Jenny Stanton / Daily Mail:
EXCLUSIVE: 'Creepy, crazy and weird': Former classmates say Texas gunman was an 'outcast' who 'preached his atheism' online before killing 26 in the state's worst ever mass shooting
Dave Philipps / New York Times: Texas Gunman Led Troubled Life Before Church Shooting
Maxwell Tani / Business Insider: Right-wing conspiracy theorists are trying to link the Texas shooter to the left-wing Antifa group
Ted / Walid Shoebat: The Man Who Slaughtered Twenty Six Christians In Texas Declared: ‘Anyone Who Believes In God Is Stupid!’
Sarah Taylor / TheBlaze: Texas gunman's former classmates detail shooter's ‘crazy,’ pro-atheist Facebook behaviors
Joshua Caplan / The Gateway Pundit: ‘Creepy, Crazy and Weird’: Texas Church Gunman Devin Kelley Was ‘Outcast’ Who ‘Preached Atheism’ Online
Hannah Parry / Daily Mail:
Pictured: The two heroic locals who shot Texas gunman outside the church, chased him in their truck at 95mph and ran him off the road before he killed himself — Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was leaving First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after he opened fire on parishioners, killing 26 people
Joel B. Pollak / Breitbart: Good Guy with a Gun: Stephen Willeford Named as Man Who Stopped Texas Shooter
Carmine Sabia / bizpacreview.com: Brave 55-year-old plumber wasn't letting church shooter go without a fight
Brennan Weiss / Business Insider: Officials believe the Texas shooting suspect killed himself after the massacre
Joshua Caplan / The Gateway Pundit: HERO! Meet The Sharpshooting Plumper Who Stopped Texas Church Shooter Devin Kelley
NBC News:
About Half the Victims of Texas Church Shooting Were Children — SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — About half of the victims killed in the worst mass shooting inside a house of worship in American history were children, including one who was only a year old, Texas officials said Monday.
Sam Dorman / IJR: Tragedy in Texas: Here's Everything We Know So Far
Adam Edelman / NBC News: Texas Church Shooting: Democrats Demand Gun Control
Yaron Steinbuch / New York Post:
Sharpshooting plumber fired shot that took down Texas church gunman — The man hailed as a hero for confronting the Texas mass shooter during his rampage is a sharpshooting plumber with no military background — who hit the gunman through a gap in his body armor, according to a report.
Mitch Berg / Shot in the Dark: Another Gun-Free Zone, Another Mass Shooting, And A Couple Good Guys With Guns
Kieran Corcoran / Business Insider: 2 Texas locals reportedly stopped the church mass shooter from killing more people
Joshua Caplan / The Gateway Pundit: BREAKING: Sutherland Springs Church Shooter Identified As Devin Patrick Kelley
The Daily Beast:
Devin Patrick Kelley ID'd as Sutherland Springs Church Killer — Devin Patrick Kelley has been identified as the gunman who killed at least 24 people at a church in Texas, a U.S. official tells The Daily Beast. A week before he committed the worst massacre at a place of worship in American history …
Matthew Chapman / Shareblue Media: “It would have been much worse.” Trump shamelessly uses Texas shooting to advertise guns
Alex Shephard / New Republic: Donald Trump's response to the Sutherland Springs shooting is a disgrace.
Reid Mene / IJR: Classmates of Texas Gunman Reveal the Unsettling Things He Said Leading Up to Church Attack
Mark Abadi / AOL: What we know about Devin Kelley, the suspect in the Sutherland Springs church shooting
Jessica McBride / Heavy.com: Devin Kelley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Chris Enloe / TheBlaze: Gunman opens fire at church in Texas; at least two dozen feared dead (UPDATED)
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Texas church shooter Devin Kelley's court martial was for violence against his wife and child
Alex Zielinski / San Antonio Current: Gov. Abbott: Sutherland Springs is the Largest Mass Shooting in Texas History
Joshua Caplan / The Gateway Pundit: Sutherland Springs Gunman Devin Kelley Wore “All Black” - Facebook Page Suggests He Was Diehard Atheist, CNN Fan
Bonnie Kristian / The Week: Texas church shooting suspect identified as Devin Patrick Kelley
Joseph / CANNONFIRE: Variously...
Kyle Swenson / Washington Post:
An unlikely hero describes gun battle and 95 mph chase with Texas shooting suspect — Johnnie Langendorff stumbled into the crossfire — a total accident. — Sunday morning was all routine until then. Langendorff — a lanky Texan with a fuzzy chin beard and the long horns …
CNN:
Texas church shooting leaves 26 dead, including 8 members of one family
German Lopez / Vox: The Sutherland Springs, Texas, shooting killed 4 percent of the town's population
Oren Dorell / USA Today: Texas shooting in Sutherland Springs: What we know now
Matthew Haag / New York Times: Sutherland Springs: A Post Office, No Traffic Light and Now a Mass Murder
Tom Knighton / Bearing Arms: Texas Church Killer Purchased Four Guns Over Four Years
Brennan Weiss / Business Insider: 8 members of a single family were killed in the Texas church shooting
Matthew Chapman / Shareblue Media: “I am so sick of this.” Texas evangelical TV star rips “empty statements” on mass shooting
Danielle Scruggs / FOX2now.com: 8 members of one family among those killed in Texas church massacre
Doug Mataconis / Outside the Beltway: Twenty-Six Killed In South Texas Church Massacre
Media Matters for America: NRATV correspondent uses Texas church massacre to advertise for security firm where he works
Bonnie Kristian / The Week: Trump, Pence respond to Texas church shooting
Grabien News:
Texas Rangers: Armed Citizen 'Engaged' Killer, Ending Rampage
Leah Barkoukis / Townhall.com: A Good Guy With a Gun Put an End to Texas Church Shooting
New York Times:
Texas Shooting: 'Domestic Situation' Said to Spur Gunman
Saeed Ahmed / CNN:
This man may have prevented the Texas mass shooting from getting any deadlier
German Lopez / Vox: The Texas shooting shows why “a good guy with a gun” isn't enough
Chris Enloe / TheBlaze: A good guy with a gun stopped the Texas church shooter — now hear what one of the heroes has to say
Aaron Rupar / ThinkProgress: Trump invokes ‘good guy with a gun’ myth while dismissing gun discussion following Texas shooting
Corinne Weaver / NewsBusters: Hollywood Slams Prayers, Guns in Response to Shooting: ‘Vote These NRA Lovers Out’
Virginia Kruta / IJR: Meet the Two Men Who Made the Texas Church Shooter Turn Tail and Run
Scott Johnson / Power Line: Self-help, Texas style
Jack Date / ABC News:
Texas shooting suspect got assault weapon despite apparent domestic violence conviction
Will Ricciardella / IJR: Church Shooter Should Not Have Been Able to Purchase a Gun
CNN:
What we know about Texas church shooting suspect Devin Patrick Kelley
Washington Post: Who is Devin Patrick Kelley, the gunman officials say killed churchgoers in Sutherland Springs?
Erika Martin / KTLA: Gunman in Texas Church Shooting Was Court-Martialed for Assaulting Spouse, Child
Gianluca Mezzofiore / Mashable: Google algorithm surfaces Twitter conspiracy theories about Texas gunman
Emma Green / The Atlantic: The Particular Horror of Church Shootings
Matt Pearce / Los Angeles Times: Breaking More than 20 people reported dead after gunman opens fire at small-town church in Texas
M.L. Nestel / ABC News: 26 dead, 20 injured in massacre at rural Texas church in worst mass shooting in state's history
Washington Post:
Investigators hunt for motive in Texas church shooting as the grieving spans generations
Samantha Schmidt / Chicago Tribune: Texas shooting: Death sweeps across 3 generations of a single family gathered at church
Mark Abadi / Business Insider: People who knew the Texas church gunman remembered him as ‘crazy’ and ‘kind of off’
Jon Herskovitz / AOL: Texas church gunman sent threatening texts to in-laws
Stassa Edwards / The Slot: Donald Trump Emphasizes ‘Mental Health’ Instead of Domestic Violence After Texas Mass Shooting
Laura Clawson / Daily Kos: Trump blames Texas mass shooting on mental illness. With 26 dead, it 'isn't a guns situation'
Ryan Pickrell / The Daily Caller: Texas Church Shooter Threatened Family Before Going On A Murderous Rampage
Jeremy Diamond / CNN:
Trump says Texas shooting result of 'mental health problem' not US gun laws
Joe Millitzer / FOX2now.com: Texas gunman threatened mother-in-law who frequented church where 26 were killed
Tom Tillison / bizpacreview.com: Trump taps real problem with tragic American shootings, let's just say, it's NOT guns
Jason Howerton / IJR: Trump Responds to Texas Church Shooting With a Blunt Assessment on Guns in America
Anders Hagstrom / The Daily Caller: Texas Gun Owner Stopped Church Shooting Rampage
Justin Carissimo / CBS News:
Devin Patrick Kelley: What we know about the Texas church shooting suspect
Joshua Caplan / The Gateway Pundit: REVEALED: Texas Church Killer Devin Kelley Court-Martialed For ASSAULTING His Wife and Child
Benjamin Hart / New York Magazine: Trump: Texas Mass Shooting Not a ‘Guns Situation’
Kelsey Bradshaw / MySanAntonio.com: Exclusive: Police searching for explosive devices at home of Sutherland Springs church shooter
Lauren Hansen / The Week: Texas Attorney General calls for more open carry laws in the wake of deadly church shooting
David Ferguson / Raw Story: Texas church shooter identified by police as Devin Patrick Kelley
Joe Cunningham / RedState: BREAKING: Dozens Dead After Texas Church Shooting
Jenni Fink / IJR: At Least 26 Dead After Shooting At Texas Church
Los Angeles Times:
Man identified as Texas shooter was court-martialed for assault on his spouse and child
Breanna Edwards / The Root: Trump Says Texas Shooting Is a ‘Mental-Health Problem,’ but Was It?
Margaret Hartmann / New York Magazine: What We Know About Texas Church Shooting Suspect Devin Kelley
Catherine Garcia / The Week: Texas shooting suspect was court-martialed for assault on spouse and child
Scott Shackford / Hit & Run: Mass Shooting at a Texas Church
Emanuella Grinberg / CNN:
Texas church shooting: How it happened
Ted / Walid Shoebat: Make No Mistake About It, The Man Who Slaughtered 26 Christians In A Baptist Church In Texas …
CBS13 | CBS Sacramento: Man Exchanged Fire With Texas Church Gunman, Then Joined Another Man To Chase Shooter
Christian Britschgi / Hit & Run: What We Know So Far About the Texas Church Shooting
Danielle Scruggs / FOX2now.com: This man may have prevented the Texas mass shooting from getting any deadlier
Alex Lockie / Business Insider:
Texas governor says the church shooter should not have had access to a gun
Joshua Caplan / The Gateway Pundit: New Details Emerge About Texas Church Massacre — Killer Devin Kelley Deceived Hunting Store To Buy Gun
Andrew Kugle / Washington Free Beacon: Liberals Blame NRA for Texas Shooting, Disparage ‘Thoughts and Prayers’
Chris Perez / New York Post:
'Hero' neighbor got his rifle, shot at Texas church gunman
Lyanne A. Guarecuco / San Antonio Current: Texas AG Paxton Says Concealed Gun Carry Laws Prevent Mass Shootings
Thomas Phippen / The Daily Caller: WATCH: HERO Describes Chasing Down Texas Church Shooter
Scared Monkeys: UNGODLY ... 26 Dead and 20 Injures at Church Shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX (Update …
NBC News:
Who Is Devin Kelley, the Texas Church Shooter?
Sam Dorman / IJR: Sheriff: Texas Shooter Killed Himself After Police Chase
Bloomberg:
Trump Jr. Hinted at Review of Anti-Russia Law, Moscow Lawyer Says — In interview, Veselnitskaya tells of Trump Tower meeting — She says he sought proof in 2016 of illicit Clinton funds
Jim Galloway / politics.blog.myajc.com: The Jolt: Confederate group hires a lobbyist for a 2018 fight over statues
Alayna Treene / Axios: Russian lawyer: Trump Jr. dangled Magnitsky Act review
Nancy LeTourneau / Washington Monthly: The Case for Collusion Is Deepening
Allegra Kirkland / Talking Points Memo: Kremlin-Tied Lawyer Offers New Account of Trump Tower Meeting With Don Jr.
Brett Samuels / The Hill: Russia lawyer: Trump Jr. suggested sanctions law could be re-examined if Trump won
Travis Gettys / Raw Story: Ex-federal prosecutor explains why Trump Jr. could face felony charge — beyond the reach of a pardon
Jeva Lange / The Week: Russian lawyer claims Trump Jr. promised to reconsider anti-Russia law ‘if we come to power’
Jennifer Bendery / HuffPost:
Woman Fired For Flipping Off Donald Trump's Motorcade — A photo of Juli Briskman giving the middle finger to the president went viral. Her employer was not pleased.
Lawrence Bonk / Mediaite: Woman Who Went Viral For Flipping Off Trump Gets Canned From Job
Madison Malone Kircher / New York Magazine: Woman Fired After Flipping Off Trump While Biking Past Motorcade
Jennifer Bendery / AOL: Woman fired for flipping off Donald Trump's motorcade
River Donaghey / VICE: This Woman Was Fired After Giving Trump's Motorcade the Finger
Thomas Phippen / The Daily Caller: Woman Who Flipped Bird To Trump Motorcade FIRED
Petula Dvorak / Washington Post:
She flipped off President Trump — and got fired from her government contracting job
Jim Hoft / The Gateway Pundit: SO SAD: Unhinged Woman Who Flipped Off Trump and Made Headlines Loses Job as FEDERAL CONTRACTOR
Breanna Edwards / The Root: Cyclist Who Flipped Off Trump Motorcade Fired From Government Contracting Firm
Daniel Shane / CNNMoney:
Trump asks Japan to build cars in the U.S. It already does — Trump to face APEC leaders on trade — President Trump wants Japan Inc to "try" building vehicles in the U.S.
John Nolte / Breitbart: Very Fake News: CNN Selectively Edits Trump Quote on Japanese Auto Production in U.S.
Mike Miller / IJR: Trump Asks Japanese Automakers to Build Cars in US Instead of ‘Just Shipping Them Over’ — Hilarity Ensues
Aaron Blake / Washington Post:
Does Trump not know Japanese cars are built in the U. S.? Only if you totally cherry pick his quote.
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: CNN Cherry Picks Trump Quotes On Japanese Cars
Associated Press:
The Latest: APNewsBreak: Paul recovering from 5 broken ribs — A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.
Ali Rogin / ABC News: Sen. Rand Paul recovering at home after assault
Seung Min Kim / Politico: Rand Paul suffered 5 fractured ribs
Jack Heretik / Washington Free Beacon: Rand Paul Suffers Rib Fractures, Lung Contusions After Attack
Catherine Garcia / The Week: Rand Paul recovering from 5 fractured ribs following assault
Virginia Kruta / IJR: Sen Rand Paul's Injuries Worse Than Originally Thought — ‘Can Be Life-Threatening’
David Nather / Axios: Paul suffered five broken ribs in attack
Greg P. / twitchy.com: ‘Can lead to life-threatening injuries’: Rand Paul's ‘minor injury’ not so minor after all
Brandon Gee / Washington Post:
Sen. Rand Paul's injuries far more severe than initially thought
Allan Smith / Business Insider: Rand Paul's injuries are much worse than first thought after police say he was beaten by his next-door neighbor
bizpacreview.com: Rand Paul's injuries far worse than reported, as more shocking details come out about neighbor attacker
Paul Mirengoff / Power Line: The leftist next door
Doug Mataconis / Outside the Beltway: Senator Rand Paul Seriously Assaulted Outside Home
Margaret Hartmann / New York Magazine: Rand Paul Suffered 5 Broken Ribs in Assault at Kentucky Home
Don Sergent / Daily News:
Paul has rib fractures, lung contusions after apparent assault
Martin Longman / Washington Monthly: Why Is Rand Paul's Attacker Charged With a Misdemeanor?
Bill Chappell / NPR: Enlarge this image — Sen. Rand Paul calls it an “unfortunate event.”
Monmouth University:
Monmouth University Polling Institute — Virginia — Two Point Race For Governor — Campaign tone seen as largely negative — West Long Branch, NJ - The campaign for governor of Virginia remains up for grabs, with Democrat Ralph Northam up a negligible two points against Republican Ed Gillespie.
Alex Pfeiffer / The Daily Caller: Poll Shows Tie Ahead Of Va. Gubernatorial Election
WRIC Newsroom / WRIC-TV:
On eve of Election Day, polls show Northam leads Gillespie
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Northam Maintains Lead Heading Into Final Day
Sean Sullivan / Washington Post:
Post-ABC poll: Voters favor Democrats over Republicans in 2018 House midterms by widest margin in years — Voters say they prefer Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives over Republicans by the widest margin in over a decade, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll …
Laura Clawson / Daily Kos: Poll: Democrats have biggest edge over Republicans since 2006
Gary Langer / ABC News:
Democratic advantage for '18 might not be what it seems (POLL)
USA Today:
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates to remain on house arrest with movements tracked by GPS, judge orders — WASHINGTON - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates will remain under house arrest - and their movements will be tracked by GPS devices …
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Manafort, Gates Remain Under House Arrest for Now
Josh Gerstein / Politico:
Judge considers conditions to release Manafort and Gates
Kimberly Leonard / Washington Examiner:
Trump readies executive order to unravel Obamacare's individual mandate — The Trump administration has prepared an executive order that would unravel Obamacare's individual mandate, but has put it on hold to see whether it might be included in the Republican tax bill instead, a GOP senator told the Washington Examiner.
Alice Ollstein / Talking Points Memo: Report: Trump Prepping Order To Gut Obamacare's Individual Mandate
Dan Mangan / CNBC: Trump reportedly prepped executive order that could gut Obamacare's individual mandate
Jeva Lange / The Week: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough solemnly skewers Washington's muted response to Texas massacre
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: Trumps Ready To Gut Obamacare By Executive Order If Congress Balks Again
Veronica Rocha / CNN:
Trump feeds fish, winds up pouring entire box of food into koi pond — President Donald Trump took a moment out of his whirlwind Japanese trip to connect with nature and feed some fish, but after a few delicate scoops, he resorted to a grand gesture met with some laughter.
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton / John Hawkins' Right …: CNN BUSTED Using Misleading Footage To Attack Trump With Fabricated Fish Food Story [VIDEO]
Alex Griswold / Washington Free Beacon: Twitter Freaks Out Over False Story Claiming Trump Committed Diplomatic Faux Pas in Japan
Doug P. / twitchy.com: Media caught casting out #FakeNews about Trump, some try to reel it back in (after all the RTs)
Jim Hoft / The Gateway Pundit: Very #FakeNews CNN Caught Editing Video to Make Trump Look Like a Feckless Boor in Japan (VIDEO)
Caleb Ecarma / Mediaite: Fact Check: Twitter Lost it Over Trump's Fish Feed — But Japan's PM Dumped Food First
Caitlyn Hitt / AOL: Photo of Donald Trump dumping fish food into koi pond during Japan visit draws Obama comparisons
Bonnie Kristian / The Week: Trump begins his Asia tour in Japan with a speech, golf, hamburgers, and matching hats
CNN:
Trump says 'era of strategic patience is over' for North Korea
Jack Heretik / Washington Free Beacon: Kerry: Trump's Rhetoric ‘Has Given North Korea a Reason’ to Have Nuclear Weapons
Julie Hirschfeld Davis / New York Times: Trump Opens Asia Trip Talking Tough in Campaign-Style Rally
Wall Street Journal:
Russian Twitter Support for Trump Began Right After He Started Campaign — In three months after Mr. Trump announced his candidacy, tweets from Russian accounts offered far more praise for the businessman than criticism — Kremlin-backed support for Donald Trump's candidacy over social media began …
