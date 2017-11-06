Check out Mini-memeorandum for simple mobiles or memeorandum Mobile for modern smartphones.
1:25 PM ET, November 6, 2017

Jenny Stanton / Daily Mail:
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Creepy, crazy and weird’: Former classmates say Texas gunman was an ‘outcast’ who ‘preached his atheism’ online before killing 26 in the state's worst ever mass shooting  — Did you know Devin Patrick Kelley?  Please contact Jenny Stanton by emailing jenny.stanton@mailonline.com
Hannah Parry / Daily Mail:
Pictured: The two heroic locals who shot Texas gunman outside the church, chased him in their truck at 95mph and ran him off the road before he killed himself  — Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was leaving First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after he opened fire on parishioners, killing 26 people
NBC News:
About Half the Victims of Texas Church Shooting Were Children  —  SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — About half of the victims killed in the worst mass shooting inside a house of worship in American history were children, including one who was only a year old, Texas officials said Monday.
Yaron Steinbuch / New York Post:
Sharpshooting plumber fired shot that took down Texas church gunman  —  SEE ALSO  —  The man hailed as a hero for confronting the Texas mass shooter during his rampage is a sharpshooting plumber with no military background — who hit the gunman through a gap in his body armor, according to a report.
The Daily Beast:
Devin Patrick Kelley ID'd as Sutherland Springs Church Killer  —  Devin Patrick Kelley has been identified as the gunman who killed at least 24 people at a church in Texas, a U.S. official tells The Daily Beast.  A week before he committed the worst massacre at a place of worship in American history …
Kyle Swenson / Washington Post:
An unlikely hero describes gun battle and 95 mph chase with Texas shooting suspect  —  Johnnie Langendorff stumbled into the crossfire — a total accident.  —  Sunday morning was all routine until then.  Langendorff — a lanky Texan with a fuzzy chin beard and the long horns …
CNN:
Texas church shooting leaves 26 dead, including 8 members of one family
New York Times:
Texas Shooting: ‘Domestic Situation’ Said to Spur Gunman
Saeed Ahmed / CNN:
This man may have prevented the Texas mass shooting from getting any deadlier
Jack Date / ABC News:
Texas shooting suspect got assault weapon despite apparent domestic violence conviction
CNN:
What we know about Texas church shooting suspect Devin Patrick Kelley
Washington Post:
Investigators hunt for motive in Texas church shooting as the grieving spans generations
Justin Carissimo / CBS News:
Devin Patrick Kelley: What we know about the Texas church shooting suspect
Los Angeles Times:
Man identified as Texas shooter was court-martialed for assault on his spouse and child
Bloomberg:
Trump Jr. Hinted at Review of Anti-Russia Law, Moscow Lawyer Says  —  In interview, Veselnitskaya tells of Trump Tower meeting  —  She says he sought proof in 2016 of illicit Clinton funds  —  A Russian lawyer who met with President Donald Trump's oldest son last year says he indicated …
Jennifer Bendery / HuffPost:
Woman Fired For Flipping Off Donald Trump's Motorcade  —  A photo of Juli Briskman giving the middle finger to the president went viral.  Her employer was not pleased.  —  WASHINGTON You may have seen this photo of President Donald Trump's motorcade winding down a wooded road last week …
Petula Dvorak / Washington Post:
She flipped off President Trump — and got fired from her government contracting job  —  (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)  —  It was the middle-finger salute seen around the world.  —  Juli Briskman's protest aimed at the presidential motorcade that roared past her while she was on …
Daniel Shane / CNNMoney:
Trump asks Japan to build cars in the U.S. It already does  —  Trump to face APEC leaders on trade  —  President Trump wants Japan Inc to “try” building vehicles in the U.S.  —  “Try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over.  Is that possible to ask?  That's not rude.
Aaron Blake / Washington Post:
Does Trump not know Japanese cars are built in the U. S.?  Only if you totally cherry pick his quote.
Associated Press:
The Latest: APNewsBreak: Paul recovering from 5 broken ribs  —  The Latest on U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's assault at his home (all times local):  —  A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.
Don Sergent / Daily News:
Paul has rib fractures, lung contusions after apparent assault
Monmouth University:
Monmouth University Polling Institute  —  Virginia  —  Two Point Race For Governor  —  Campaign tone seen as largely negative  —  West Long Branch, NJ - The campaign for governor of Virginia remains up for grabs, with Democrat Ralph Northam up a negligible two points against Republican Ed Gillespie.
WRIC Newsroom / WRIC-TV:
On eve of Election Day, polls show Northam leads Gillespie
Sean Sullivan / Washington Post:
Post-ABC poll: Voters favor Democrats over Republicans in 2018 House midterms by widest margin in years  —  Voters say they prefer Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives over Republicans by the widest margin in over a decade, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll …
Gary Langer / ABC News:
Democratic advantage for '18 might not be what it seems (POLL)
USA Today:
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates to remain on house arrest with movements tracked by GPS, judge orders  —  WASHINGTON - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates will remain under house arrest - and their movements will be tracked by GPS devices …
Josh Gerstein / Politico:
Judge considers conditions to release Manafort and Gates
Kimberly Leonard / Washington Examiner:
Trump readies executive order to unravel Obamacare's individual mandate  —  The Trump administration has prepared an executive order that would unravel Obamacare's individual mandate, but has put it on hold to see whether it might be included in the Republican tax bill instead, a GOP senator told the Washington Examiner.
Veronica Rocha / CNN:
Trump feeds fish, winds up pouring entire box of food into koi pond  —  STORY HIGHLIGHTS  —  (CNN)President Donald Trump took a moment out of his whirlwind Japanese trip to connect with nature and feed some fish, but after a few delicate scoops, he resorted to a grand gesture met with some laughter.
Wall Street Journal:
Russian Twitter Support for Trump Began Right After He Started Campaign  —  In three months after Mr. Trump announced his candidacy, tweets from Russian accounts offered far more praise for the businessman than criticism  —  Kremlin-backed support for Donald Trump's candidacy over social media began …
Ilya Somin / The Hill:
Mortgage interest deduction mostly benefits the rich — end it
Nate Cohn / New York Times:
After a Tough 2016, Many Pollsters Haven't Changed Anything
Associated Press:
Supreme Court removes obstacle to executing Alabama inmate
ABC News:
Robby Mook Weighs in on Donna Brazile and the Leaked Debate Question
Byron York / Washington Examiner:
Spinning in circles on the Trump dossier
Esquire:
The Untold Stories of Election Day 2016
Mike Allen / Axios:
The Dem mayors who don't even bother hiding their 2020 ambitions
The Daily Beast:
Bannon Protégée Gets a New Job in the White House—and It's Not Going Well
Jonathan Swan / Axios:
Trump's Government of One  —  In late June, President Trump hosted …
David Ignatius / Washington Post:
The Saudi crown prince just made a very risky power play
 

 
From Techmeme:

Bloomberg:
Broadcom offers $105B in cash and stock to buy Qualcomm for $70/share, a 28% premium to Qualcomm's closing price on Thursday

Mark Hachman / PCWorld:
Intel and AMD team up to co-design an Intel Core processor with custom AMD Radeon graphics, to bring top-tier games to thin and light notebook PCs

BBC:
Paradise Papers: Apple shifted to new tax haven of Jersey, after crackdown by European regulators of its Irish tax arrangement, sought to keep move secret
 
