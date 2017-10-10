Yuli Gurriel does slant-eye gesture after hitting homer off Yu Darvish, calls him slur

Top Items:
Exclusive: First charges filed in Mueller investigation — Washington (CNN)A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter. — The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge.
Andrew Egger / Weekly Standard: Report: Mueller Files Charges
Haley Britzky / Axios: First charges approved in Mueller's Russia probe
Charles Johnson / Little Green Footballs: BREAKING: First Charges Filed in Mueller Investigation
Ben Dreyfuss / Mother Jones: CNN Just Published a Story Claiming Mueller Has Filed Charges in the Russia Probe
Josh Marshall / Talking Points Memo: Boom: Mueller Files First Charges
Joshua Caplan / The Gateway Pundit: IS MUELLER'S TARGET PAUL MANAFORT? New Report Reveals Manafort's Realtor Testified Before Grand Jury in Russia Probe
Jason Howerton / IJR: The First Charges Have Been Filed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller Investigation
Monique Judge / The Root: First Person(s) Charged In the Russia Investigation to be Arrested Monday: Report
Walter Einenkel / Daily Kos: CNN: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has filed first charges in Russia investigation
Greg P. / twitchy.com: BREAKING: First charges approved in Mueller investigation, reports @CNN; Target unknown
Brooke Singman / Fox News:
Mueller facing new Republican pressure to resign in Russia probe — Special Counsel Robert Mueller is facing a fresh round of calls from conservative critics for his resignation from the Russia collusion probe, amid revelations that have called into question the FBI's own actions and potentially Mueller's independence.
Judd Legum / ThinkProgress: Mueller reportedly files first charges in Russia probe. Key Trump allies call on Mueller to resign.
Dustin Racioppi / NorthJersey.com: Christie casts doubt on special counsel Mueller in Russia probe after dossier reports
Joshua Caplan / The Gateway Pundit: IS GEN. FLYNN THE TARGET? Deep State Briefed Mueller On Flynn's Business Dealings Before First Charges Filed
Digby / Hullabaloo: The “Real Russia Scandal”
Josh Gerstein / Politico:
Manafort Realtor testified before grand jury in Russia probe — The Realtor who helped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort buy the Virginia condo that was recently raided by the FBI testified last week before the federal grand jury hearing testimony in Robert Mueller's Russia probe, POLITICO has learned.
Washington Free Beacon:
Fusion GPS and the Washington Free Beacon — Since its launch in February of 2012, the Washington Free Beacon has retained third party firms to conduct research on many individuals and institutions of interest to us and our readers. In that capacity, during the 2016 election cycle …
Streiff / RedState: BREAKING. ‘GOP’ Sponsor of Fusion GPS's Opposition Research Identifies Themselves
Greg P. / twitchy.com: BREAKING: Washington Free Beacon admits paying for original Fusion GPS anti-Trump oppo
New York Times:
Conservative Website First Funded Anti-Trump Research by Firm That Later Produced Dossier — WASHINGTON — The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website funded by a major Republican donor, initially retained the firm that conducted opposition research on Donald J. Trump …
Jim Hoft / The Gateway Pundit: GOP Donor Behind Fusion GPS Trump Oppo Research IS TOP PAUL RYAN DONOR
William Steakin / IJR: Conservative Website Initially Funded Anti-Trump Opposition Effort That Led to Infamous Dossier
Josh Feldman / Mediaite: Washington Free Beacon Funded Oppo Research by Firm That Later Produced the Trump Dossier
Sarah K. Burris / Raw Story: Conservative ‘Washington Free Beacon’ commissioned and funded first half of salacious dossier
Ann Althouse / Althouse: “The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website funded by a major Republican donor …
Greg P. / twitchy.com: Sit down for this one, but The Hill's headline on the Washington Free Beacon is totally wrong
Byron York / Washington Examiner:
Washington Free Beacon funded original Fusion GPS anti-Trump opposition effort … Lawyers for the conservative publication Washington Free Beacon informed the House Intelligence Committee Friday that the organization was the original funder for the anti-Trump opposition research project with Fusion GPS.
Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Four more women accuse Mark Halperin of harassment, bringing total to at least a dozen — Journalist Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment — Two days after CNN first reported that five women said “Game Change” co-author and journalist Mark Halperin sexually harassed or assaulted …
Eli Rosenberg / Washington Post: Mark Halperin apologizes for ‘crude and aggressive’ behavior as harassment accusations mount
David Choi / Business Insider: Journalist Mark Halperin releases lengthy apology as more women level stunning sexual harassment allegations
Cameron Cawthorne / Washington Free Beacon: Halperin Apologizes for ‘Pain and Anguish’ He Caused Female Employees at ABC News
Greg P. / twitchy.com: Alleged masturbator Mark Halperin says he's a changed man since counseling but we doubt it
Josh Feldman / Mediaite: Mark Halperin Releases Statement: ‘I Bear Responsibility for My Outrageous Conduct’
Betsy Rothstein / The Daily Caller: Mika: ‘Our Hearts Break For Mark,’ But He Should Have Been Suspended
The Daily Beast:
New Accuser: Serial Harasser Mark Halperin Targeted College Girls, Too … Mark Halperin, the well-known pundit accused of sexually harassing fellow ABC News staffers, also allegedly made unwanted advances on potential new recruits, including a college student and a journalist hoping to work with him.
Discussion:
Lara Setrakian / Washington Post:
I'm one of Mark Halperin's accusers. He's part of a bigger problem we need to fix. — (Ben Hider/Getty Images for Concordia Summit) — Lara Setrakian is chief executive and executive editor of the digital media outlet News Deeply. — I was one of the five anonymous women who shared …
Julia Carrie Wong / The Guardian: Journalist Mark Halperin apologizes over sexual harassment allegations
Betsy Rothstein / The Daily Caller: The Mark Halperin Experience: Female Accuser Details ‘Diet Coke’ Incident
Katelyn Caralle / Washington Free Beacon: Brzezinski on Halperin Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘Nothing Has Been Proven’ But We'll ‘Demand the Truth’
Ann Althouse / Althouse: “I didn't know what to do. He was important. …
Eleanor McManus / CNN: I'm writing this to make sure other young women won't stay silent like I did
David Edwards / Raw Story:
FLASHBACK: Watch Kellyanne Conway refuse to hug Mark Halperin — after she hugs all other men on his show
Timothy Meads / Townhall.com: Mark Halperin Addresses Sexual Assault Claims
Tommy Christopher / IJR: Kellyanne Conway Accused of ‘Refusing’ To Hug Alleged Sexual Predator
Robert Mariani / The Daily Caller: Predators In The Workplace
New York Times:
Talking Points Brought to Trump Tower Meeting Were Shared With Kremlin — Natalia V. Veselnitskaya arrived at a meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 hoping to interest top Trump campaign officials in the contents of a memo she believed contained information damaging to the Democratic Party and, by extension, Hillary Clinton.
Sarah K. Burris / Raw Story: ‘That is direct evidence of collusion’: MSNBC analyst says it's clear Trump is ‘beholden to Russia’
Adam K. Raymond / New York Magazine: Report: Russian Lawyer Coordinated With Kremlin Before Trump Tower Meeting
Daily Kos: Memo Russia lawyer brought to Trump Tower came straight from Kremlin—but barely mentioned Hillary
Cheryl Rofer / nucleardiner.wordpress.com: Opposition Research From The Top
Ken Meyer / Mediaite: Russian Lawyer Reportedly Shared Trump Jr. Meeting Talking Points With the Kremlin
Susan Wright / RedState: NEW REPORT: The 2016 Trump Tower Meeting May Have Been Coordinated with the Kremlin
Sam Dorman / IJR: Russian Attorney Discussed Clinton Donor Dirt With Kremlin Prosecutor Before Meeting With Trump Jr
Business Insider: What we know about Yuri Chaika — the Kremlin's ‘master of kompromat’ who's behind the notorious Trump Tower meeting
Kevin Drum / Mother Jones: NYT: Russian Lawyer's Oppo Came From the Top
Rebecca Ballhaus / Wall Street Journal:
Trump Donor Asked Data Firm If It Could Better Organize Hacked Emails — August 2016 exchange between Rebekah Mercer and Cambridge Analytica's CEO shows efforts to leverage Clinton-related messages — Trump donor Rebekah Mercer in August 2016 asked the chief executive of a data-analytics firm working …
Marshall Cohen / CNN: Trump. Cambridge Analytica. WikiLeaks. The connections, explained.
Philip Bump / Washington Post: Don't confuse volume of news with importance
Mike / Last Men and OverMen: If Cambridge Analytica Didn't do Anything for Trump Campaign Why the $5.9 Mil Payment?
Brandon Carter / The Hill:
Top Trump donor asked data firm to help organize hacked WikiLeaks emails
McKay Coppins / The Atlantic:
Orrin Hatch Tells Friends He Plans to Retire — SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—Senator Orrin Hatch has privately told allies in Utah that he is planning to retire at the end of his term next year, and if he does, Mitt Romney intends to run for his seat, according to five sources familiar with the situation.
Justin Baragona / Mediaite: GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch Reportedly Plans to Retire and Romney May Run For His Seat
Cameron Joseph / Talking Points Memo: Utah Senator Orrin Hatch Leaning Towards Retirement, Clearing Path For Mitt Romney
David Rutz / Washington Free Beacon: Report: Hatch Tells Friends He Plans to Retire; Romney Will Run for His Seat if He Does
Henry Rodgers / The Daily Caller: REPORT: Orrin Hatch Will Retire And Romney Intends To Take His Place
Martin Longman / Washington Monthly: Will Mitt Romney Replace Orrin Hatch in the Senate?
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Hatch Tells Friends He Intends to Retire
Thomas Burr / Salt Lake Tribune:
Trump headed to Utah in December with plans to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase
Emily McFarlan Miller / Religion News Service: Trump reportedly to cut size of Bears Ears, sacred to native tribes
Paul Rogers / East Bay Times: Trump gets report that could open national marine sanctuaries to oil drilling
CNN:
Trump wants State Department to release remaining Clinton emails — Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump has made it clear to the State Department that he wants to accelerate the release of any remaining Hillary Clinton emails in its possession as soon as possible, according to three sources familiar with the President's thinking.
Cristina Laila / The Gateway Pundit: WINNING! Trump Tells State Department to Release All Remaining Hillary Clinton Emails ASAP
Jason Easley / Politicus USA: Trump Is Trying To Sabotage The Russia Investigation By Demanding All Of Clinton's Emails
Caleb Hull / IJR: After Releasing the JFK Files, Trump Is Now Taking Aim at Someone Else's Secret Files
David Choi / Business Insider: Trump reportedly wants the State Department to release any Hillary Clinton emails it has left
Alex Pfeiffer / The Daily Caller: Report: Trump Wants State Dept. To Quickly Release Remaining Hillary Emails
John Bowden / The Hill:
Whitefish Energy contract bars government from auditing deal — A deal reached between the government and a small Montana energy company located in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke — 's hometown prohibits the government from reviewing labor costs or profits related to the company's relief efforts …
Allan Smith / Business Insider: Here are the craziest terms of the $300 million government contract given to a tiny electrical firm …
Matthew Chapman / Shareblue Media: Leaked contract gives Trump crony's shady company free rein to exploit Puerto Rico
Andrew Freedman / Mashable: The shadiest details in Puerto Rico's leaked electricity contract with Whitefish Energy
Susan Wright / RedState: WHAT? You Won't Believe the Government Contract Details for Whitefish Energy
Casey Hopkins / Mediaite: Stephanie Ruhle Spars With Whitefish Energy Spox Over Lucrative Puerto Rico Contract
Media Matters for America: Fox News has ignored Whitefish's $300 million no-bid contract to help restore power in Puerto Rico
Stef W. Kight / Axios: White House claims no involvement in Whitefish contract
Eric Boehm / Hit & Run: The $300 Million Contract Awarded to the Interior Secretary's Friend's Company Is Exempt from Government Audits
Sarah K. Burris / Raw Story: Montana energy company under fire after ‘shocking’ contract for restoring power to Puerto Rico leaks
Associated Press:
Trump administration disavows Puerto Rico power contract
Alexi McCammond / Axios: A breakdown of the $300M Whitefish contract for Puerto Rico
Elaine Godfrey / The Atlantic: The Atlantic Politics & Policy Daily: One Fish, Two Fish, Whitefish, $300 Million Fish
Rebecca Savransky / The Hill:
Whitefish Energy apologizes after arguing with San Juan mayor
Caroline Bankoff / New York Magazine: Officials Investigating ‘Unusual’ $300 Million Contract to Restore Electricity in Puerto Rico
Dino Grandoni / Washington Post: The Energy 202: GOP lawmakers want more Alaska drilling. The Trump administration isn't waiting.
Nidhi Prakash / BuzzFeed:
Puerto Rico Is Burning Its Dead, And We May Never Know How Many People The Hurricane Really Killed — People whose bodies are cremated are largely not being counted in the official death toll. The government says it's the fault of funeral directors, while funeral directors say they've received no guidance from the government.
John D. Sutter / CNN: Puerto Rico's uncounted hurricane deaths
Adam K. Raymond / New York Magazine: Statistics Can't Capture the Horror of Hurricane Maria and Its Aftermath
Philip Bump / Washington Post: A new reminder that we may never know Hurricane Maria's full toll on Puerto Rico
Umair Irfan / Vox: Puerto Rico is slipping into an environmental crisis
Rachel Weiner / Washington Post:
Dana Boente announces resignation as U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia — (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) — Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has submitted his resignation, a spokesman confirmed Friday.
Jennifer Kerns / Washington Examiner:
Thanks to the Clinton/DNC revelation about the ‘Trump dossier,’ Robert Mueller can stop investigating Trump … In a court of law when it is discovered that evidence has been contaminated or a witness is lying, that evidence is thrown out and a jury is instructed to ignore the witness testimony.
New Jersey Online: Menendez team wants mistrial after judge blocks testimony of Trump dossier lawyer
Los Angeles Times: Editorial ‘Who paid for the dossier?’ doesn't matter; Russian meddling in our elections is what's important
Julio Rosas / IJR: When Asked About Robert Mueller's Russia Investigation, Sarah Sanders Fires Back With News About the DNC
Marc Giller / The Resurgent: Glenn Beck, Russia and the Mainstream Media
Scott Johnson / Power Line: Investigate this — Jennifer Kerns calls for an investigation …
ESPN:
Gaffes, TV ratings concerns dominated as NFL, players forged anthem peace — NOBODY KNEW WHERE to sit. Side by side or across from one another? — It was the final question raised by a group of 11 NFL team owners as they mingled inside the sixth-floor conference room …
Jim Hoft / The Gateway Pundit: Houston Texans Players Plot Mass Protest This Sunday Following Owner's ‘Prison’ Comments
Stanley Kay / SI.com: Texans Owner Apologizes After Comparing NFL Protests to ‘Inmates Running the Prison’
SportsDayDFW com / Dallas Morning News: What really happened in the secret NFL owners meeting with Jerry Jones about anthem issue
Mark Medina / East Bay Times: Draymond Green wonders if Roger Goodell will punish Bob McNair for referring protestors as “inmates”
Michelle R. Martinelli / USA Today: Sports world slams Texans owner Bob McNair for comparing NFL players to inmates
Danny Heifetz / The Ringer: DeAndre Hopkins Opts Out of Texans' Practice Following Bob McNair's “Inmates” Comments
Marcus Gilmer / Mashable: This NFL owner's words stirred a pot that was already boiling
James Brady / Niners Nation: Eric Reid on Texans owner Bob McNair's comments: ‘Welcome to America 2017’
Scott Lemieux / Lawyers, Guns & Money: The Quiet Parts Loud
Laura Wagner / Deadspin: Doug Gottlieb: DeAndre Hopkins Isn't “Smart Enough” To Get “Nuance” Of Bob McNair's “Inmates” Quote
Scott Davis / AOL: Houston Texans players reportedly wanted to stage a walkout after team owner Bob McNair compared …
Benjamin Freed / Washingtonian: Report: Dan Snyder Played Second Banana to Jerry Jones
Mike Florio / ProFootballTalk: Bob McNair apologizes for “inmates” remark
Justen Charters / IJR: Closed-Door NFL Meeting Details How Three Owners Feel About Kneeling During Anthem, Wow
Lindsay Gibbs / ThinkProgress: NFL owner compares his players to ‘inmates,’ says they should not be permitted to protest
Joe DePaolo / Mediaite: Houston Texans Owner on Protest: 'Can't Have the Inmates Running the Prison'
Jennifer Rubin / Washington Post:
If Republicans can't oppose Roy Moore, they're headed for extinction — Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore serves as a convenient dividing line. If Republicans cannot oppose a former state supreme court justice ousted twice from the bench who espouses rabidly anti-Muslim views …
Weekly Standard:
The Surrender — Everyone's talking about the civil war in the Republican party.
Jim Hoft / The Gateway Pundit: Hooray! Bannon Wins! Elites Surrender in People's Coup of GOP Nobility
Doug Mataconis / Outside the Beltway: There Is No Civil War, Republicans And Conservatives Have Already Surrendered
Prosenzweig / Lawfare:
Unpacking Uranium One: Hype and Law — Hillary Clinton, as secretary of state, delivering remarks in 2010. (Photo: Flickr/U.S. Embassy in New Zealand) — The latest instance of “what-aboutism” is the House Republican decision to open an investigation of the Uranium One transaction …
Scott Lemieux / Lawyers, Guns & Money: The Media Can't Quit Chasing Republican Snipe Hunts
Brian Beutler / Crooked Media: THE MAKINGS OF A GOP PSEUDO-SCANDAL
Andrew Endymion / Arc Digital: CNN's Chris Cillizza Shows How Partisan American Media Is Killing Its Credibility
Julia Manchester / The Hill:
Gorka: If Uranium One deal happened in 1950s, those involved would get electric chair
Andrew Freedman / AOL: Gorka compares Hillary Clinton to pair of convicted spies who ‘got the chair’
Ella Nilsen / Vox:
White House: the women who accused Trump of sexual harassment are liars — “We've been clear on that from the beginning.” — The Trump White House is sticking by the president's assertion that the multiple women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment over the years are lying.
Louis Jacobson / PolitiFact: Why you should be skeptical of the Trump White House's promised $4,000 ‘raise’
Cristiano Lima / Politico:
Trumps questions how media could produce ‘such beautiful children’ at trick-or-treat event
Matt Taibbi:
It was a pleasure last night to sit and talk at a Harvard Bookstore event with the excellent Robin Young of NPR's Here and Now. The topic last night was my new book, “I Can't Breathe,” about the killing of Eric Garner. At the end of the discussion she asked some difficult questions about my past …
David Brooks / New York Times:
The Week Trump Won — One hundred years ago on Friday, John Reed was in St. Petersburg watching Lenin, Trotsky and the rest of the Bolsheviks take over Russia. It was interesting to read his account, “Ten Days That Shook the World,” this week — the week when Donald Trump and Steve Bannon solidified …
Travis Gettys / Raw Story: Some GOP lawmakers think Trump 'might be suffering from early Alzheimer's': conservative columnist
P.J. Gladnick / NewsBusters: David Brooks Attacks Those Who ‘Collaborate’ with Trump
Allan Smith / Business Insider: Some Republicans are starting to more openly question Trump's mental health
Orion Danjuma / ACLU:
Unsealed Documents Show That Kris Kobach Is Dead Set on Suppressing the Right to Vote — For almost a year, Kris Kobach, the secretary of state of Kansas, has struggled to hide the truth about his efforts to lobby the Trump administration to make it much harder for Americans to vote.
Melissa McEwan / Shakesville: The Trump Regime Hates Democracy
Steve Schmadeke / Chicago Tribune:
Former President Obama called to jury duty in Cook County and plans to serve — Former President Barack Obama “made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty” and report for jury service, Cook County's chief judge said. (Nancy Stone / Chicago Tribune)
Alexander C. Kaufman / HuffPost:
Conservative Think Tank Urged EPA To Consider Convicted Child Sex Offender For Climate Panel — The retired nuclear chemist made it onto the Heartland Institute's list of climate change deniers submitted to the EPA. — In 2008, Oliver Manuel, a nuclear chemist whose crank theories …
Michelle Cottle / The Atlantic:
Leon Wieseltier: A Reckoning — It was never an “open secret” among me and my then-colleagues that Leon Wieseltier, the longtime literary czar of the New Republic, behaved inappropriately with women in the workplace. It was simply out in the open. This week, Wieseltier's previously …
Ezra Klein / Vox: Political journalism has been profoundly shaped by men like Leon Wieseltier and Mark Halperin
Dana Milbank / Washington Post: A #MeToo for clueless men
Ed Driscoll / Instapundit: THE GUILD PROTECTS ITS OWN: … —"The Very Busy …
Matt Shuham / Talking Points Memo: Atlantic Drops Wieseltier, Citing ‘Zero Tolerance For Workplace Harassment’