David Mack / BuzzFeed: Twitter Is Banning Ads From Russian Media Outlets RT And Sputnik Because Of Election Meddling
Nicholas Confessore / New York Times: Twitter Bans Two Kremlin-Backed News Outlets From Advertising
Paul Montagu / RedState: Surprise! Twitter Did Something Right!
Natasha Bertrand / Business Insider: Twitter is banning all ads from Russian news agencies RT and Sputnik effective immediately
Li Zhou / Politico: Twitter pulls RT, Sputnik ads
Sam Thielman / Talking Points Memo: Twitter Bans RT and Sputnik Advertising Citing Months-Old Intelligence Report
Sam Dorman / IJR: Twitter Bans Russia Today and Sputnik Ads After Alleged Attempts to Meddle in 2016 Election
Alyssa Newcomb / NBC News: Twitter Bans Two Russian-Backed News Outlets From Advertising
Eric Lieberman / The Daily Caller: Twitter To Take $1.9 Million In RT And Sputnik Ad Revenue And Donate To Russian Interference Research
Daniel Cooper / Engadget: Twitter blocks ads from two Russia-backed media agencies
Colin Lecher / The Verge: Twitter will ban two Russian government-linked media outlets from advertising
David McCabe / Axios: Twitter bans ads from RT and Sputnik over election concerns
RELATED:
RT:
Revealed: How Twitter pushed RT to spend big on 2016 US election
CNN:
In Hill interviews, top Dems denied knowledge of payments to firm behind Trump dossier — (CNN)Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz both privately denied to congressional Russia investigators …
Discussion:
Esme Cribb / Talking Points Memo: CNN: Podesta, Wasserman Schultz Said They Didn't Know Who Funded Dossier
Joe Jervis / Joe.My.God.: FEC Complaint Accuses DNC And Clinton Campaign Of Hiding Payments For Fusion GPS Trump-Russia Dossier
Nick Dutton / WTVR-TV: Clinton campaign and DNC helped fund dossier research
RELATED:
Molly Boigon / WGBH News:
Juliette Kayyem: Mueller Will Deliver On Russia Investigation Before Thanksgiving — National security expert Juliette Kayyem is predicting news from Robert Mueller's Russia investigation will be announced within the next month. — “I think it is safe to say that before Thanksgiving …
Discussion:
Timothy L. O'Brien / Bloomberg: Don't Be Distracted by the Trump Dossier Fuss
Martin Longman / Washington Monthly: Will Robert Mueller Drop a Bomb Before Thanksgiving?
Aaron Klein / Breitbart: John McCain Won't Say Whether He Knew He Was Handing Clinton-Funded Russia Dossier to FBI
David Harsanyi / New York Post: Why doesn't Hillary's ‘dossier’ trick count as treason?
Doug Powers / MichelleMalkin.com: Hillary Clinton, DNC locks to share ‘Psychological Projectors of the Decade’ award
Cristina Laila / The Gateway Pundit: Tom Fitton: ‘Mueller Had to Have Known About Clinton Ties to Dossier’
Matt Vespa / Townhall.com: Former Bush Aide: It Sure Looks Like Hillary Clinton's Campaign Colluded With The Russians
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Mueller Announcement Within a Month?
Erika June Smith / WGN-TV: Hillary Clinton reportedly unaware of dossier before it was published
Scott Johnson / Power Line: Hillary's dossier — The Trump Dossier was a fertile source …
Bre Payton / The Federalist: Watchdog Files FEC Complaint Against Hillary, DNC Over Steele Dossier Funding Scheme
Elliot Hannon / Slate: The Clinton Campaign Reportedly Funded the Salacious Trump Dossier. Does It Matter?
Callum Borchers / Washington Post: Hillary Clinton's disingenuous dossier outrage
Jonathan Easley / The Hill: DNC, Wasserman Schultz say they were unaware of dossier payments
Byron Tau / Wall Street Journal:
Paul Ryan Says FBI Plans to Provide Documents Related to Russia Dossier
Discussion:
Sam Dorman / IJR: FBI Will Share Trump-Dossier Documents With Congress
Anna North / Vox:
Why Harvey Weinstein is disgraced but Donald Trump is president — The allegations against Weinstein and Trump are strikingly similar. Why have the outcomes been so different? — The story, by now, reads as familiar. Summer Zervos got her big break appearing on a network television show.
RELATED:
Lloyd Grove / The Daily Beast:
Lisa Bloom Has ‘Files’ on Rose McGowan's Sexual History: Inside Her Scorched Earth Crusade for Harvey Weinstein … Ronan Farrow was stunned and disgusted early this year when famed feminist lawyer Lisa Bloom phoned him, in the midst of his investigation for NBC News of widespread allegations …
Frank Bajak / Associated Press:
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped after suit filed — https://apnews.com/877ee1015f1c43f1965f 63538b035d3f — Link copied! — A computer server crucial to a lawsuit against Georgia election officials was quietly wiped clean by its custodians just after the suit was filed, The Associated Press has learned.
Discussion:
Brad Reed / Raw Story: Georgia election server wiped after voting rights advocates file suit against GOP Secretary of State
Karl Bode / Techdirt: Georgia Election Server Mysteriously Wiped Clean After Lawsuit Highlights Major Vulnerabilities
Rob LeFebvre / Engadget: Georgia election server reportedly wiped in wake of lawsuit
Melissa McEwan / Shakesville: Georgia Election Server's Data Destroyed After Suit Filed
Michael Panter:
Like a lot of men, I've had a sinking feeling when I see how many friends have posted using the #MeToo tag. I've also read suggestions on how men can play a role, and sadly I've had several ex-partners who were victims. One is well-known, but hasn't shared her story (so neither will I).
Discussion:
Media Matters for America: Ex-partner of O'Reilly accuser recounts Fox's attempted cover-up of sexual harassment allegations
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton / John Hawkins' Right …: Megyn Kelly FINALLY Breaks Her Silence on Bill O'Reilly - Slams Him on Air [VIDEO]
Colby Hall / Mediaite: EXCLUSIVE: O'Reilly ‘Commencing Legal Action’ Against NJ Pol Accusing Him of Harassment
New York Times:
10-Year-Old Immigrant Is Detained After Agents Stop Her on Way to Surgery — A 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy has been detained by federal immigration authorities in Texas after she passed through a Border Patrol checkpoint on her way to a hospital to undergo emergency gall bladder surgery.
Discussion:
Rebecca Savransky / The Hill: Immigration agents detain 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy after surgery
Gabe Ortiz / Daily Kos: Immigration agents take 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy into custody after emergency surgery
Melissa McEwan / Shakesville: U.S. Immigration Policy Is Breathtaking Malice
Eleanor Ainge Roy / The Guardian:
Scott Brown: more complaints surface over behaviour of US ambassador to New Zealand — Ambassador said to have been ‘culturally insensitive’ at party in Samoa and is alleged by one woman to have stared at her breasts … It was a balmy 32 degrees when the US ambassador to New Zealand …
Discussion:
Hot Air:
Ben Sasse On Alabama Senate Race: “It Feels Like This Party That I'm A Part Of Has Gone Post-Constitutional” — An interesting bit from Jonah Goldberg's podcast, The Remnant. Goldberg puts Sasse on the spot by asking whether he'll be following the lead of his libertarian-ish colleagues in the Senate …
RELATED:
Mallory Shelbourne / The Hill:
Sasse: Alabama Senate race looks ‘crappy to me’
Julie Hirschfeld Davis / New York Times:
Trump to Declare Opioid Crisis a ‘Public Health Emergency’ — WASHINGTON — President Trump on Thursday will announce he is directing his Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency, senior administration officials said …
Discussion:
Michela Tindera / Forbes: Opioid Billionaire Arrested On Racketeering Charges
Aaron Blake / Washington Post: Trump flubs another promise: Declaring the opioid crisis a ‘national emergency’
Nathaniel Weixel / The Hill: White House: Trump to declare opioid crisis a public health emergency
Kate Scanlon / TheBlaze: Trump to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency
Matthew Chapman / Shareblue Media: Trump makes a mockery of the opioid crisis as his own voters suffer
Casey Hopkins / Mediaite: LIVE STREAM President Trump Gives Comments On The Opioid Crisis
RELATED:
German Lopez / Vox:
Trump just declared a public health emergency to combat the opioid crisis. Here's what that will do.
Alexi McCammond / Axios: Trump: “Really great advertising” will keep kids off drugs
Rachel Roubein / The Hill: Senate Dems want $45B to address opioid epidemic
Sarah Karlin-Smith / Politico: Trump opioid declaration falls short, say state officials
Gregory Korte / USA Today:
Exclusive: Trump to declare public health emergency for opioids, a partial measure to fight drug epidemic
Discussion:
Katherine Faulders / ABC News: Trump declares opioid crisis a national public health emergency
German Lopez / Vox: Emergency declaration or not, Trump and Congress need to do way more to fight the opioid epidemic
Adam K. Raymond / New York Magazine: Trump to Declare Opioid Crisis a Public-Health Emergency — Which Isn't What He Promised
Alexi McCammond / Axios: Inside Trump's “nationwide public health emergency” on opioids
Vanity Fair:
Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams Share Their Stories of James Toback's Sexual Harassment — Both women encountered the director early in their careers. Both describe remarkably similar experiences of his targeting and humiliation of young actresses. — A week after The New York Times …
Discussion:
Anthony D'Alessandro / Deadline: Selma Blair & Rachel McAdams Say James Toback Sexually Harassed Them; Blair Claims He Threatened Her
Proma Khosla / Mashable: Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams open up about their own horrifying sexual harassment experiences
Alex Seitz-Wald / NBC News:
Trump Spending $1.75 Million on Presidential Furniture, Redecorations — WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration is spending $1.75 million on furniture for the White House and offices tied to it, according to government records. — That includes $17,000 for custom rugs …
McClatchy Washington Bureau:
Trump associate Cohen sold four NY buildings for cash to mysterious buyers — WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's long time business lawyer Michael Cohen may be best known for his aggressive campaign television defenses of the real estate mogul, his role in an abortive effort to build a Trump Tower …
Discussion:
Tory Newmyer / Washington Post: The Finance 202: House Republicans scramble to pave way for tax overhaul
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Trump Adviser Flipped Buildings to Mysterious Buyers
Jonathan Chait / New York Magazine:
The Republicans Have Developed a Theory of Alt-Collusion to Defend Trump From Mueller — Having apparently decided that defending the Trump campaign against charges of collusion with Russian cyberattacks is an impossible task, the Republican Party has decided to go on offense.
Discussion:
Glenn Reynolds / Instapundit: THE WALL STREET JOURNAL EDITORIALIZES: Democrats, Russians and the FBI …
Sam Levin / The Guardian:
‘I hope someone truly shoots you’: online conspiracy theorists harass Vegas victims — Those who lived to describe the mass shooting face flood of abuse on social media accusing them of being actors, as hoax claims flourish on YouTube — Braden Matejka survived a bullet to the head in the Las Vegas massacre.
Discussion:
Alex Daugherty / miamiherald:
Threats are preventing Frederica Wilson from voting in Washington — WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats celebrated Rep. Frederica Wilson on Wednesday by wearing stickers adorned with a red cowboy hat and posing for a group picture on the steps of the Capitol. — But one notable person was missing: Wilson herself.
Discussion:
Sophia Nelson / Politico: What's Trump's Problem With Black Women?
Rebecca Savransky / The Hill: Frederica Wilson not in Washington due to threats: report
Andy Towle / Towleroad: Wikileaks, David Cop-A-Feel, Mark Halperin, RT, iPhone, Pope Francis, Anna Wintour, Kathy Griffin: HOT LINKS
Nicole Lafond / Talking Points Memo: Spox: Rep. Frederica Wilson Away From Washington Amid Ongoing Threats
Tom Kludt / CNNMoney:
Bill O'Reilly dropped by another talent agency — Fox gave O'Reilly contract after $32 million settlement — Bill O'Reilly will be dropped by William Morris Endeavor, the talent agency that handles his book deals. — In a statement provided to CNN, a spokesman for WME said that the agency will …
Alex Finley / Politico:
The Recruitables: Why Trump's Team Was Easy Prey for Putin — By now, it should be clear to anyone following the news that Russian intelligence made a formidable effort to approach the Trump campaign and assess the potential to manipulate its members. As a former officer of the CIA's Directorate …
Discussion:
Stephanie Kirchgaessner / The Guardian:
Cambridge Analytica used data from Facebook and Politico to help Trump — Speech by company executive contradicts denial by Trump campaign that the company used its own data and Facebook data to help the campaign — Did Cambridge Analytica influence the Brexit vote and the US election? — Read more
Discussion:
Casey Michel / ThinkProgress: Trump campaign is abruptly trying to distance itself from data firm it paid millions. Here's why.
Rebecca Ballhaus / Wall Street Journal: Trump-Linked Company Reached Out to WikiLeaks on Hacked Emails
Tierney Sneed / Talking Points Memo: WSJ: Trump-Linked Data Firm Pitched Assange On Organizing Hacked Emails
Kevin Johnson / USA Today:
Justice Department settles IRS lawsuits from 400 conservative groups claiming discrimination … WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday that the Justice Department is settling class action lawsuits brought by more than 400 conservative groups who said they were “improperly” …
Will Ricciardella / IJR: 4 Years After Scandal, Conservative Groups Targeted by IRS Finally Receive Justice
Dave McKenna / Deadspin:
Second Woman: George H.W. Bush Groped Me — Earlier this week, actress Heather Lind said in a now-deleted Instagram post that former president George H.W. Bush had sexually assaulted her. “He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side,” she wrote.
Discussion:
Brandon Morse / RedState: Comparing Bush 41 to Weinstein is Asinine and Insults Actual Victims of Sexual Assault
Heather Dockray / Mashable: George H.W. Bush may be elderly. That doesn't make what he did OK.
Peter Jacobs / Business Insider: George H.W. Bush tells the same lewd joke when taking pictures to ‘try to put people at ease’
Cicero Estrella / East Bay Times: George H.W. Bush accused by second woman of groping
Sarah Taylor / TheBlaze: Second woman lodges complaint against George H.W. Bush. His spokesperson shuts it down quickly.
Ford Springer / The Daily Caller: George H.W. Bush's Response To Groping Claims Is Pretty Self-Explanatory
Zack Sharf / IndieWire: Second Woman, Actress Jordana Grolnick, Accuses President George H.W. Bush of Groping Her
Matt Shuham / Talking Points Memo: George HW Bush Apologizes Again After Second Woman Says He Groped Her
Reid Mene / IJR: Another Woman Claims George H.W. Bush Groped Her, Quipping He's Like ‘David Cop-A-Feel’
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico: George H.W. Bush apologizes for alleged groping incident
The Glenn Beck Program / Glenn Beck: Spokesperson Confirmed George H.W. Bush Groping Story, Offered This Explanation
WGN Web Desk / WGN-TV: 2nd actress accuses George H.W. Bush of sexual assault
James Doubek / NPR: George H.W. Bush Responds To Groping Allegations
Melissa McEwan / Shakesville: We Resist: Day 280 — One of the difficulties in resisting …
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Second woman says George H. W. Bush groped her and joked his favorite magician is ‘David Cop-a-Feel’
Joseph A. Wulfsohn / Mediaite: Two Women Now Accuse George H.W. Bush Of Groping Them, Jokes About ‘David Cop-A-Feel’
David Choi / AOL: ‘David Cop-A-Feel’: New actress claims President George H.W. Bush touched her and told a lewd joke
Lisa Respers France / CNN: George H.W. Bush responds after actress accuses him of sexual assault
Ann Althouse / Althouse: “Now that the #metoo movement has brought this all to light, I think I should have been a little …
Monique Judge / The Root: 2nd Woman Accuses ‘David Cop-a-Feel,’ aka George H.W. Bush, of Groping Her
Erica Pandey / Axios: Bush issues second apology after harassment allegation
Tom Porter / Newsweek: GEORGE H.W. BUSH APOLOGIZES AFTER ACTRESS HEATHER LIND ACCUSES HIM OF SEXUAL ASSAULT
Washington Times:
Sessions threatened to quit over Chinese dissident — Attorney General Jeff Sessions went to the mat recently against pro-China officials within the Trump administration to prevent the forcible return of a dissident businessman to China. — According to a person familiar with the issue …
Discussion:
Adam Duvernay / delawareonline:
Police: Delaware City man spies on ‘Muslims’ who were not Muslims — 10/25/17 Damian Giletto/The News Journal — The man Delaware City Police arrested last week for threatening his neighbors believed they were Muslims bent on doing him and the nation harm, and he told investigators he would stop them.
Discussion:
Alayna Treene / Axios:
Tea Party leader: Trump should “stay out” of Mississippi race — Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin told Axios that the GOP Senate primary in Mississippi could be heated this year, and warned that President Trump should “stay out of it” or risk angering grassroots voters.
Discussion:
Elizabeth Drew / New Republic:
Who Knew Trump Would Be a Weak President? — He campaigned with a lot of swagger. But his first nine months in office have been defined by indecision, vacillation, and a reluctance to call shots. — At his rallies, presidential candidate Donald Trump excited his most avid supporters through displays …
Rebecca Savransky / The Hill:
Trump on Chinese president: ‘Some people might call him the king of China’ — President Trump during an interview on Wednesday touted his “very good relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping. — “People say we have the best relationship of any president-president …
Discussion:
Hugh Hewitt / The Hugh Hewitt Show:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Freedom Of Religion and Speech — U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Sessions joined me this morning to discuss threats to First Amendment freedoms as well as other pressing topics at the Department of Justice: — 10-26hhs-sessions — Transcript:
Discussion:
Alan Pyke / ThinkProgress: Conservative radio host prods Sessions on massive crackdown on legal weed
Polly Washburn / The Cannabist: Talk show host Hugh Hewitt lobbies Jeff Sessions to pursue federal marijuana crackdown
Tom Angell / Forbes: Sessions “Can't Comment” On Marijuana Crackdown Plans
Taylor & Francis:
Technology Firms Shape Political Communication: The Work of Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, and Google With Campaigns During the 2016 U.S. Presidential Cycle — Abstract — This article offers the first analysis of the role that technology companies, specifically Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft …
Discussion:
Brent Scher / Washington Free Beacon:
Tom Perez Says ‘Electoral College Is Not a Creation of the Constitution’ (It Is.) — DNC chair gets Constitution wrong in speech to law students — Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez incorrectly stated “the Electoral College is not a creation of the Constitution” during a Tuesday night speech.
Discussion:
Victor Skinner / The American Mirror: CONFUSION: DNC leader tells law students Electoral College ‘not creation of Constitution’
William Vaillancourt / IJR: DNC Chair Tom Perez Says the Electoral College Is ‘Not a Creation of the Constitution’
Nick Wadhams / Bloomberg:
How Rex Tillerson Is Remaking the State Department — The former CEO is bent on a full private-sector-style redesign even as trouble brews abroad. — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson doesn't know what to make of news reports that morale is low at his agency and that he's not doing a good job running it.
Discussion:
Nahal Toosi / Politico: Leaked document shows Tillerson power play