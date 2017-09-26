Check out Mini-memeorandum for simple mobiles or memeorandum Mobile for modern smartphones.
9:35 AM ET, September 26, 2017

New York Times:
At Least 6 White House Advisers Used Private Email Accounts  —  WASHINGTON — At least six of President Trump's closest advisers occasionally used private email addresses to discuss White House matters, current and former officials said on Monday.  —  The disclosures came a day after news surfaced …
RELATED:
Nick Visser / HuffPost:
Hillary Clinton Calls Kushner Email Revelations ‘The Height Of Hypocrisy’  —  Her comments came just hours before reports that at least six Trump officials had used private emails.  —  Hillary Clinton slammed the administration of President Donald Trump for its “rank hypocrisy” …
James Hohmann / Washington Post:
The Daily 202: Trump's plutocracy problem complicates push for tax cuts  —  THE BIG IDEA: Two in three Americans believe that large corporations pay too little in taxes.  Only 11 percent of U.S. adults think these businesses pay too much, while 17 percent think they pay their fair share.
Annie Karni / Politico:
Reines leaves consulting firm to protest Trump full time  —  Hillary Clinton's longtime gatekeeper Philippe Reines is no longer just a freelancing critic of the Trump administration: he has quit his day job to devote himself full-time to excoriating the president and his top aides.
Discussion: Political Wire
Josh Dawsey / Politico:
Use of personal devices widespread in Trump's West Wing
Discussion: ABC News and CNBC
Mike Debonis / Washington Post:
Gowdy joins Democrats in probing Trump administration use of personal email
CNN:
John Kelly is not pleased with Trump's NFL culture war, but ‘appalled’ by players' lack of respect  —  #TakeAKnee heats up on and off the field  —  STORY HIGHLIGHTS  —  Washington (CNN)White House chief of staff John Kelly was not pleased with the fight that erupted over the weekend between …
RELATED:
Greg Norman / Fox News:
NFL national anthem flap sees Steelers coach Mike Tomlin rap Alejandro Villanueva, while his jersey sales soar  —  Football fans across America were clamoring for the jersey of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva on Monday, a day after the former Army Ranger broke team orders …
Salena Zito / New York Post:
NFL anthem protests leave Pittsburgh fans conflicted about game they love  —  The Pittsburgh Steelers side of the field is nearly empty during the playing of the national anthem before Sunday's game.  —  MORE FROM: … PITTSBURGH — Since the 1970s, nothing has more defined the identity …
Julieta Chiquillo / Dallas Morning News:
Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress says kneeling NFL players would be shot in the head in North Korea
Discussion: ThinkProgress
Tegna / WGRZ-TV:
Man quits stadium job after Bills protest
Discussion: NBC News, SARAH PALIN and Raw Story
CBO's Publications:
Preliminary Analysis of Legislation That Would Replace Subsidies for Health Care With Block Grants  —  Over the 2017-2026 period, CBO and JCT estimate, the legislation would reduce the on-budget deficit by at least $133 billion and result in millions fewer people with comprehensive health insurance that covers high-cost medical events.
RELATED:
Burgess Everett / Politico:
GOP already eyeing next chance to revive Obamacare repeal  —  The supposedly hard deadline at the end of the month to repeal Obamacare might not be so hard after all.  —  With their latest attempt to dismantle the health law on track to fail this week, GOP senators are already raising …
Catherine Rampell / Washington Post:   ‘Reasonable’ Republicans are betraying us, too
Caitlin Owens / Axios:
Some Republicans want to merge tax reform, health care
Discussion: Wall Street Journal, The Week and baker
Senator Susan Collins:
Senator Collins Opposes Graham-Cassidy Health Care Bills
Olivia Beavers / The Hill:
Romney: Put aside controversies, prioritize Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands  —  Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Monday joined the chorus of voices calling on lawmakers to prioritize hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands before a humanitarian crisis unfolds.
RELATED:
New York Times:
In Battered Puerto Rico, Governor Warns of a Humanitarian Crisis  —  SAN JUAN, P.R. — Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló of Puerto Rico said on Monday that the island was on the brink of a “humanitarian crisis” nearly a week after Hurricane Maria knocked out its power and most of its water …
Washington Post:
Trump administration facing pressure to speed up recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Bloomberg:
‘This Is Chaos’: Sweltering Puerto Rico on Day 6 Without Power
Discussion: The Week, DCReport.org and UPI
Alex Isenstadt / Politico:
Bannon to Alabama: 'They think you're a pack of morons'  —  FAIRHOPE, Ala. — Steve Bannon barreled onstage at a raucous rally inside a barn here to deliver a warning to the national Republican establishment ahead of Tuesday's special Senate election: I'm just getting started.
RELATED:
New York Times:   In Alabama Senate Runoff, Pence and Bannon Take Opposing Sides
Associated Press:
Pence, Bannon campaign for candidates in Alabama Senate race
Discussion: Politico, ABC News and The Week
Shaun King / The Intercept:
NFL Owners and Executives Who Protested Donald Trump Are the Biggest Hypocrites Yet  —  As 3.5 million Americans languished without power in Puerto Rico this weekend, President Donald Trump turned his attention instead to NFL players who had decided to take a knee during the national anthem …
RELATED:
Brandon Carter / The Hill:
Cowboys, Jerry Jones kneel before national anthem in Arizona
CBS Dallas / Fort Worth:
The Truth About What Jerry Jones Said Regarding The NFL & National Anthem Protests
David French / National Review:
I Understand Why They Knelt  —  Kansas City Chiefs players …
Discussion: The Atlantic
Washington Post:
Russian operatives used Facebook ads to exploit divisions over Black Lives Matter and Muslims  —  The batch of more than 3,000 Russian-bought ads that Facebook is preparing to turn over to Congress shows a deep understanding of social divides in American society, with some ads promoting African …
Olivia Nuzzi / New York Magazine:
Chatting With a Very Relaxed Roger Stone, on the Eve of His House Russia-Probe Testimony  —  On Tuesday morning, Roger Stone will rise at his Airbnb and have what he describes as the “mousy brown” natural color of his hair obscured at the roots with bleach by his longtime colorist, a woman named Jackie, whom he calls “a genius.”
Discussion: ABC News
RELATED:
Matthew Daly / Associated Press:
Zinke: One-third of Interior employees not loyal to Trump  —  https://apnews.com/570c910d21be41869f76 d45a2c55c359  —  Link copied!  —  WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Monday that nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and President Donald Trump …
Brian Stelter / CNN:
Pat Tillman widow: Don't ‘politicize’ husband's service in way ‘that divides us’  —  (CNN)President Trump's tweets have consequences.  Look no further than Marie Tillman, the widow of Pat Tillman, who was killed in a friendly fire incident in Afghanistan in 2004.
Michelle Goldberg / New York Times:
Tyranny of the Minority  —  This is Michelle Goldberg's debut column.  —  Since Donald Trump's cataclysmic election, the unthinkable has become ordinary.  We've grown used to naked profiteering off the presidency, an administration that calls for the firing of private citizens for political dissent …
 
 
Stacy Cowley / New York Times:
Equifax C.E.O. Richard Smith Is Out After Huge Data Breach
CBS Pittsburgh:
Fire Chief ‘Embarrassed,’ ‘Regrets’ Using Racial Slur Against Mike Tomlin
Discussion: Raw Story
Susan Svrluga / Washington Post:
Some Georgetown Law students and faculty plan to protest speech by Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Christine Filer / ABC News:
Two-thirds say large corporations pay too little in federal taxes (POLL)
Brett Forrest / Wall Street Journal:
U.S. to Curb Russian Military Flights Over American Territory
Erika Kinetz / Associated Press:
In Ivanka Trump's China, business ties shrouded in secrecy
Steve Coll / New Yorker:
The Madman Theory of North Korea
Michael O'Connell / Hollywood Reporter:
TV Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Dips in Week 3, Oprah's ‘60 Minutes’ Debut Pops
Bloomberg:
Trump Dinner at NYC's Le Cirque Seeks Up to $250,000 Per Couple
The Daily Beast:
Bitter Right-Wingers Don't Like Black Stars Making Millions
Discussion: Raw Story
CNN:
Conservatives accuse the Pope of spreading heresy
Claire Cain Miller / New York Times:
How Did Marriage Become a Mark of Privilege?
Rick Bonnell / The Charlotte Observer:
After Trump's tweet, here's what Hornets owner Michael Jordan says country needs
Discussion: Washington Post and Mashable
Eric Reid / New York Times:
Why Colin Kaepernick and I Decided to Take a Knee
Discussion: Talking Points Memo
 

 
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Twitter says it will update public policies to include newsworthiness of tweets after Trump threatens North Korea

Keith Bradsher / New York Times:
China has broadly blocked WhatsApp, including basic text messages on the service, following its mid-July crackdown on WhatsApp video chats, multimedia messages

Shan Wang / Nieman Lab:
Knight Foundation announces $2.5M in funding to support projects at seven organizations, new commission to tackle declining trust in media, with $2M in support
 
