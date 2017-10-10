Yuli Gurriel does slant-eye gesture after hitting homer off Yu Darvish, calls him slur

Check out Mini-memeorandum for simple mobiles or memeorandum Mobile for modern smartphones.
11:05 PM ET, October 27, 2017

CNN:
Exclusive: First charges filed in Mueller investigation  —  Washington (CNN)A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter.  —  The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge.
Brooke Singman / Fox News:
Mueller facing new Republican pressure to resign in Russia probe  —  Special Counsel Robert Mueller is facing a fresh round of calls from conservative critics for his resignation from the Russia collusion probe, amid revelations that have called into question the FBI's own actions and potentially Mueller's independence.
Josh Gerstein / Politico:
Manafort Realtor testified before grand jury in Russia probe  —  The Realtor who helped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort buy the Virginia condo that was recently raided by the FBI testified last week before the federal grand jury hearing testimony in Robert Mueller's Russia probe, POLITICO has learned.
Washington Free Beacon:
Fusion GPS and the Washington Free Beacon  —  Since its launch in February of 2012, the Washington Free Beacon has retained third party firms to conduct research on many individuals and institutions of interest to us and our readers.  In that capacity, during the 2016 election cycle …
Byron York / Washington Examiner:
Washington Free Beacon funded original Fusion GPS anti-Trump opposition effort … Lawyers for the conservative publication Washington Free Beacon informed the House Intelligence Committee Friday that the organization was the original funder for the anti-Trump opposition research project with Fusion GPS.
Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Four more women accuse Mark Halperin of harassment, bringing total to at least a dozen  —  Journalist Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment  —  Two days after CNN first reported that five women said “Game Change” co-author and journalist Mark Halperin sexually harassed or assaulted …
The Daily Beast:
New Accuser: Serial Harasser Mark Halperin Targeted College Girls, Too … Mark Halperin, the well-known pundit accused of sexually harassing fellow ABC News staffers, also allegedly made unwanted advances on potential new recruits, including a college student and a journalist hoping to work with him.
Lara Setrakian / Washington Post:
I'm one of Mark Halperin's accusers.  He's part of a bigger problem we need to fix.  —  (Ben Hider/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)  —  Lara Setrakian is chief executive and executive editor of the digital media outlet News Deeply.  —  I was one of the five anonymous women who shared …
New York Times:
Talking Points Brought to Trump Tower Meeting Were Shared With Kremlin  —  Natalia V. Veselnitskaya arrived at a meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 hoping to interest top Trump campaign officials in the contents of a memo she believed contained information damaging to the Democratic Party and, by extension, Hillary Clinton.
Rebecca Ballhaus / Wall Street Journal:
Trump Donor Asked Data Firm If It Could Better Organize Hacked Emails  —  August 2016 exchange between Rebekah Mercer and Cambridge Analytica's CEO shows efforts to leverage Clinton-related messages  —  Trump donor Rebekah Mercer in August 2016 asked the chief executive of a data-analytics firm working …
Brandon Carter / The Hill:
Top Trump donor asked data firm to help organize hacked WikiLeaks emails
Discussion: RedState
McKay Coppins / The Atlantic:
Orrin Hatch Tells Friends He Plans to Retire  —  SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—Senator Orrin Hatch has privately told allies in Utah that he is planning to retire at the end of his term next year, and if he does, Mitt Romney intends to run for his seat, according to five sources familiar with the situation.
Thomas Burr / Salt Lake Tribune:
Trump headed to Utah in December with plans to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase
CNN:
Trump wants State Department to release remaining Clinton emails  —  Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump has made it clear to the State Department that he wants to accelerate the release of any remaining Hillary Clinton emails in its possession as soon as possible, according to three sources familiar with the President's thinking.
John Bowden / The Hill:
Whitefish Energy contract bars government from auditing deal  —  A deal reached between the government and a small Montana energy company located in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke  —  's hometown prohibits the government from reviewing labor costs or profits related to the company's relief efforts …
Associated Press:
Trump administration disavows Puerto Rico power contract
Discussion: Axios, The Atlantic and Washington Post
Nidhi Prakash / BuzzFeed:
Puerto Rico Is Burning Its Dead, And We May Never Know How Many People The Hurricane Really Killed  —  People whose bodies are cremated are largely not being counted in the official death toll.  The government says it's the fault of funeral directors, while funeral directors say they've received no guidance from the government.
Rachel Weiner / Washington Post:
Dana Boente announces resignation as U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Virginia  —  (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)  —  Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has submitted his resignation, a spokesman confirmed Friday.
Discussion: Talking Points Memo
Scott Johnson / Power Line:   Investigate this  —  Jennifer Kerns calls for an investigation …
ESPN:
Gaffes, TV ratings concerns dominated as NFL, players forged anthem peace  —  NOBODY KNEW WHERE to sit.  Side by side or across from one another?  —  It was the final question raised by a group of 11 NFL team owners as they mingled inside the sixth-floor conference room …
Jennifer Rubin / Washington Post:
If Republicans can't oppose Roy Moore, they're headed for extinction  —  Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore serves as a convenient dividing line.  If Republicans cannot oppose a former state supreme court justice ousted twice from the bench who espouses rabidly anti-Muslim views …
Discussion: Dallas Morning News and The Hill
Prosenzweig / Lawfare:
Unpacking Uranium One: Hype and Law  —  Hillary Clinton, as secretary of state, delivering remarks in 2010.  (Photo: Flickr/U.S. Embassy in New Zealand)  —  The latest instance of “what-aboutism” is the House Republican decision to open an investigation of the Uranium One transaction …
Julia Manchester / The Hill:
Gorka: If Uranium One deal happened in 1950s, those involved would get electric chair
Discussion: AOL
Ella Nilsen / Vox:
White House: the women who accused Trump of sexual harassment are liars  —  “We've been clear on that from the beginning.”  —  The Trump White House is sticking by the president's assertion that the multiple women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment over the years are lying.
Discussion: RedState, AOL and PolitiFact
Cristiano Lima / Politico:
Trumps questions how media could produce ‘such beautiful children’ at trick-or-treat event
Discussion: ABC News
Matt Taibbi:
It was a pleasure last night to sit and talk at a Harvard Bookstore event with the excellent Robin Young of NPR's Here and Now.  The topic last night was my new book, “I Can't Breathe,” about the killing of Eric Garner.  At the end of the discussion she asked some difficult questions about my past …
Discussion: ECHIDNE OF THE SNAKES
David Brooks / New York Times:
The Week Trump Won  —  One hundred years ago on Friday, John Reed was in St. Petersburg watching Lenin, Trotsky and the rest of the Bolsheviks take over Russia.  It was interesting to read his account, “Ten Days That Shook the World,” this week — the week when Donald Trump and Steve Bannon solidified …
Orion Danjuma / ACLU:
Unsealed Documents Show That Kris Kobach Is Dead Set on Suppressing the Right to Vote  —  For almost a year, Kris Kobach, the secretary of state of Kansas, has struggled to hide the truth about his efforts to lobby the Trump administration to make it much harder for Americans to vote.
Discussion: Daily Kos and Shakesville
Steve Schmadeke / Chicago Tribune:
Former President Obama called to jury duty in Cook County and plans to serve  —  Former President Barack Obama “made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty” and report for jury service, Cook County's chief judge said.  (Nancy Stone / Chicago Tribune)
Discussion: The Guardian and WGN-TV
Alexander C. Kaufman / HuffPost:
Conservative Think Tank Urged EPA To Consider Convicted Child Sex Offender For Climate Panel  —  The retired nuclear chemist made it onto the Heartland Institute's list of climate change deniers submitted to the EPA.  —  In 2008, Oliver Manuel, a nuclear chemist whose crank theories …
Discussion: Shareblue Media
Michelle Cottle / The Atlantic:
Leon Wieseltier: A Reckoning  —  It was never an “open secret” among me and my then-colleagues that Leon Wieseltier, the longtime literary czar of the New Republic, behaved inappropriately with women in the workplace.  It was simply out in the open.  This week, Wieseltier's previously …
 
 
Chad Moriyama / Dodgers Digest:
Yuli Gurriel does slant-eye gesture after hitting homer off Yu Darvish, calls him slur
Discussion: Deadspin
Barbara Goldberg / Reuters:
Sex and drugs: U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Discussion: The Daily Caller and NPR
Tom Lutey / Billings Gazette:
Havre couple running in opposite U.S. Senate primaries brings disjointed backstory
Discussion: Havre Daily News and Raw Story
Niv Elis / The Hill:
Study: GOP tax plan would cost $2.4 trillion
Shawn Cohen / New York Post:
NYPD cops charged with raping woman in police van
Discussion: ThinkProgress
James McAuley / Washington Post:
Gatekeepers say gender-neutral pronouns pose ‘deadly danger’ for the French language
Discussion: Telegraph and IJR
mypalmbeachpost:
EXCLUSIVE: Mar-a-Lago to host Trump booster bash Jan. 18
Discussion: Raw Story
Chloe Melas / CNNMoney:
Harvey Weinstein's New York haunt: Former servers describe tantrums and revolving door of women
Discussion: Mediaite
Wall Street Journal:
More ACA Plans to Come With No Premiums in 2018
Discussion: CNBC
NBC News:
Trump Allows Release of Most but Not All Remaining Kennedy Assassination Files
New York Times:
‘Terry Richardson Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg’
Discussion: Splinter and Washington Post
Lisa Pham / Bloomberg:
This Company Added the Word ‘Blockchain’ to Its Name and Saw Its Shares Surge 394%
Discussion: Mother Jones
Bob Brigham / Raw Story:
‘Something fairly big is coming’: Ex-FBI double-agent predicts Russia bombshell after Trump evasions
Andrew Sullivan / New York Magazine:
This Is What the Trump Abyss Looks Like
 

 
Clio Chang / Splinter:
The open sexual harassment by The New Republic's Leon Wieseltier, literary editor for over 30 years, raises questions about accountability

Runa Sandvik / Times Open:
The New York Times launches experimental Tor Onion Service; logins and comments not yet available

Peter Kafka / Recode:
BuzzFeed's Product Labs offers marketing to creators of products or services in exchange for a cut of net sales, probably 10-20%
 
