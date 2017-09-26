Top Items:
At Least 6 White House Advisers Used Private Email Accounts — WASHINGTON — At least six of President Trump's closest advisers occasionally used private email addresses to discuss White House matters, current and former officials said on Monday. — The disclosures came a day after news surfaced …
Caitlin MacNeal / Talking Points Memo: Gowdy, Cummings Ask White House To ID Staffers Using Private Email
Daniel W. Drezner / Washington Post: The president is going to need a bigger Twitter account
Catherine Garcia / The Week: Report: At least 6 top White House advisers used private email accounts
Bill Chappell / NPR: White House Reiterates Email Policy After News Of Officials Using Private Accounts
Mark Abadi / Business Insider: At least 6 White House advisers reportedly used private email accounts for government business
Mark Abadi / AOL: At least 6 White House advisers reportedly used private email accounts for government business
Sean Colarossi / Politicus USA: Avalanche Of Hypocrisy: Six Close Trump Advisers Used Private Email For White House Business
The First Street Journal: After that bitter campaign, why would these people be so stupid as to do this?
Elizabeth Preza / Raw Story: At least six of Trump's closest advisors have used private email accounts to discuss White House matters
David A. Graham / The Atlantic: The Brazenness of Trump's White House Staff Using Private Email
House Oversight Dems / Oversight Democrats: Kushner's Use of Private Email
Marcus Gilmer / Mashable: Jared and Ivanka used private emails for White House business, because lol of course
Inae Oh / Mother Jones: Here's the Email Ivanka Trump Sent From Her Private Account Doing Government Work
Nick Visser / HuffPost:
Hillary Clinton Calls Kushner Email Revelations ‘The Height Of Hypocrisy’ — Her comments came just hours before reports that at least six Trump officials had used private emails. — Hillary Clinton slammed the administration of President Donald Trump for its “rank hypocrisy” …
Politico, Washington Monthly, DCReport.org and AOL
Louis Nelson / Politico: Clinton calls use of private email by Trump administration ‘height of hypocrisy’
Nancy LeTourneau / Washington Monthly: No Chants of ‘Lock Them Up!’ — John Dawsey broke this story over the weekend:
David Crook / DCReport.org: NFL Knees Trump
James Hohmann / Washington Post:
The Daily 202: Trump's plutocracy problem complicates push for tax cuts — THE BIG IDEA: Two in three Americans believe that large corporations pay too little in taxes. Only 11 percent of U.S. adults think these businesses pay too much, while 17 percent think they pay their fair share.
FOX2now.com, CBS Dallas, AOL, Business Insider and CNN
Danielle Scruggs / FOX2now.com: Trump keeps up clash with NFL, claims ratings are ‘way down’
CBS Dallas / Fort Worth: Trump Applauds ‘Great Anger’ Toward Cowboys Gesture, Acknowledges Progress In Standing For Anthem
Annie Karni / Politico:
Reines leaves consulting firm to protest Trump full time — Hillary Clinton's longtime gatekeeper Philippe Reines is no longer just a freelancing critic of the Trump administration: he has quit his day job to devote himself full-time to excoriating the president and his top aides.
Political Wire
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Clinton Aide Will Now Protest Trump Full Time
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
J.J. Gallagher / ABC News: Hillary Clinton slams Trump admin. over private emails: ‘Height of hypocrisy’
Mike Debonis / Washington Post:
Business Insider, Shareblue, Politico, Mediaite, Refinery29, TheStreet, The Daily Caller, Talking Points Memo, Politicus USA, Gizmodo and IJR
Allan Smith / Business Insider: A top Democrat is investigating Jared Kushner's use of private email
Alison R. Parker / Shareblue: Congress now investigating Trump admin's potentially illegal use of private email
Nolan D. McCaskill / Politico: Sanders: Personal email use for White House business ‘very limited’
Josh Feldman / Mediaite: Hillary Clinton Reacts to News About Jared Kushner's Emails: ‘Height of Hypocrisy’
Andrea González-Ramírez / Refinery29: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Used Personal Emails For Government Work
Emily Stewart / TheStreet: Clinton Rips Trump, GOP for ‘Rank Hypocrisy’ Following Kushner Email Reports
Chris White / The Daily Caller: Dem Lawmaker Opens Probe Into Kushner's Use Of Private Emails To Trump Officials
Allegra Kirkland / Talking Points Memo: White House: There's ‘Very Limited’ Use Of Private Email By Trump Administration
Sarah Jones / Politicus USA: Trump Crime Family Son In Law Jared Kushner Busted Using Private Email For White House Business
Rachael Bade / Politico:
Mary Chastain / Le·gal In·sur·rec· tion: Jared Kushner has Used Private Email Account to Conduct White House Business
Clark Pettig / American Oversight: EMAILS SHOW IVANKA TRUMP USED PERSONAL EMAIL ACCOUNT AT WHITE HOUSE
Brandon Carter / The Hill: Watchdog: Ivanka Trump used personal email account for government business
Gary Legum / IJR: Ivanka Trump Gets Her Own Emailghazi Scandal
Alex Pfeiffer / The Daily Caller: Kushner Used A Private Email Account While Serving In The White House
CNN:
John Kelly is not pleased with Trump's NFL culture war, but ‘appalled’ by players' lack of respect — #TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field — STORY HIGHLIGHTS — Washington (CNN)White House chief of staff John Kelly was not pleased with the fight that erupted over the weekend between …
Caitlin MacNeal / Talking Points Memo: Trump Is Still Tweeting About NFL Players' Protests
Hart Williams / The Democratic Daily: The Unanimity of the Grave — You have this amazing writing service …
Hart Williams / his vorpal sword: The Unanimity of the Grave — You have this amazing writing service …
Mark Abadi / Business Insider: Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims the media is ‘missing the entire purpose’ of Trump's NFL tweets
Henry C. Jackson / Politico: Trump says chief of staff backs his NFL criticisms
Alayna Treene / Axios: Trump denies split with Kelly over NFL comments
Tyler Cowen / Bloomberg: Dial Down the National Anthem at Sporting Events
Josh Feldman / Mediaite: Trump Tears Into ‘#FakeNews’ CNN Again Over Report on John Kelly's Reaction to His Fight with NFL
Alex Pfeiffer / The Daily Caller: Trump Disputes CNN Report That Kelly Is Upset About His NFL Comments
Sam Fulwood III / ThinkProgress: Why Trump's trash-talking of professional athletes backfired
Margaret Hartmann / New York Magazine: Trump Claims There's a ‘Tremendous Backlash’ Against the NFL As Protests Continue
Greg Norman / Fox News:
NFL national anthem flap sees Steelers coach Mike Tomlin rap Alejandro Villanueva, while his jersey sales soar — Football fans across America were clamoring for the jersey of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva on Monday, a day after the former Army Ranger broke team orders …
Jeremy FowlerESPN / ESPN: Alejandro Villanueva appearance surprised Steelers during anthem
Mark W. Sanchez / New York Post: Steelers confused about teammate's public anthem salute
Matt Vespa / Townhall.com: Fox Sports Hosts To Ex-Army Ranger: You Should Have Waited With The Team and Not Honored National Anthem
Kevin Scholla / SARAH PALIN: NBA Star Chris Paul May Have Threatened The President of The United States
Kiley Kroh / ThinkProgress: The lone Steelers player to come out for the national anthem says it was a ‘mistake’
Jack Shafer / Politico: Trump's Ugly Flag Football Game
Philip Perry / Big Think: Why These US Veterans Think America Needs to Take a Knee
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton / John Hawkins' Right …: Broncos Linebacker Von Miller Has Ad Pulled After Flag Protest [VIDEO]
Victoria Taft / IJR: Last Season, QB Russell Wilson Gave Bold Reason Why He Stands for Flag. Sunday, He Was in Locker Room
Joe DePaolo / Mediaite: Skip Bayless Criticizes Steelers' Villanueva For Being Only Steeler to Honor Anthem
Jack Heretik / Washington Free Beacon: Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva Has Best-Selling Gear in NFL After Standing for National Anthem
Kemberlee Kaye / Le·gal In·sur·rec· tion: NFL Teams Rallying Around Kneelers Test the Loyalty of Their Fan Base
Hot Air: Steelers Coach On Villanueva: I Hoped Every Player Would Respect The Team's Decision Not To Come Out For The Anthem
David Hookstead / The Daily Caller: Skip Bayless Is Upset That A Former Army Ranger Stood For The National Anthem
Rich Lowry / National Review: Time to Rip Up Your Terrible Towels
Domenico Montanaro / NPR: Trump, The NFL And The Powder Keg History Of Race, Sports And Politics
Nicole Lafond / Talking Points Memo: Trump: Criticism Of Kneeling NFL Players Has Nothing To Do With Race
Doug P. / twitchy.com: Lone Steelers player to stand for Anthem takes heat from coach but wins BIG applause from others
David Mikkelson / Snopes.com: Are NFL Players Required to Stand on the Field During the National Anthem?
James Dator / SBNation.com: Alejandro Villanueva, a U.S. Army veteran, was the lone Steeler on the field during national anthem
Salena Zito / New York Post:
NFL anthem protests leave Pittsburgh fans conflicted about game they love — The Pittsburgh Steelers side of the field is nearly empty during the playing of the national anthem before Sunday's game. — MORE FROM: … PITTSBURGH — Since the 1970s, nothing has more defined the identity …
Julieta Chiquillo / Dallas Morning News:
Tegna / WGRZ-TV:
Tim Stelloh / NBC News: Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys in Taking a Knee over Trump
Mary Kate Knorr / SARAH PALIN: Bills Players Kneel For National Anthem, One Stadium Worker Gives MOVING Response
CBO's Publications:
Preliminary Analysis of Legislation That Would Replace Subsidies for Health Care With Block Grants — Over the 2017-2026 period, CBO and JCT estimate, the legislation would reduce the on-budget deficit by at least $133 billion and result in millions fewer people with comprehensive health insurance that covers high-cost medical events.
Axios, Business Insider, The Nevada Independent, Health Affairs Blog, New York Magazine, Forbes, ThinkProgress, Politicus USA, Mediaite and Vox
Discussion:
Caitlin Owens / Axios: Collins will oppose Senate health care bill
Bob Bryan / Business Insider: The CBO says the newest Republican healthcare bill would leave ‘millions’ more without health insurance
Megan Messerly / The Nevada Independent: Heller offers brief defense of moribund Obamacare repeal bill during Senate hearing
Addy Baird / ThinkProgress: Republicans revolt again, seemingly doom Trump's latest effort to repeal Obamacare
Jason Easley / Politicus USA: The CBO Just Crushed What Little Hope Republicans Had Left For Repealing Obamacare
Ken Meyer / Mediaite: BREAKING: GOP Sen. Susan Collins Comes Out Against Graham-Cassidy Bill Following CBO Analysis
Burgess Everett / Politico:
GOP already eyeing next chance to revive Obamacare repeal — The supposedly hard deadline at the end of the month to repeal Obamacare might not be so hard after all. — With their latest attempt to dismantle the health law on track to fail this week, GOP senators are already raising …
Matthew Walther / The Week: Why the Republican health-care bill keeps coming back from the dead
Dylan Scott / Vox: The past 24 hours of Graham-Cassidy, explained
Stassa Edwards / Jezebel: New Graham-Cassidy Bill Removes Birth Control Mandate and Guts Protections for Preexisting Conditions [Updated]
Andrew Prokop / Vox:
David Leonhardt / New York Times: Trumpcare Is Dead. Long Live the Trumpcare Opposition.
Contributed / Bangor Daily News: Collins ‘no’ to Graham-Cassidy highlights dangers of rushed, harmful repeal bill
Catherine Rampell / Washington Post: ‘Reasonable’ Republicans are betraying us, too
Caitlin Owens / Axios:
Senator Susan Collins:
Caitlin MacNeal / Talking Points Memo: Graham Vows To ‘Press On’ With Repeal Bill Despite Lacking The Votes To Pass It
Bob Bryan / Business Insider: Susan Collins opposes Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill, dooming the Republican Obamacare repeal
Thomas Novelly / Courier-Journal: Rand Paul a ‘no’ vote on Senate effort to repeal Obamacare despite more money for Kentucky
Addy Baird / ThinkProgress: Graham and Cassidy were asked why they're defunding Planned Parenthood. Their answers were ridiculous.
Bryan Logan / AOL: Trump attacks John McCain for coming out against the Graham-Cassidy health care bill
Noah Lanard / Mother Jones: CBO Says Millions More Americans Would Go Uninsured Under Revised GOP Health Bill
Russell Berman / The Atlantic: The Obamacare Repeal Effort Might Finally Be Dead
Charles Russell / Washington Free Beacon: Susan Collins a No Vote on Graham-Cassidy Repeal and Replace Plan
Jason Easley / Politicus USA: Republican Sen. Susan Collins Just Dropped The Hammer And Killed Obamacare Repeal
Robert Donachie / The Daily Caller: Obamacare Repeal Likely A Dead Deal
Robert VerBruggen / National Review: Susan Collins Will Vote No on Graham-Cassidy
Thomas Kaplan / New York Times:
Walt Hickey / FiveThirtyEight: Significant Digits For Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017
Doug Mataconis / Outside the Beltway: Latest Effort To ‘Repeal And Replace’ Affordable Care Act Basically Dead
Amber Phillips / Washington Post: Why Republicans' latest Obamacare repeal attempt was doomed from the start
Cameron Joseph / Talking Points Memo: Rand Paul: Buyoffs For Key Senators In New Obamacare Bill ‘Unseemly’
Olivia Beavers / The Hill:
Romney: Put aside controversies, prioritize Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands — Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Monday joined the chorus of voices calling on lawmakers to prioritize hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands before a humanitarian crisis unfolds.
Marc Caputo / Politico: Puerto Rico's allies in New York, Florida push for aid
J.J. Gallagher / ABC News: Trump's tweets about NFL, Puerto Rico debt draw ire as island crippled by Hurricane Maria
Sarah D. / twitchy.com: Ex-Harry Reid flack Zac Petkanas wants ‘unanimous consent’ for this? TOO DAMN BAD!
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Romney Pleads for Help for Puerto Rico
New York Times:
In Battered Puerto Rico, Governor Warns of a Humanitarian Crisis — SAN JUAN, P.R. — Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló of Puerto Rico said on Monday that the island was on the brink of a “humanitarian crisis” nearly a week after Hurricane Maria knocked out its power and most of its water …
Tory Newmyer / Reuters: The Finance 202: Trump and tax negotiators still don't seem to be on same page
John Wagner / Washington Post: Trump declares Puerto Rico is in ‘deep trouble’ as questions mount about his commitment
Barry Petchesky / Deadspin: Carmelo Anthony Begs Donald Trump To Pay Attention To The Disaster In Puerto Rico
Washington Post:
Phillip Carter / Slate: The administration's feeble response to Hurricane Maria rivals Bush's after Katrina.
Elizabeth Llorente / Fox News: Meet the USNS Comfort, Navy hospital ship that has treated thousands around the world
Margaret Hartmann / New York Magazine: Trump Botches His Response to the Crisis in Puerto Rico
Nelson A. Denis / New York Times: The Law Strangling Puerto Rico
Jennifer Bendery / HuffPost: Here's How You Can Help People In Puerto Rico
Ed Pilkington / The Guardian: Trump finally responds to Puerto Rico crisis, saying island has ‘massive debt’
Bryan Logan / Business Insider: Trump tweets Puerto Rico is ‘in deep trouble’ while the country struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria
Andrew Freedman / Mashable: Hurricane Maria plunged Puerto Rico into a humanitarian crisis, and help has barely arrived
Shannon Vavra / Axios: Puerto Rico in crisis
Adam L Silverman / Balloon Juice: According to The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe the USNS Comfort Will Not Be Deployed
Jessica Corbett / Common Dreams: Calls for More Relief Intensify as Puerto Rico Descends Into Humanitarian Crisis
Scott Shackford / Hit & Run: Hey, Congress: If You Really Want to Help Puerto Rico Recover, Dump the Jones Act
Kerry Eleveld / Daily Kos: With Puerto Rico desperate for lifesaving aid, GOP rushes to repeal health care, cut taxes
Oliver Willis / Shareblue: “Trump's Katrina”: Americans in Puerto Rico face starvation as Trump attacks the NFL
Bloomberg:
Peter Weber / The Week: Trump tweets that unlike Texas and Florida, ‘broken’ and indebted Puerto Rico ‘is in deep trouble’
David Crook / DCReport.org: Trump, Congress Put Puerto Rico on Hold
Sara Shayanian / UPI: Warnings extended for Puerto Rico's Guajataca Dam, in danger of collapse
Alex Isenstadt / Politico:
Bannon to Alabama: 'They think you're a pack of morons' — FAIRHOPE, Ala. — Steve Bannon barreled onstage at a raucous rally inside a barn here to deliver a warning to the national Republican establishment ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election: I'm just getting started.
Susan Wright / RedState: Steve Bannon Declares War on GOP Establishment at Raucous Alabama Rally for Roy Moore (Video)
Eric Bradner / CNN: Bannon, Farage say Roy Moore can save Trump from himself
Jeva Lange / The Week: Stephen Bannon tells Alabamans that the Washington elite 'think you're a pack of morons'
Thomas Phippen / The Daily Caller: Bannon: We Came To ‘Praise And Honor Trump’
Mallory Shelbourne / The Hill: Moore leading Strange by 11 points in poll released on eve of election
Ben Jacobs / The Guardian: Steve Bannon offers ‘praise and honor’ to Trump - while backing rival Alabama candidate
Robert Cahaly / Trafalgar Group:
Cameron Joseph / Talking Points Memo: Trump Stares Down First Electoral Loss In Alabama
Daily Kos: Morning Digest: Two final polls have Roy Moore far ahead in today's Alabama Senate GOP runoff
Associated Press:
Shaun King / The Intercept:
NFL Owners and Executives Who Protested Donald Trump Are the Biggest Hypocrites Yet — As 3.5 million Americans languished without power in Puerto Rico this weekend, President Donald Trump turned his attention instead to NFL players who had decided to take a knee during the national anthem …
Jerry Brewer / Washington Post: The NFL beat Trump. Soundly.
Chris Isidore / CNNMoney: NFL owners donated big money to Trump
Patrick Kulp / Mashable: A year after Colin Kaepernick's first protest, his absence looms larger than ever
Brandon Carter / The Hill:
CBS Dallas / Fort Worth:
Benny Johnson / IJR: Jerry Jones Has Strong Opinions About Kneeling for the Anthem. Tonight, the Cowboys Stunned the World
Kiri Salinas / FOX6Now.com: Showdown over NFL anthem protests moves to Monday night
Charles Fain Lehman / Washington Free Beacon: Dallas Cowboys, Owner Jerry Jones, Kneel Before Anthem
David French / National Review:
Washington Post:
Russian operatives used Facebook ads to exploit divisions over Black Lives Matter and Muslims — The batch of more than 3,000 Russian-bought ads that Facebook is preparing to turn over to Congress shows a deep understanding of social divides in American society, with some ads promoting African …
Sonam Sheth / Business Insider: Russian-linked Facebook ads reportedly aimed ‘to sow chaos’ between racial and religious groups
Alexis C. Madrigal / The Atlantic: What, Exactly, Were Russians Trying to Do With Those Facebook Ads?
Sam Thielman / Talking Points Memo: Report: Facebook Notified FBI Of Shady Russian Activity Before The Election
Elizabeth Preza / Raw Story: Russia used Facebook to exploit animosity over Muslims and Black Lives matter: report
Tom Maguire / JustOneMinute: Those Russkie Facebook Ads
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Russian Facebook Ads Sought to Exploit Racial Divisions
Kerry Flynn / Mashable: Obama tried to warn Zuckerberg about fake news
Olivia Nuzzi / New York Magazine:
Chatting With a Very Relaxed Roger Stone, on the Eve of His House Russia-Probe Testimony — On Tuesday morning, Roger Stone will rise at his Airbnb and have what he describes as the “mousy brown” natural color of his hair obscured at the roots with bleach by his longtime colorist, a woman named Jackie, whom he calls “a genius.”
Veronica Stracqualursi / ABC News: The Note: Alabama Senate race deepens GOP divide
Michael Isikoff / Yahoo:
Daniel Friedman / Mother Jones: Roger Stone Picks a Fight with Intelligence Committee Ahead of Testimony
Karoun Demirjian / Washington Post: Roger Stone plans to deny collusion, evidence of Russia hacking to Congress
Kyle Cheney / Politico: Congress braces for Roger Stone show
Sonam Sheth / Business Insider: Top Trump confidant: Manafort confirmed that Mueller's team plans to indict him
Nicholas Fandos / New York Times: Roger Stone to Tell House Panel He Pulled No Treasonous ‘Trick’
Matthew Daly / Associated Press:
Zinke: One-third of Interior employees not loyal to Trump — https://apnews.com/570c910d21be41869f76 d45a2c55c359 — Link copied! — WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Monday that nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and President Donald Trump …
Paul Crookston / Washington Free Beacon: Zinke: 30 Percent of the Interior Department Is Not Loyal to Trump
Catherine Garcia / The Week: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says one-third of his department isn't loyal to Trump
Taegan Goddard / Political Wire: Zinke Says One-Third of Interior Employees Not Loyal
Brian Stelter / CNN:
Pat Tillman widow: Don't ‘politicize’ husband's service in way ‘that divides us’ — (CNN)President Trump's tweets have consequences. Look no further than Marie Tillman, the widow of Pat Tillman, who was killed in a friendly fire incident in Afghanistan in 2004.
David Edwards / Raw Story: Trump tweets about soldier Pat Tillman dying for flag — but he was killed by friendly fire
Michelle Goldberg / New York Times:
Tyranny of the Minority — This is Michelle Goldberg's debut column. — Since Donald Trump's cataclysmic election, the unthinkable has become ordinary. We've grown used to naked profiteering off the presidency, an administration that calls for the firing of private citizens for political dissent …